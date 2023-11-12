garrett-wilson-new-york-jets-usatsi.jpg
The wide receiver position is kind of in tough shape right now for Fantasy Football, and we've got injuries to both WRs and quarterbacks to blame. Here's the wide receiver injury news you need to know about for Week 10 as of Sunday morning: 

Ja'Marr Chase's status is the biggest thing we're watching Sunday, and it sounds like he's a true game-time decision, with Ian Rapoport reporting Sunday morning he is "50-50 at best to play." Chase is dealing with a back injury that limited him during practice, and even if he does play, it sounds like he would do so at much less than 100%. If Chase is active, it's going to be hard to go away from him if he's active, but my expectations are considerably lower than they would normally be. 

Some early-morning notes to know about: Demario Douglas and Josh Downs are both active for the 9:30 am start, and both are in the WR3/4 range of the rankings for me. If I didn't have any good options playing later, I would probably just role with both ahead of Chase, though I do have my concerns about how much Downs is likely to do  -- he didn't practice all week before being cleared Sunday morning. That just strikes me as a risky proposition after he left last week's game. 

Justin Jefferson (hamstring) was not activated from IR for Week 10, but could be back for next week. He has said he won't play until he's 100%, so we'll probably need to see some full practice sessions before he comes back -- he was limited each day this week after his practice window was opened up.

On the good news front, Deebo Samuel (shoulder), Drake London (groin), DK Metcalf (hip), Jaxon Smith-Njigba (hip), Robert Woods (foot), Curtis Samuel (toe) and Christian Watson (back) are all expected to play Sunday, and you can see where I've got them ranked below. KJ Osborn (concussion) cleared the concussion protocol, but it sounds like he's not guaranteed to play this week. He probably isn't worth the risk unless you're desperate.

If you are desperate, go see if Woods is available, because he's rostered in just 10% of CBS Fantasy leagues but had at least nine targets in three of his first five games before the injury. With Nico Collins (calf) ruled out, Woods could be in line for a strong role in a Texans offense that has spread the ball around all season. Tank Dell is a solid starting option coming off his breakout Week 9 and with Collins out. 

One other thing to note: Michael Thomas was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor after an altercation with a man near his home, but was released and is expected to play Sunday. He's in the WR3/4 range if he plays. 

Here are my full rankings for Week 10 at wide receiver for PPR leagues: 

Week 10 Wide Receiver Rankings

  1. Stefon Diggs vs. DEN
  2. Amon-Ra St. Brown @LAC
  3. CeeDee Lamb vs. NYG
  4. Keenan Allen vs. DET
  5. Garrett Wilson @LV
  6. Michael Pittman @NE
  7. Davante Adams vs. NYJ
  8. Chris Olave @MIN
  9. Diontae Johnson vs. GB
  10. DeAndre Hopkins @TB
  11. Terry McLaurin @SEA
  12. Chris Godwin vs. TEN
  13. Mike Evans vs. TEN
  14. Tank Dell @CIN
  15. Amari Cooper @BAL
  16. Christian Kirk vs. SF
  17. Brandon Aiyuk @JAX
  18. Tyler Lockett vs. WAS
  19. Deebo Samuel @JAX
  20. Marquise Brown vs. ATL
  21. DK Metcalf vs. WAS
  22. Jakobi Meyers vs. NYJ
  23. Calvin Ridley vs. SF
  24. Jordan Addison vs. NO
  25. Ja'Marr Chase vs. HOU
  26. Jahan Dotson @SEA
  27. George Pickens vs. GB
  28. Courtland Sutton @BUF
  29. Jerry Jeudy @BUF
  30. Zay Flowers vs. CLE
  31. Gabe Davis vs. DEN
  32. Drake London @ARI
  33. Tyler Boyd vs. HOU
  34. Robert Woods @CIN
  35. Jaxon Smith-Njigba vs. WAS
  36. Curtis Samuel @SEA
  37. Rashid Shaheed @MIN
  38. Romeo Doubs @PIT
  39. Demario Douglas vs. IND
  40. Michael Thomas @MIN
  41. Josh Downs @NE
  42. Brandin Cooks vs. NYG
  43. Elijah Moore @BAL
  44. Noah Brown @CIN
  45. Jayden Reed @PIT
  46. Christian Watson @PIT
  47. Josh Reynolds @LAC
  48. Khalil Shakir vs. DEN
  49. Quentin Johnston vs. DET
  50. Rondale Moore vs. ATL
  51. JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. IND
  52. Jameson Williams @LAC
  53. Jake Bobo vs. WAS
  54. Wan'Dale Robinson @DAL
  55. Michael Gallup vs. NYG
  56. Darius Slayton @DAL
  57. Mack Hollins @ARI
  58. Odell Beckham vs. CLE
  59. Brandon Powell vs. NO
  60. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine @TB