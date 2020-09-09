Watch Now: Time to Schein: The Cowboys have a realistic chance to win a Super Bowl this year ( 2:53 )

As last-minute drafts begin, the search for overlooked 2020 Fantasy football sleepers is on. With reports coming in that he's dominating the first-team reps at running back for the 49ers, Raheem Mostert is a trendy name climbing up the 2020 Fantasy football rankings. The Patriots, meanwhile, cut running back Lamar Miller, moving James White close to a top-100 pick, according to the latest 2020 Fantasy football ADP.

Should you circle those players as targets during your 2020 Fantasy football draft prep? And which other players are well-positioned to outperform their ADP and become one of the biggest 2020 Fantasy football breakouts? Before going on the clock this season, be sure to see the latest Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets from the team at SportsLine, given the success they've had in calling sleepers like Titans running back Derrick Henry.

The team at SportsLine was all over Henry from the start in 2019. He was going off the board around the fifth round, but SportsLine had him ranked as a top-20 back and graded him higher than multiple running backs who were picked in the third round on average. The result: Henry finished as the 2019 rushing champion and as the No. 2 Fantasy running back. Fantasy players who followed SportsLine's advice got a season-defining steal.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, calling past sleepers like Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, as well as Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players such as those likely made a run at their league title.

This same model is power by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy companies, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2020 Fantasy football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2020 Fantasy football sleepers

SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets are all over Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill. The Titans named Tannehill the starter in Week 7 last season, and the former Texas A&M standout proceeded to have a sensational season. Tannehill completed over 70 percent of his passes in 2019, finishing with 2,742 passing yards and 22 touchdowns against just six interceptions.

He averaged 9.6 yards per attempt, nearly two yards higher than his prior career-high, while his 7.7 percent touchdown rate was three points higher than his career average.

However, Fantasy football players have still been sleeping on Tannehill, waiting until the 14th round on average according to the latest 2020 Fantasy football ADP. The model says he'll outperform fellow quarterbacks like Cam Newton and Matthew Stafford, both of whom are coming off the board two rounds earlier on average.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 have identified: Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay. Despite being a 1,000-yard rusher in 2019, Lindsay has seen his Fantasy stock plummet this offseason after the Broncos signed Melvin Gordon. While that addition limits his upside for now, Denver coach Vic Fangio recently told reporters he essentially views Lindsay as a co-starter with Gordon.

The latest 2020 Fantasy football ADP shows Lindsay going off the board in the eighth round. However, the model believes he's a strong value at that point. He's projected to outperform running backs like Leonard Fournette (fifth-round ADP) and seventh-rounders like D'Andre Swift and Tarik Cohen.

How to find 2020 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on an overlooked wide receiver going off in the middle rounds of 2020 Fantasy football drafts. This receiver is ranked in the top 10 at his position and in line to outperform receivers being taken much earlier like Mike Evans and Adam Thielen. You can only see who it is, and the 2020 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So what 2020 Fantasy football sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which WR1 candidate can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get 2020 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that was all over Derrick Henry's huge season, and find out.