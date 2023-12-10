Unless you have a stud running back like Christian McCaffrey or Raheem Mostert, you're likely faced with Fantasy football start-sit decisions with your Week 14 Fantasy football lineups. Players like Chuba Hubbard, Zach Charbonnet and Tyjae Spears all had season-highs in total yards last week, which forces them into the discussion of being Week 14 Fantasy football picks. In the case of Charbonnet, the rookie had 99 total yards and his first NFL touchdown last week against Dallas. However, he's questionable with a knee injury.

The Niners have the NFL's No. 1 run defense, so if you leave Charbonnet on your bench on Sunday, which running back should be inserted into Week 14 Fantasy football lineups instead and who can you trust in the Fantasy football RB rankings? Before you lock in any Fantasy football picks, be sure to check out the Week 14 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home emptyhanded.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see its Week 14 Fantasy football rankings.

Top Week 14 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid. The rookie has recorded at least five catches in each of his last six games and averaged 59.3 receiving yards over that stretch. He now ranks second on Buffalo in receptions (56) and has stepped up in the absence of Dawson Knox. The latter has been designated to return from IR and will be active on Sunday.

The Bills have historically targeted the tight end position early and often against the Chiefs, with Knox being the primary benefactor. He's averaged 51.3 receiving yards with three total touchdowns over his last four games versus Kansas City, all coming since 2021. Kincaid is an even bigger factor in the Bills' offense than Knox has ever been, so he stands to be the beneficiary of Buffalo's game plan on Sunday even if Knox is inactive. Kincaid is a top-eight tight end in the Week 14 Fantasy football TE rankings, making him a lock as a TE1 in all-sized leagues.

Another massive shocker: Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year frontrunner and MVP candidate, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 20 at his position. Stroud is the NFL's leading passer with 3,540 yards through 12 games and has also thrown for 20 touchdowns with only five interceptions.

However, he'll have a tough matchup this week against a strong Jets pass defense. New York ranks third in passing yards allowed and hasn't allowed a single quarterback this season to reach the 300-yard mark. The Jets have only allowed 14 passing touchdowns (ninth in the league) and with Houston favored by 6.5 points, game script might not work in Stroud's favor. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 14 Fantasy football rankings.

How to set Week 14 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a shocking running back to finish in the top five of its Fantasy football RB rankings, ahead of stars like Austin Ekeler and Raheem Mostert. These picks could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. See the Week 14 Fantasy football rankings here.

So who should you start and sit this week, and which surprising running back could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 14 Fantasy football rankings for every position and see which shocking running back comes out of nowhere to crack the top five, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.