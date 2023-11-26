Knowing the advantageous Fantasy football matchups is key, especially this late in the season. Fantasy owners can expect to see several members of the Baltimore Ravens high in the Week 12 Fantasy football rankings. That's because the Ravens will take on the Los Angeles Chargers, a defense that's giving up 393.6 yards per game this season. That means players like quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Gus Edwards could be among the top Week 12 Fantasy football picks. Can you trust a player like TE Isaiah Likely, who's expected to see his usage increase with Mark Andrews (ankle) sidelined with an injury?

A reliable set of Week 12 Fantasy football rankings can help answer those questions and assist in your Week 12 Fantasy football start-sit decisions and trade evaluations, or even help you find a gem in the free agent pool the rest of your league may have missed. Before you lock in your lineups, be sure to check out the Week 12 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see its Week 12 Fantasy football rankings.

Top Week 12 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen. The veteran wideout continues to be Carolina's most reliable pass-catcher with rookie Bryce Young under center. Thielen secured eight of 11 targets for 74 yards in the Panthers' 33-10 loss to the Cowboys last Sunday. Thielen led the Panthers in receptions, receiving yards and targets against Dallas.

For the season, Thielen has hauled in 76 receptions for 726 yards and four touchdowns. He hasn't eclipsed 100 receiving yards since Week 6, but he'll have a mouthwatering matchup against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, a defense that's giving up 230.8 passing yards per game. That's a big reason why the model has Thielen ranked as a top-15 wide receiver this week, making him a rock-solid option for your Week 12 Fantasy football lineups.

Another massive shocker: Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, the NFL leader in touchdown receptions two of the last three seasons, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 35 at his position. He's a player to consider leaving on the bench.

Adams has been targeted 111 times this year, but only has 64 catches for 741 yards and four touchdowns over his first 11 games this season. His 11.6 yards per reception is the second-lowest of his career and his 67.4 yards per game is nearly 25 yards below his average over the last five seasons. In Week 12, he'll take on a Chiefs defense that just held A.J. Brown to one catch for eight yards. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 12 Fantasy football rankings.

How to set Week 12 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for an underrated quarterback to finish in the top two of its Fantasy football QB rankings, ahead of superstars like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. These picks could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. See the Week 12 Fantasy football rankings here.

So who should you start and sit this week, and which underrated wide receiver could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 12 Fantasy football rankings for every position and see which shocking quarterback comes out of nowhere to crack the top two, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.