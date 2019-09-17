Fantasy football waiver wire, Week 3: Best players to add include Terry McLaurin, Raheem Mostert

The Week 3 Fantasy football waiver wire will see plenty of traffic this week after a number of starting quarterbacks suffered major injuries. Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger suffered an elbow injury that will cause him to miss the rest of the season, while Saints QB Drew Brees will miss at least six weeks due to a torn ligament in his thumb. Now, owners of Roethlisberger and Brees will be flocking to the Week 3 Fantasy football waiver wire looking for a productive replacement. Will Roethlisberger's absence diminish JuJu Smith-Schuster's value moving forward, or will Mason Rudolph be a productive signal caller for the Pittsburgh Steelers? These are the type of questions owners are asking themselves before submitting claims on the Week 3 Fantasy football waiver wire. And with Fantasy football injuries happening to productive players like Alshon Jeffery, DeSean Jackson and Michael Gallup, the wire is stocked full of players who have game-winning potential. But before you determine which Fantasy football picks to make this week, you should see what SportsLine's Jody Smith has to say.

Having worked in the Fantasy industry for many years, Smith has contributed to virtually every meaningful Fantasy publication and website. FantasyPros.com named him the Most Accurate Expert for the 2012 NFL season. If there's anyone who knows what it takes to win a league, it's him.

Now, he's done an in-depth analysis of the best widely available free agents entering Week 3.

One player Smith is advising owners to target on the Week 3 waiver wire: Redskins wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

McLaurin has been extremely impressive for the Redskins thus far. In Washington's Week 2 loss against the Cowboys, McLaurin caught five of nine targets for 62 yards and a touchdown. He led the team in targets, catches and receiving yards against the Cowboys, and has totaled 187 yards on 10 catches over his first two NFL contests. He's definitely a player you should target on the waiver wire this week.

Another waiver wire target he's all over entering Week 3: 49ers running back Raheem Mostert.

Mostert has been a main beneficiary of Tevin Coleman's absence in San Francisco's backfield. He gained 83 yards on 13 carries and added three catches for 68 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 41-17 win over the Bengals. The 27-year-old possesses breakaway speed, as evidenced by his 6.4 yards per carry last week against Cincinnati.

Now, Mostert and the 49ers get an enticing matchup against a struggling Steelers defense. In fact, Pittsburgh's defense currently ranks 22nd in the league in rushing yards per game, allowing opponents an average of 125 yards on the ground. And with Coleman (ankle) still sidelined for the foreseeable future, Mostert should remain a steady workhorse in San Francisco's backfield alongside Matt Breida.

