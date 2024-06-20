Caleb Williams was a Heisman Trophy winner at USC and is now walking into a high-upside situation after the Bears selected him No. 1 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Bears won five of their last eight games in 2023 and, in addition to Williams, managed to add Keenan Allen, Rome Odunze and D'Andre Swift to a skill group that already included D.J. Moore and Cole Kmet. Can you expect Williams to be among 2024 Fantasy football breakouts in his rookie season? A reliable set of 2024 Fantasy football rankings can help you identify players with the potential to outperform their 2024 Fantasy football ADP. Before crafting your 2024 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2024 Fantasy football rankings and 2024 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs would carry significantly more value than expected during his rookie season. The result: Gibbs rushed for 945 yards and 10 touchdowns while also catching 52 passes for 316 yards and a score. Gibbs was coming off the board in the middle of the fourth round on average but finished as a top-10 running back in CBS Sports PPR leagues.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2024, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2024 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2024 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Titans running back Tyjae Spears. A third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Tulane, Spears managed to carve out a sizable role for himself as a rookie despite playing behind future Pro Football Hall of Famer Derrick Henry in 2023. He carried the ball 100 times for 453 yards and two touchdowns while also catching 52 passes for 385 yards and a score.

With Henry leaving for the Ravens during free agency, Spears enters the summer in a battle with Tony Pollard for the top spot on the Titans depth chart at running back. He's the 33rd running back off the board in early drafts and the model ranks him well ahead of Panthers rookie running back Jonathon Brooks, who has been the 25th RB drafted on average.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2024 have identified: Bengals running back Chase Brown. A fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Brown had two 1,000-yard seasons at Illinois and spent the first half of his rookie season primarily playing special teams.

However, he worked his way into the rotation late in the year and with Joe Mixon leaving this offseason, he should be in line for a major role in the Cincinnati offense. He'll compete with Zack Moss for first-team reps and there's early optimism in Cincinnati about the duo. That's a big reason why the model ranks Brown ahead of veterans like Antonio Gibson and Gus Edwards. See which other Fantasy football breakouts 2024 to pick here.

How to find proven 2024 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising running back you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2024 Fantasy football drafts. This running back is listed as a shocking top-10 option ahead of superstars like Jonathan Taylor and Joe Mixon. You can only see who it is, and the 2024 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2024 Fantasy Football breakouts should you target? And which RB shocks the NFL with a top-10 performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2024 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Jahmyr Gibbs' breakout season, and find out.