Prior to the start of last season, there wasn't any doubt that Steelers rookie running back Najee Harris would be the first, second and third option in the Steelers' rushing attack. Harris was able to grind out 1,200 rushing yards, but Fantasy owners who rolled the dice on him were also gifted with a league-high 74 running back receptions. Harris proved to be the rare example of a bell cow runner who was also a top receiving threat out of the backfield, which made him a league-winner for many. How high should he be in your 2022 Fantasy football rankings?

Harris has already cemented his role as a top running back, and after the Steelers' offseason upgrades along the offensive line, should he be even higher in the 2022 Fantasy football RB rankings? Picking out running backs who will take on expanded roles in their passing offense is one of the best ways to come away with 2022 Fantasy football sleepers.

The model is extremely high on Lions running back D'Andre Swift. The former second-round pick was an impactful player from Weeks 3 to 11 last season, even on one of the worst teams in football.

Swift played the same number of games in second season as his rookie year (13), but finished with 96 more rushing yards and 16 more receptions. The University of Georgia product hauled in 62 passes to finish fourth among all running backs in addition to his 617 rushing yards and seven total touchdowns. He still shares a backfield with Jamaal Williams, but he finished with a significantly higher snap rate, 50.8 percent to Williams' 28.8. His upside as an all-purpose back makes him more valuable than others at his position like Leonard Fournette, David Montgomery and Aaron Jones in SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022.

Another shocker: Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady struggles, even though he led the league in passing yards (5,316) and touchdowns (43) last season. Brady flirted with retirement in the offseason before deciding to return for the 2022 NFL season.

The 44-year-old signal caller is coming back for a 23rd season in the NFL, but SportsLine's model sees Brady falling victim to Father Time. Brady has thrown double-digit interceptions in three of his last four seasons, and he threw one touchdown or none in three of his final six games last season. SportsLine's model is fading Brady in 2022, ranking him well outside the top 75 overall and below quarterbacks like Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts and Russell Wilson.

The model has also made the call on where Chris Godwin and Odell Beckham Jr. rank coming off ACL injuries, and it also has one second-year running back ranked over 30 spots ahead of Ezekiel Elliott and Saquon Barkley.

