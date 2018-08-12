Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Injures ankle
Stills will miss Sunday's practice due to an ankle injury, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Stills likely suffered the injury during Thursday's preseason opener against Tampa Bay, catching two passes for 20 yards in the process. He can probably afford to miss some time at practice, considering there isn't much question about his role as a starting wideout and Miami's top deep threat. The Dolphins do run four or five deep at wide receiver, so Stills will have tough time matching last year's career-high mark of 106 targets.
