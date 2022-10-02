site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Eagles' Isaac Seumalo: Leaves with injury
RotoWire Staff
Seumalo (ankle) has left Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
Seumalo is questionable to return. His absence will be a blow to the Eagles offensive line, as he's the team's starting right guard. In his absence, Sua Opeta will likely man the position.
