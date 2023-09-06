Joe Burrow didn't play a snap in the preseason and missed more than a month of practice since suffering a strained right calf on the second day of workouts. Going more than three weeks without a practice can be alarming as you form 2023 Fantasy football rankings for the most important position in sports, so how should this affect your 2023 Fantasy football strategy? Burrow, who practiced on August 30 for the first time since July 27, has thrown for at least 4,400 yards and 34 touchdowns in his last two seasons, but calf injuries can linger and keep a player off the field. Should the fact that we haven't seen Burrow compete in preseason affect your 2023 Fantasy football drafts?

The Bengals have one of the most appealing Fantasy football rosters with Joe Mixon, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, but will Burrow injury concerns move them lower in 2023 Fantasy football rankings?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was being dramatically overvalued. Samuel was the sixth receiver coming off the board on average, but the model had him ranked outside the top 10. The result: Samuel followed up a season in which he had 1,770 scrimmage yards and 14 touchdowns by producing just 864 yards and five scores.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's enormous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2023 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Packers running back AJ Dillon. He rushed for 770 yards in his third NFL season and scored seven total touchdowns for the second straight year. Dillon's production is limited iwith Aaron Jones siphoning carries, but Dillon and Jones had nearly the same number of touches in 2021 before Jones had 58 more than Dillon last season.

Plenty has changed in Green Bay since the end of last season, most notably Jordan Love taking over at quarterback. This could favor Dillon, who has been more of the ball-carrying running back over the last few seasons. Jones was one of Rodgers' favorite targets, but with Jones at 28 years old and Dillon at 25, a youth movement could be underway in Green Bay. Expect the Packers to run more this season, which likely means an increase in snaps for Dillon. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2023 here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs as one of its 2023 Fantasy football breakouts. The rookie split his college football career between Georgia Tech and Alabama, finishing with 383 carries for 2,132 yards and 15 rushing TDs after four seasons. With D'Andre Swift now a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, Gibbs is slated to inherit that workload and lead the Lions' ground game.

Additionally, Gibbs had 104 receptions for 1,217 yards and an additional eight TDs in his collegiate days. Detroit's receiving corps is entering the 2023 season with bumps and bruises, so Gibbs could play a role in the passing game as well. Gibbs is projected to be drafted in the fourth round of Fantasy football drafts 2023 and promises to be a more valuable asset to Fantasy football lineups than that, according to the model. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2023 here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon as one of its 2023 Fantasy football busts. He was the RB7 in points per game and third in running back receptions from Weeks 10 to 17 last year, making the most of his opportunities with Mecole Hardman sidelined. However, it is difficult to trust his volume to be consistent this season since Isiah Pacheco and Clyde Edwards-Helaire will both take reps away from him.

The Chiefs also have a plethora of receiving targets for quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and McKinnon's Fantasy owners will rely on his receiving numbers out of the backfield. Negative touchdown regression is to be expected after he racked up nine receiving scores on just 71 targets in 2022.

