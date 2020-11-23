Watch Now: Fantasy Football Today: Injuries, News and Notes ( 16:41 )

When news leaked out Monday morning that the Ravens had multiple positive coronavirus tests, we knew Week 12 would not be a normal one for the Ravens as they prepare for a Thursday night game against the Steelers. By Monday afternoon, it was reported that both Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins tested positive, news that rocked the Fantasy running back landscape for Week 12 and changes the priority list for the waiver wire in a big way.

In most weeks, the opportunity to be the lone back in Baltimore would make Gus Edwards a surefire, must-start running back. With a matchup against the Steelers, and Edwards' lack of action in the passing game, it's not quite that simple. Edwards is a high-end No.2 running back in non-PPR but he's more of a borderline No. 2 in full PPR. Edwards did have 87 yards and a touchdown the last time these two teams faced off and I would project his workload to be similar to the 16 carries he received in that game. That makes him worth a heavy investment in FAB and the top waiver-wire priority for Week 12 if you need running back help.

Dobbins is just one day removed from a career-high 17 touches against the Titans. It looked as if he'd finally broken free from the committee in Baltimore and was on his way to Fantasy stardom. Now we'll have to wait at least one more week for an encore. Whether your league allows IR stashes or not, Dobbins is a must-hold -- and he's a must-add in any league where he's still available.

Ingram, on the hand only had two carries for 2 yards in Week 11 and hasn't had double-digit carries since Week 5. Unless you have an open IR spot to fill there is no reason to hold on to Ingram. It's not clear how big his role is (or how much he has left in the tank) when he returns.

I wouldn't expect Edwards to be the only back the Ravens use in Week 12, either. Justice Hill will likely handle passing downs and should see five to 10 carries as well. You can add him in very deep leagues if you're desperate for a boom-or-bust flex.

Of course, it's worth monitoring the news around the Ravens in the coming days. It's a short week and it's certainly possible that contract tracing or further positives could impact other players. If that happens, we'll have your update here.

Dave Richard and Chris Towers broke down the news on an emergency edition of the Fantasy Football Today podcast, including the note that Edwards has rushed for over 1,200 yards at 4.9 yards per carry in 16 career games with at least 10 carries. That bodes well.