T.J. Hockenson is done for the season, and potentially for at least part of 2024, after he suffered a torn ACL and MCL during Sunday's game.

The injury will require surgery, and typically carries a 9-12 month recovery window. On the short end of that, Hockenson could be back by Week 1 of the 2024 season -- Chris Godwin had a torn ACL on Dec. 19, 2021 and was back for Week 1 of the following season -- but that is by no means guaranteed. A year before Godwin's injury, Odell Beckham tore his ACL in late October and wasn't ready until Week 3 of the following season, almost exactly 11 months.

That's the timetable, and it makes it impossible to say how we should be viewing Hockenson for 2024. That's a bummer, because he had a real case to be the No. 1 option at the TE position -- he's No. 1 in total points and No. 2 in points per game in full-PPR right now. Things look wide open at TE, and any one of Travis Kelce, Sam LaPorta, Mark Andrews, or Trey McBride could end up being the top option. And, with guys like Evan Engram, George Kittle, Cole Kmet, David Njoku, Dallas Goedert, and a few others still around, TE doesn't look like such a wasteland for 2024. And, with Georgia's Brock Bowers looking like a potential top-10 pick, we could get another infusion of young talent in 2024.

Things are looking better for the tight end position than they've looked in a long time, is what I'm saying, with or without Hockenson around. And that's not even getting into the likes of Kyle Pitts, Dalton Kincaid, Isaiah Likely, Michael Mayer, Jake Ferguson, and others we haven't even mentioned yet. That's 16 names I could see feeling pretty good about as my starting tight end in 2024, depending on how the draft and free agency shakes out. A bunch of those names will bust -- and many of you are surely rolling your eyes at Pitts' name being included after a second disappointing season in a row -- but the point is, there's talent at TE looking ahead.

In today's newsletter, we highlighted Heath Cummings' position previews for Week 17, and how he's approaching the TE spot with Hockenson out. To receive injury updates and more Fantasy news all in one place, be sure to sign up for our newsletter.