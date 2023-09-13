Whether you're working with a free agent acquisition budget or using a priority claiming system, working the Fantasy football waiver wire is one of the most effective ways to build your Fantasy football roster throughout the season. NFL depth charts change rapidly and players routinely come from seemingly out of nowhere to become stalwarts in Fantasy football lineups. As we enter Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season, there are several players available in the majority of Fantasy football leagues who could make a long-term impact or fill short-term needs on your squad.

With Cooper Kupp (hamstring) on injured reserve, Rams wide receivers Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell both had 100-yard receiving games in Week 1 and they'll be among popular Week 2 Fantasy football waiver claims. Can you trust them to continue to make an impact and, if so, how much of your FAAB should you be willing to invest knowing that Kupp could be back in as little as a month? Before making any Week 2 Fantasy football waiver wire claims, be sure to see what SportsLine Fantasy football analyst Jacob Gibbs has to say.

Gibbs uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years -- posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past three seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

Top Fantasy football waiver wire picks for Week 2

One player Gibbs is advising Fantasy players to target on the Week 2 waiver wire: Chargers running back Joshua Kelley. Ekeler had a strong Week 1, but left the loss against the Dolphins with an ankle injury late in that contest. Coach Brandon Staley said it will to be determined if he'll be able to practice on Wednesday, leaving Fantasy players a bit in the dark on Ekeler's status for Week 2 and beyond.

Kelley will see an obvious bump in value if Ekeler misses any time. However, he's worth a long look even if Ekeler is available soon. Kelley had an impressive 16-91-1 rushing line in Week 1, and a lot of that came while Ekeler was still available in that game. Kelley got about half of the red-zone work, so if the Chargers continue to put up big offensive numbers, he could be a viable Fantasy starter even in a split backfield.

Gibbs is also strongly recommending Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford as a Week 2 waiver wire pickup. Despite not having his top receiver at his disposal, Stafford looked energized after a difficult season in 2022 where he missed eight games due to injury and only averaged 6.9 yards per pass attempt while throwing 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Stafford opened his 2023 season by completing 24-of-38 pass attempts for 334 yards and led the Rams to a 30-13 rout of the Seattle Seahawks.

With Aaron Rodgers (Achilles) out for the season and several other top quarterbacks struggling in Week 1, having a veteran presence on your bench could provide you some security going forward. Stafford has been a top-10 Fantasy QB on six occasions in his career and presents weekly upside you should be able to exploit based on matchup, though Gibbs doesn't recommend spending more than 2% of your FAAB. See who else to target on the Fantasy football waiver wire at SportsLine.

How to set your Week 2 waiver wire claims

