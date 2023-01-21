We're set for an exciting four-game Divisional Round weekend that kicks off with Saturday's afternoon's Jaguars-Chiefs clash. Fortunately, the injury report is exceedingly light, with no big-name short-term absences on the horizon.

Without further ado, let's dive into the latest as of Saturday morning.

Week 20 Preview Injury Report Update

Quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jaguars QB Lawrence (toe) is questionable for Saturday afternoon's clash against the Chiefs after practicing in limited fashion all week. Lawrence has essentially gone through the same practice regimen from Week 14 onward after hurting his toe in Week 13, but he's been able to operate without limitations in each contest. As such, there are no indications that Lawrence, who spearheaded the wild-card comeback win over the Chargers on Saturday night with four second-half touchdown passes, will have any restrictions versus Kansas City. Jimmy Garoppolo San Francisco 49ers QB Garoppolo (foot) remains out for Sunday evening's divisional-round game against the Cowboys as he continues his recovery from his Week 13 foot injury. Rookie Brock Purdy will make his seventh straight start in the veteran's stead versus Dallas after throwing for 332 yards and three touchdowns in his first career playoff game last Saturday afternoon against the Seahawks.

Running Backs



Wide Receivers Jamal Agnew Jacksonville Jaguars WR Agnew (shoulder) is questionable for Saturday afternoon's divisional-round showdown against the Chiefs after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Agnew can't suit up, Tim Jones will slot into No. 4 receiver duties, while JaMycal Hasty could handle both kickoff and punt returns. Mecole Hardman Kansas City Chiefs WR Hardman (pelvis) is out for Saturday afternoon's divisional-round matchup against the Jaguars after missing practice all week. With the speedster still unable to suit up, more downfield targets could be available for Marquez Valdes-Scantling, while Kadarius Toney should continue serving as the No. 3 receiver.

Tight Ends



Key defensive players

Cornerbacks

The Eagles' Avonte Maddox (toe) is out for Saturday night's divisional-round clash against the Giants.



Safeties

The Cowboys' Jayron Kearse (knee) is questionable for Sunday evening's divisional-round battle against the 49ers.



Defensive linemen

The Eagles' Josh Sweat is off the injury report for Saturday night's divisional-round contest against the Giants after missing Philadelphia's Week 18 game with a neck injury.



Linebackers