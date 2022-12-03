From game-time decisions to injuries so significant they affect the value of every single position, let's break down the Fantasy and DFS impact of injuries for every Week 13 matchup. Know when to pivot and how your fantasy roster will be affected.
Below, you'll find a game-by-game look at the injuries you need to know that will have the biggest impact for Fantasy leagues, as well as the implications for DFS players. This week's list of notable names includes quarterbacks Justin Fields and Matthew Stafford; running backs Leonard Fournette, Travis Etienne, J.K. Dobbins and Najee Harris; receivers Mike Williams and Ja'Marr Chase; tight ends Logan Thomas and David Njoku; and many others, including key offensive line and defensive injuries to know.
Notable injuries
- RB Najee Harris (oblique) - Cleared
- RB Jaylen Warren (hamstring) - Questionable
- RB Benny Snell (knee) - Cleared
- C Mason Cole (foot) - Cleared
- DT Larry Ogunjobi (toe) - Cleared
- OLB T.J. Watt (ribs) - Questionable
- ILB Myles Jack (knee) - Cleared
- CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) - Out
- RB Damien Williams (ribs) - TBD
- OT Chuma Edoga (knee) - Questionable
- DT Jalen Dalton (toe) - Questionable
- LB Arnold Ebiketie (forearm) - Questionable
Despite missing practice Wednesday and Thursday and logging a limited practice on Friday, Najee Harris is cleared for Week 13. Jaylen Warren is still listed as questionable. However, he logged three full practices this week and seems on track to play. Benny Snell is still listed as questionable but if both Harris and Warren are active, Snell would likely have little involvement, and the backfield would likely be split between Harris and Warren. It's difficult for either back to have upside in a split backfield but the matchup against Atlanta is excellent. Atlanta has allowed the ninth-most Fantasy points to opposing running backs. Harris is an RB2 and Warren has flex appeal with his pass-catching upside.
While the Falcons have no new significant injuries, Kyle Pitts is officially out for the remainder of the season. MyCole Pruitt stepped up as the most productive tight end in his absence but is not a reliable start. Olamide Zaccheaus saw a significant increase in work last week with five receptions on eight targets for 91 yards. He's a low-end flex option in deep leagues, with defenses focused on shutting down Drake London.
DFS impact
If both Harris and Warren are active, neither has enough upside for DFS lineups. Monitor reports throughout the weekend for details regarding snap counts and limitations to see if either back is a viable option.
Notable injuries
- RB Mike Boone (ankle) - TBD
- FB Andrew Beck (hamstring) - Out
- WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle) - Questionable
- WR K.J. Hamler (hamstring) - Out
- WR Courtland Sutton (illness) - Questionable
- OG Dalton Risner (shoulder) - Cleared
- DE Dre'Mont Jones (illness) - Cleared
- CB K'Waun Williams (knee) - Questionable
- QB Lamar Jackson (quad) - Cleared
- RB J.K. Dobbins (knee) - TBD
- WR Tylan Wallace (hamstring) - Out
- TE Isaiah Likely (ankle) - Cleared
- OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle) - Questionable
- S Kyle Hamilton (knee) - Questionable
- CB Marlon Humphrey (ankle) - Questionable
Jerry Jeudy is questionable and logged a limited practice on Friday. While he's trending in the right direction, Fantasy managers need to monitor his status throughout the weekend. Courtland Sutton was added to the injury report on Friday with an illness and is questionable as well. Baltimore is a good matchup for receivers but it's difficult to trust any Broncos given their offensive struggles. When both receivers have been healthy in the past, Jeudy has been the more productive option. Jeudy is a flex option if active and not limited. Sutton is a risky start if Jeudy is active and a flex option if Jeudy is inactive.
J.K. Dobbins is unlikely to return this week, leaving Gus Edwards as the top option in Baltimore. Edwards returned from injury in Week 12 as the clear lead back with 16 carries for 52 yards and a touchdown. The matchup against Denver is difficult and Edwards lacks pass catching upside, making Edwards an RB3/flex option this week.
