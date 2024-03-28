It's rare for two wide receivers who were on the same team to be offseason winners when their team spends about two million dollars and a sixth-round pick on the quarterback position. But with the Steelers adding Russell Wilson and Justin Fields while dealing away Diontae Johnson, I have both Johnson and Pickens as risers in my updated Dynasty wide receiver rankings.

Pickens is the highest rated of the two. He's still just 23 years old, left the NFL in yards per reception in 2022 (18.1) and now gets the double boost of a target rate increase with Johnson out of town and a quarterback upgrade with either Wilson or Fields. Because make no mistake about it, either is a big upgrade over Kenny Pickett or Mason Rudolph.

I currently have Pickens at WR20, and I don't believe that is his ceiling. Last year he became the fifth player since 1992 to average at least 10 yards per target on more than 100 targets in his Age 22 season. The first four were Randy Moss, Rob Gronkowski, Josh Gordon, and Odell Beckham. Not bad company.

While I am not as high on Johnson, he did rise more than Pickens. Johnson was my WR44 in February and he is up to WR34 in March. The question is how big his quarterback upgrade is, as Bryce Young had a terrible 2023. I am betting on Dave Canales helping Young the same way he helped Geno Smith and Baker Mayfield. If Canales turns Young into a league-average passer then I'm probably still too low on Johnson, who gets open as well as any receiver in the league.

Here are my updated Dynasty WR rankings: