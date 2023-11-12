The wide receiver position is kind of in tough shape right now for Fantasy Football, and we've got injuries to both WRs and quarterbacks to blame. Here's the wide receiver injury news you need to know about for Week 10 as of Sunday morning:

Ja'Marr Chase's status is the biggest thing we're watching Sunday, and it sounds like he's a true game-time decision, with Ian Rapoport reporting Sunday morning he is "50-50 at best to play." Chase is dealing with a back injury that limited him during practice, and even if he does play, it sounds like he would do so at much less than 100%. If Chase is active, it's going to be hard to go away from him if he's active, but my expectations are considerably lower than they would normally be.

Some early-morning notes to know about: Demario Douglas and Josh Downs are both active for the 9:30 am start, and both are in the WR3/4 range of the rankings for me. If I didn't have any good options playing later, I would probably just role with both ahead of Chase, though I do have my concerns about how much Downs is likely to do -- he didn't practice all week before being cleared Sunday morning. That just strikes me as a risky proposition after he left last week's game.

Justin Jefferson (hamstring) was not activated from IR for Week 10, but could be back for next week. He has said he won't play until he's 100%, so we'll probably need to see some full practice sessions before he comes back -- he was limited each day this week after his practice window was opened up.

On the good news front, Deebo Samuel (shoulder), Drake London (groin), DK Metcalf (hip), Jaxon Smith-Njigba (hip), Robert Woods (foot), Curtis Samuel (toe) and Christian Watson (back) are all expected to play Sunday, and you can see where I've got them ranked below. KJ Osborn (concussion) cleared the concussion protocol, but it sounds like he's not guaranteed to play this week. He probably isn't worth the risk unless you're desperate.

If you are desperate, go see if Woods is available, because he's rostered in just 10% of CBS Fantasy leagues but had at least nine targets in three of his first five games before the injury. With Nico Collins (calf) ruled out, Woods could be in line for a strong role in a Texans offense that has spread the ball around all season. Tank Dell is a solid starting option coming off his breakout Week 9 and with Collins out.

One other thing to note: Michael Thomas was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor after an altercation with a man near his home, but was released and is expected to play Sunday. He's in the WR3/4 range if he plays.

Here are my full rankings for Week 10 at wide receiver for PPR leagues:

Week 10 Wide Receiver Rankings