DFS impact
This is a difficult game to utilize any options in DFS because of low-upside. If Jeudy is out, Kendall Hinton is a low-priced option but his upside is very limited. With the offensive struggles, he has a ceiling of 10 Fantasy points.
Notable injuries
- QB Aaron Rodgers (ribs) - Cleared
- RB Aaron Jones (shin) - Cleared
- RB A.J. Dillon (quadriceps) - Cleared
- WR Romeo Doubs (ankle) - Questionable
- OT David Bakhtiari (knee) - Out
- OL Elgton Jenkins (knee) - Cleared
- ILB De'Vondre Campbell (knee) - Questionable
- FS Darnell Savage (foot) - Doubtful
- QB Justin Fields (shoulder) - Cleared
- QB Trevor Siemian (oblique) - Out
- WR Darnell Mooney (ankle) - IR
- WR Dante Pettis (illness) - Cleared
- OT Riley Reiff (back) - Questionable
- OT Larry Borom (ankle, knee) - Out
- FS Eddie Jackson (foot) - IR
- SS Jaquan Brisker (concussion) - Out
- CB Kyler Gordon (knee) - Out
- CB Kindle Vildor (ankle) - Questionable
The big news here is that Aaron Rodgers was cleared to play. Rodgers may lack upside but has a solid floor and given the matchup with a struggling Chicago defense, Rodgers does have a high ceiling. Despite Rodgers' struggles and ongoing injuries, he's managed to feed receivers and Christian Watson is a low-end WR2 and high-end flex option. Allen Lazard is a flex option and Randall Cobb is a low-end flex option in deep leagues if Romeo Doubs remains sidelined.
For Chicago, Justin Fields is cleared and will play in Week 13. The Packers are a better matchup on the ground but Fields is still a strong QB1 option. The Bears will be without Darnell Mooney, who suffered a season-ending injury. His absence increases value for Chase Claypool as a flex option and Cole Kmet as a low-end TE1.
DFS impact
While this game is difficult to target and stack as a whole -- as both teams struggle on the ground, which could limit pass volume -- there are several well-priced value plays. Claypool is now the WR1 for Chicago, priced at just $3,800 on DraftKings. Kmet is also $3,800 and could be the safety option for Fields with Mooney inactive. Christian Watson is a mere $5,200 and Cobb is $4,200.
Notable injuries
- WR Zay Jones (chest) - Questionable
- RB Travis Etienne (foot) - Questionable
- FS Andre Cisco (shoulder) - Questionable
Lions
- WR Quintez Cephus (foot) - TBD
- WR Jameson Williams (knee) - TBD
- C Frank Ragnow (foot) - Cleared
- OG Evan Brown (ankle) - Out
- OG Jonah Jackson (concussion) - Cleared
- OT Penei Sewell (ankle) - Cleared
- DE Josh Paschal (knee) - Cleared
- CB Jeff Okudah (concussion) - Cleared
Jacksonville's key injured players are still listed as questionable so Fantasy managers will need to monitor their status throughout the weekend. However, Etienne announced he intends to play. If Etienne is active, he is the only viable running back for Jacksonville. While JaMycal Hasty performed well in his absence, Etienne is the clear RB1 in a fantastic matchup with Detroit. He has top-10 upside if active.
For Detroit, the majority of players are cleared for Week 13 with the exception of players set to return from IR. It's unclear if Jameson Williams will make his debut this week.
DFS impact
Zay Jones is priced up slightly after his recent success but is still a huge bargain at $4,900 on DraftKings, given the matchup. If active, Jones is an excellent value play. Etienne is priced at his typical level with a solid DFS option if he's active. While Jameson Williams is very cost-effective, avoid using him if active.
