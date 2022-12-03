From game-time decisions to injuries so significant they affect the value of every single position, let's break down the Fantasy and DFS impact of injuries for every Week 13 matchup. Know when to pivot and how your fantasy roster will be affected.

Below, you'll find a game-by-game look at the injuries you need to know that will have the biggest impact for Fantasy leagues, as well as the implications for DFS players. This week's list of notable names includes quarterbacks Justin Fields and Matthew Stafford; running backs Leonard Fournette, Travis Etienne, J.K. Dobbins and Najee Harris; receivers Mike Williams and Ja'Marr Chase; tight ends Logan Thomas and David Njoku; and many others, including key offensive line and defensive injuries to know.

Notable injuries

Steelers

RB Najee Harris (oblique) - Cleared

RB Jaylen Warren (hamstring) - Questionable

RB Benny Snell (knee) - Cleared

C Mason Cole (foot) - Cleared



DT Larry Ogunjobi (toe) - Cleared

OLB T.J. Watt (ribs) - Questionable

ILB Myles Jack (knee) - Cleared

CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) - Out

Falcons

RB Damien Williams (ribs) - TBD



OT Chuma Edoga (knee) - Questionable



DT Jalen Dalton (toe) - Questionable



LB Arnold Ebiketie (forearm) - Questionable

Despite missing practice Wednesday and Thursday and logging a limited practice on Friday, Najee Harris is cleared for Week 13. Jaylen Warren is still listed as questionable. However, he logged three full practices this week and seems on track to play. Benny Snell is still listed as questionable but if both Harris and Warren are active, Snell would likely have little involvement, and the backfield would likely be split between Harris and Warren. It's difficult for either back to have upside in a split backfield but the matchup against Atlanta is excellent. Atlanta has allowed the ninth-most Fantasy points to opposing running backs. Harris is an RB2 and Warren has flex appeal with his pass-catching upside.

While the Falcons have no new significant injuries, Kyle Pitts is officially out for the remainder of the season. MyCole Pruitt stepped up as the most productive tight end in his absence but is not a reliable start. Olamide Zaccheaus saw a significant increase in work last week with five receptions on eight targets for 91 yards. He's a low-end flex option in deep leagues, with defenses focused on shutting down Drake London.

DFS impact

If both Harris and Warren are active, neither has enough upside for DFS lineups. Monitor reports throughout the weekend for details regarding snap counts and limitations to see if either back is a viable option.

Notable injuries

Broncos

RB Mike Boone (ankle) - TBD



FB Andrew Beck (hamstring) - Out



WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle) - Questionable

WR K.J. Hamler (hamstring) - Out



WR Courtland Sutton (illness) - Questionable

OG Dalton Risner (shoulder) - Cleared

DE Dre'Mont Jones (illness) - Cleared



CB K'Waun Williams (knee) - Questionable

Ravens

QB Lamar Jackson (quad) - Cleared

RB J.K. Dobbins (knee) - TBD



WR Tylan Wallace (hamstring) - Out



TE Isaiah Likely (ankle) - Cleared



OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle) - Questionable

S Kyle Hamilton (knee) - Questionable

CB Marlon Humphrey (ankle) - Questionable

Jerry Jeudy is questionable and logged a limited practice on Friday. While he's trending in the right direction, Fantasy managers need to monitor his status throughout the weekend. Courtland Sutton was added to the injury report on Friday with an illness and is questionable as well. Baltimore is a good matchup for receivers but it's difficult to trust any Broncos given their offensive struggles. When both receivers have been healthy in the past, Jeudy has been the more productive option. Jeudy is a flex option if active and not limited. Sutton is a risky start if Jeudy is active and a flex option if Jeudy is inactive.

J.K. Dobbins is unlikely to return this week, leaving Gus Edwards as the top option in Baltimore. Edwards returned from injury in Week 12 as the clear lead back with 16 carries for 52 yards and a touchdown. The matchup against Denver is difficult and Edwards lacks pass catching upside, making Edwards an RB3/flex option this week.

