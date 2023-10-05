Four weeks into the NFL season, fans are taking a hard look at their Fantasy football lineups and checking the Fantasy football trade market as they try to make the adjustments needed to make the playoffs. Top-50 preseason picks like Nick Chubb (ACL) and J.K. Dobbins (Achilles) are done for the season, while top-100 picks such as Kyle Pitts and Dalvin Cook have brought very little production, so there are plenty of adjustments to be made. Regardless of if your roster is 4-0 or 0-4, there's still time to investigate Fantasy football trade values.

Who are the players you should make offers for to plug holes in your Fantasy football lineups, and who should you sell high on before their value tanks in the coming weeks? So before you offer any Fantasy football trades, be sure to check out the Week 5 Fantasy football trade targets from SportsLine Fantasy and DFS expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is an NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

Top Week 5 Fantasy football buy-low, sell-high candidates

One of Kaylor's top buy-low candidates is Eagles running back D'Andre Swift. After three productive but injury-plagued seasons in Detroit, the Eagles sent a fourth-round pick in 2025 and swapped seventh-rounders at last year's draft to acquire Swift.

However, it appeared that he was buried on the Eagles depth chart after he only registered two touches in Week 1. He's responded by taking advantage of injuries at running back and producing 398 scrimmage yards and two scores over the last three weeks, emerging as the top running back in a strong Philadelphia offense.

"Swift is becoming the player many thought he would be when the Lions took him in the second round in 2020. A lot of that has to do with him finally being healthy, but he also is a near-perfect fit in Philadelphia's offense. There's always some risk involved with Eagles running backs, but I have Swift as a solid RB1 going forward," Kaylor said.

Kaylor is also advising managers to sell high on 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel. He's a big name on a successful team and his versatility brings a unique dynamic to Kyle Shanahan's offense. Despite that, he hasn't been a force this season. Even with his Fantasy numbers boosted by a rushing touchdown, he's still outside the top 15 receivers in Fantasy points scored, behind players such as Tank Dell, Gabe Davis, Adam Thielen and Romeo Doubs.

Kaylor is also concerned about Samuel's consistency since he battles Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk and others for touches and scoring opportunities in a loaded San Francisco offense. McCaffrey and Aiyuk, especially, are pacing for big numbers this year, which might leave Samuel as the one who underperforms from a Fantasy perspective. Kaylor thinks you should flip him for a WR1, low-end RB1 or low-end QB1 if the opportunity is there. For more buy-low and sell-high candidates, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 5 Fantasy football trade values at SportsLine.

How to identify top Week 5 Fantasy football trade targets