Notable injuries
- TE David Njoku (knee) - Out
- DE Myles Garrett (shoulder) - Cleared
- CB Greg Newsome (concussion) - Cleared
- CB Denzel Ward (ankle) - Cleared
- WR Brandin Cooks (calf) - Out
- RB Rex Burkhead (concussion) - Questionable
- OG Kenyon Green (illness) - Cleared
- OLB Christian Harris (shoulder) - Cleared
- CB Derek Stingley Jr. (hamstring) - Out
Friday's practice report took a significant turn for both teams. David Njoku, Brandin Cooks and Derek Stingley Jr. are all out for Week 13. When Njoku is healthy, he's commanded a solid amount of targets. His absence in the return of Deshaun Watson should narrow the target distribution and increase value for Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones, particularly with Stingley out. Fantasy managers in very deep leagues can take a shot at David Bell, whose targets are recently increase over the past three weeks.
For the Texans, Nico Collins has lead the team in targets recently and the absence of Cooks should continue to open up opportunities. The Texans offense is struggling, but volume should be there enough to support Collins as a low-end flex option.
DFS impact
While Collins is just a low-end flex option in season long leagues, he has excellent appeal in DFS with Cooks out. Collins is just $4,200 on DraftKings and is a solid stand-alone option and a key bring-back option in any lineups involvement Watson. Without Njoku, Cooper and Peoples-Jones are interesting options for Cleveland. While risky with the unknown of how Watson will perform in his first game back, they have high upside suitable for large tournament play.
Notable injuries
- RB Michael Carter (ankle) - Doubtful
- OT Duane Brown (shoulder) - Questionable
- OT Cedric Ogbuehi (groin, illness) - Doubtful
- S Ashtyn Davis (hamstring) - Out
Vikings
- OT Christian Darrisaw (concussion) - Out
- CB Andrew Booth Jr. (knee) - IR
- CB Akayleb Evans (concussion) - Cleared
While teams like Jacksonville and Pittsburgh await clarity at running back, the Jets are planning for the absence of Michael Carter, who is doubtful for Week 13. The most likely candidate to step up is Zonovan Knight, who is coming off a strong performance of 14 carries for 69 yards and three receptions for 34 yards. James Robinson was a healthy scratch in Week 12 and Fantasy managers should monitor his status on Sunday. If all three are active, this is a backfield to avoid in a what is typically a tough defensive matchup for running backs.
While the Vikings' Fantasy contributors are active, the absence of Christian Darrisaw is significant for Fantasy purposes. The Jets are a strong defensive matchup and without Darrisaw, Cousins could be at risk for increased pressure. Cook could also struggle on the ground. Fantasy managers should avoid Cousins if possible. While Cook is still a solid start, lower expectations.
DFS impact
With the absence of Darrisaw, avoid Cook and Cousins in DFS lineups. Justin Jefferson is still a fine option. For the Jets, we need clarity on the availability of James Robinson. If Robinson is inactive again, Knight is a bargain at just $4,600 and does have the upside needed for tournament play with the potential of receiving work.
