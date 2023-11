Hunt (hamstring) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Raiders, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.

Even with Hunt getting extra rest from the Dolphins' bye in Week 10, he's set to miss his second consecutive game with a hamstring issue, according to head coach Mike McDaniel. With the 27-year-old offensive lineman missing more time, Liam Eichenberg is expected to get the start at right guard this Sunday.