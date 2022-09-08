The only way you're going to avoid an uncomfortable decision with Chris Godwin this week is if he doesn't play. That's at least partially due to all the mixed signals we've receiver about his Week 1 status. Even Wednesday's practice report was confusing, with Godwin being listed as a full participant even though he went through practice in a non-contact jersey.

Godwin was comfortable enough to ditch his knee brace recently, but he's also said that it's not about Week 1 and the most important part of the season is the second half. To this point it might seem like an easy call to bench Godwin even if he's active, until you remember his upside.

Godwin ranked as WR9 on a per-game basis in 2021, three spots higher than teammate Mike Evans, and that includes Week 15 when he only played 22% of the snaps. The year before he was WR15 per game, again besting Evans.

Playing with Tom Brady, there's a legitimate chance Godwin could produce a top-12 week even if he's on a pitch count. He could also play a handful of high-leverage snaps as a decoy and give you a goose egg.

Further complicating this mess is the fact that Godwin plays in prime time on Sunday night, so we may not know his status when most of the action kicks off Sunday. If that's the case, you can hardly risk him unless you have someone like Russell Gage, Julio Jones, Jalen Tolbert, or Tyler Lockett to cover your tracks. if he's cleared before Sunday morning then I'm likely starting him, but your decision should be based on risk tolerance and how good your best replacement option is.

If your replacement option is Gabe Davis or Allen Robinson, then it's a pretty easy call to start them on Thursday night.

As for the rest of the Bucs receivers, Mike Evans is a must-start no matter what. Unless Godwin has been ruled out, I'm viewing Russell Gage and Julio Jones as deep flexes. If Godwin is ruled out early, then they'd be bumped up to boom-or-bust No. 3 wide receivers.

WR Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 1 at this time. Here's what it means:

Jameson Williams WR DET Detroit • #9

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Williams begins the year on IR and is one of the best stashes if you have an IR slot in your league. DeAndre Hopkins WR ARI Arizona • #10

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Hopkins is suspended for the first six games of the 2022 season. Jalen Tolbert WR DAL Dallas • #18

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Jalen Tolbert should get a chance to get off to a hot start as the team's No. 2 wide receiver.

WR Preview Numbers to Know

WR Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that matter Projections powered by Sportsline Michael Pittman WR IND Indianapolis • #11

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU IND -8 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 18th PROJ PTS 15.8 WR RNK 8th 2021 Stats REC 88 TAR 129 REYDS 1082 TD 6 FPTS/G 14 Michael Thomas WR NO New Orleans • #13

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL NO -5.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 21st PROJ PTS 14.5 WR RNK 39th 2021 Stats REC 0 TAR 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Marquise Brown WR ARI Arizona • #2

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -4.5 O/U 53.5 OPP VS WR 30th PROJ PTS 16.5 WR RNK 18th 2021 Stats REC 91 TAR 146 REYDS 1008 TD 6 FPTS/G 14.1 Tee Higgins WR CIN Cincinnati • #85

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT CIN -6.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 20th PROJ PTS 14.4 WR RNK 15th 2021 Stats REC 74 TAR 110 REYDS 1091 TD 6 FPTS/G 15.7 Adam Thielen WR MIN Minnesota • #19

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -1.5 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 17th PROJ PTS 11.8 WR RNK 22nd 2021 Stats REC 67 TAR 95 REYDS 726 TD 10 FPTS/G 15.4 Drake London WR ATL Atlanta • #5

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO NO -5.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 14th PROJ PTS 9.8 WR RNK 43rd

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 1 Adds (WR Preview) Nico Collins WR HOU Houston • #12

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -7 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR NR WR RNK 43rd ROSTERED 56% 2021 Stats REC 33 TAR 60 REYDS 446 TD 1 FPTS/G 6 Collins was under-drafted all offseason, so it's no surprise that he's under-rostered in September. He's the clear No. 2 option for a Texans team that should be chasing the score in Week 1. He ranks as a borderline No. 3 wide receiver for me and a good flex in full PPR leagues where you start three wide receivers. Wan'Dale Robinson WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #17

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -5.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR NR WR RNK NR ROSTERED 14% We're expecting Robinson to play the slot role as Sterling Shepard continues to recover from the torn Achilles he suffered last year. That's complicated by Sterling Shepard saying he's good to go this week, but we expect him to be very limited in his first game back. This is the position Daniel Jones has targeted most often, and with the way Kenny Golladay has looked this preseason, Robinson could be second on the team in targets behind Kadarius Toney. Rondale Moore WR ARI Arizona • #4

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -6 O/U 53.5 OPP VS WR NR WR RNK NR ROSTERED 45% 2021 Stats REC 54 TAR 64 REYDS 435 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.8 Moore is off the injury report and the coaching staff has signaled they want to use him a lot more this year, so I'd expect a decent role in Week 1. The team is already without DeAndre Hopkins and Zach Ertz missed practice on Thursday. If Ertz is out, Moore has significant target upside in a game against the Kansas City Chiefs that should go up and down the field.

Stashes (WR Preview) Garrett Wilson WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #17

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -7 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 24th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 59% Wilson is one of many rookie wide receivers I wouldn't start in Week 1 but I absolutely want on my bench. He's at the top of the list, but it also includes Jahan Dotson, Romeo Doubs, Jalen Tolbert, Jameson Williams, and Christian Watson. Williams is the easiest to stash if you have an IR slot. Just add him, put him on the IR, then add another rookie pass catcher.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline D.J. Moore WR CAR Carolina • #2

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE CAR -2.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 6th PROJ PTS 12.7 WR RNK 12th 2021 Stats REC 93 TAR 163 REYDS 1157 TD 4 FPTS/G 14 Did you expect anyone else? Not if you've been following me this offseason, you didn't. Moore is priced like a mid-range WR2 and I view him as one of the top-eight options on the slate, regardless of price. I expect Moore to crush his career high in touchdown receptions with Baker Mayfield, and Week 1 against Mayfield's old squad is a great place to start.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Brandin Cooks WR HOU Houston • #13

Age: 28 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -8 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 16th PROJ PTS 15.3 WR RNK 16th 2021 Stats REC 90 TAR 134 REYDS 1037 TD 6 FPTS/G 14.5 Cooks is a borderline No. 1 wide receiver who has been drafted in Round 5 or Round 6 on most sites, so I wouldn't expect his Week 1 roster rate to be very high at all. In the only game Davis Mills started and finished against the Colts last year, Cooks scored 17.9 PPR Fantasy points without a touchdown. He has massive upside chasing the score in this one.