Notable injuries
- QB Carson Wentz (finger) - TBD
- RB Antonio Gibson (foot) - Questionable
- TE Logan Thomas (ribs) - Cleared
- C Tyler Larsen (shoulder) - Cleared
- OG Trai Turner (knee) - Out
- DE Chase Young (knee) - Questionable
- CB Benjamin St-Juste (ankle) - Out
Giants
- WR Darius Slayton (illness) - Questionable
- WR Richie James (knee) - Questionable
- TE Daniel Bellinger (eye) - Questionable
- C Jon Feliciano (neck) - Questionable
- OG Shane Lemieux (toe) - Out
- DE Leonard Williams (neck) - Cleared
- FS Xavier McKinney (hand) - Out
- CB Darnay Holmes (shoulder) - Questionable
- CB Adoree' Jackson (knee) - Out
- CB Fabian Moreau (oblique) - Questionable
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
- RB Hassan Haskins (hip) - Questionable
- WR Treylon Burks (illness) - Cleared
- C Ben Jones (concussion) - Cleared
- OG Nate Davis (knee) - Cleared
- DE Jeffery Simmons (ankle) - Questionable
- DE Denico Autry (knee) - Out
- CB Elijah Molden (groin) - Out
- K Randy Bullock (calf) - Cleared
- WR DeVonta Smith (knee) - Cleared
- WR Zach Pascal (groin) - Cleared
- DE Robert Quinn (knee) - Out
- FS Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (abdomen) - Out
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
- WR D'Wayne Eskridge (hand) - IR
- WR Marquise Goodwin (illness) - Cleared
- RB Travis Homer (illness) - Questionable
- OG Damien Lewis (illness) - Cleared
- OT Abraham Lucas (knee) - Cleared
- ILB Jordyn Brooks (illness) - Cleared
- QB Matthew Stafford (neck) - Out
- RB Cam Akers (illness) - Cleared
- WR Allen Robinson (foot) - IR
- WR Lance McCutcheon (shoulder) - Out
- C Brian Allen (thumb) - Questionable
- OT Ty Nsekhe (ankle) - Cleared
- OG Oday Aboushi (illness) - Cleared
- DE A'Shawn Robinson (knee) - IR
- DE Aaron Donald (ankle) - Out
- LB Terrell Lewis (back) - Out
- OLB Ernest Jones (back) - Questionable
- CB Troy Hill (groin) - Questionable
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
- QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee) - Questionable
- RB Raheem Mostert (knee) - Cleared
- RB Myles Gaskin (shoulder) - Questionable
- OT Terron Armstead (pectoral) - Doubtful
- OT Austin Jackson (ankle) - Out
- QB Jimmy Garoppolo (knee) - Cleared
- RB Christian McCaffrey (knee) - Cleared
- RB Elijah Mitchell (knee) - Out
- WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) - Questionable
- OT Trent Williams (back) - Questionable
- OG Spencer Burford (ankle) - Questionable
- DT Arik Armstead (foot) - Cleared
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
- WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring) - Out
- RB Jerick McKinnon (hamstring) - Cleared
- RB Joe Mixon (concussion) - Questionable
- WR Ja'Marr Chase (hip) - Questionable
- DT D.J. Reader (ankle) - Cleared
- LB Logan Wilson (illness) - Questionable
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
- WR Mike Williams (ankle) - Out
- C Corey Linsley (concussion) - Out
- OT Trey Pipkins (knee) - Out
- LB Drue Tranquill (illness) - Questionable
- S Nasir Adderley (thumb) - Questionable
- RB Josh Jacobs (calf) - Questionable
- RB Brandon Bolden (calf) - Questionable
- DT Andrew Billings (lower leg) - Questionable
- MLB Denzel Perryman (wrist) - Questionable
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
- TE Jelani Woods (quadriceps) - Questionable
- OT Braden Smith (illness) - Out
- CB Kenny Moore (shin) - Out
- CB Isaiah Rodgers (ankle) - Questionable
Cowboys
- WR Michael Gallup (illness) - Questionable
- WR James Washington (foot) - TBD
- DE DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) - Cleared
- OLB Anthony Barr (hamstring) - Questionable
- SS Jayron Kearse (shoulder) - Questionable
- CB Trevon Diggs (illness) - Questionable
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
- RB Mark Ingram (knee) - TBD
- WR Jarvis Landry (ankle) - TBD
- WR Rashid Shaheed (back) - TBD
- WR Kevin White (illness) - TBD
- TE Juwan Johnson (ankle) - TBD
- C Josh Andrews (ankle) - TBD
- LB Pete Werner (ankle) - TBD
- CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) - TBD
- RB Leonard Fournette (hip) - TBD
- WR Russell Gage (hamstring) - TBD
- TE Cameron Brate (illness) - TBD
- OG Luke Goedeke (foot) - TBD
- OT Tristan Wirfs (ankle) - Out
- NT Vita Vea (foot) - TBD
- CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (quadriceps) - TBD
- DB Logan Ryan (foot) - TBD
- FS Mike Edwards (hamstring) - TBD
- SS Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) - TBD
Analysis coming soon.