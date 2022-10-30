Jalen Hurts threw for only 209.6 yards per game and 16 touchdowns last season, but he was still the sixth quarterback off the board on average because he rushed for 784 yards and 10 scores a season ago. Now that he's taken a step forward as a passer while remaining Philadelphia's primary goal-line runner, he's climbing up the Week 8 Fantasy football rankings. Hurts returns off a bye and has a juicy matchup against a Steelers defense that ranks 28th in yards allowed, so he'll be an easy decision to plug back into your Week 8 Fantasy football lineups. However, even if you have Hurts, you'll want a reliable set of Week 8 Fantasy football rankings to help ensure that you're nailing those critical Fantasy football start-sit decisions at every position. Before you lock in your Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 8 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III, saying he'd finish as a top-five player at his position. The result: Walker recorded 23 carries for 168 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's win over the Chargers. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season.

Top Week 8 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Lions quarterback Jared Goff. With Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert on bye this week and several other top quarterbacks facing difficult Fantasy football matchups, Goff looks like an alternative at quarterback with the Lions taking on a Dolphins defense that ranks 24th in passing yards allowed (1,786) and net adjusted yards allowed per pass attempt (6.8).

Goff has thrown for at least 215 yards in every game this season and had two four-touchdown outings in high-scoring games against the Seahawks and Commanders. Goff threw for 378 yards in the matchup with Seattle and could benefit from the potential returns of running back D'Andre Swift and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. With Miami favored by 3.5 and the over/under at 51.5 points, the model ranks Goff as a top-10 option at quarterback in Week 8.

And a massive shocker: Packers running back Aaron Jones, who finished with over 75 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns last week, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 at his position. Jones rushed eight times for just 23 yards in Sunday's loss against the Commanders but brought in nine of 10 targets for 53 yards and two scores.

The Packers are struggling offensively, averaging just 18.3 points per game this season. Plus, Jones and the Packers will square off against the Buffalo Bills, a defense that's giving up just 281.5 yards per game this season, which ranks first in the NFL. With one of the toughest NFL matchups, Jones is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 8.

How to set Week 8 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Week 8 Fantasy football rankings.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 8 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.