DFS impact

This is a difficult game to utilize any options in DFS because of low-upside. If Jeudy is out, Kendall Hinton is a low-priced option but his upside is very limited. With the offensive struggles, he has a ceiling of 10 Fantasy points.

Notable injuries

Packers

Bears

QB Justin Fields (shoulder) - Cleared

QB Trevor Siemian (oblique) - Out

WR Darnell Mooney (ankle) - IR

WR Dante Pettis (illness) - Cleared

OT Riley Reiff (back) - Questionable

OT Larry Borom (ankle, knee) - Out

FS Eddie Jackson (foot) - IR

SS Jaquan Brisker (concussion) - Out

CB Kyler Gordon (knee) - Out

CB Kindle Vildor (ankle) - Questionable

The big news here is that Aaron Rodgers was cleared to play. Rodgers may lack upside but has a solid floor and given the matchup with a struggling Chicago defense, Rodgers does have a high ceiling. Despite Rodgers' struggles and ongoing injuries, he's managed to feed receivers and Christian Watson is a low-end WR2 and high-end flex option. Allen Lazard is a flex option and Randall Cobb is a low-end flex option in deep leagues if Romeo Doubs remains sidelined.

For Chicago, Justin Fields is cleared and will play in Week 13. The Packers are a better matchup on the ground but Fields is still a strong QB1 option. The Bears will be without Darnell Mooney, who suffered a season-ending injury. His absence increases value for Chase Claypool as a flex option and Cole Kmet as a low-end TE1.

DFS impact

While this game is difficult to target and stack as a whole -- as both teams struggle on the ground, which could limit pass volume -- there are several well-priced value plays. Claypool is now the WR1 for Chicago, priced at just $3,800 on DraftKings. Kmet is also $3,800 and could be the safety option for Fields with Mooney inactive. Christian Watson is a mere $5,200 and Cobb is $4,200.

Notable injuries

Jaguars

WR Zay Jones (chest) - Questionable

RB Travis Etienne (foot) - Questionable

FS Andre Cisco (shoulder) - Questionable

Lions

WR Quintez Cephus (foot) - TBD

WR Jameson Williams (knee) - TBD

C Frank Ragnow (foot) - Cleared

OG Evan Brown (ankle) - Out

OG Jonah Jackson (concussion) - Cleared

OT Penei Sewell (ankle) - Cleared

DE Josh Paschal (knee) - Cleared

CB Jeff Okudah (concussion) - Cleared

Jacksonville's key injured players are still listed as questionable so Fantasy managers will need to monitor their status throughout the weekend. However, Etienne announced he intends to play. If Etienne is active, he is the only viable running back for Jacksonville. While JaMycal Hasty performed well in his absence, Etienne is the clear RB1 in a fantastic matchup with Detroit. He has top-10 upside if active.

For Detroit, the majority of players are cleared for Week 13 with the exception of players set to return from IR. It's unclear if Jameson Williams will make his debut this week.

DFS impact

Zay Jones is priced up slightly after his recent success but is still a huge bargain at $4,900 on DraftKings, given the matchup. If active, Jones is an excellent value play. Etienne is priced at his typical level with a solid DFS option if he's active. While Jameson Williams is very cost-effective, avoid using him if active.

Notable injuries

Browns

TE David Njoku (knee) - Out

DE Myles Garrett (shoulder) - Cleared



CB Greg Newsome (concussion) - Cleared

CB Denzel Ward (ankle) - Cleared

Texans

WR Brandin Cooks (calf) - Out

RB Rex Burkhead (concussion) - Questionable

OG Kenyon Green (illness) - Cleared

OLB Christian Harris (shoulder) - Cleared

CB Derek Stingley Jr. (hamstring) - Out

Friday's practice report took a significant turn for both teams. David Njoku, Brandin Cooks and Derek Stingley Jr. are all out for Week 13. When Njoku is healthy, he's commanded a solid amount of targets. His absence in the return of Deshaun Watson should narrow the target distribution and increase value for Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones, particularly with Stingley out. Fantasy managers in very deep leagues can take a shot at David Bell, whose targets are recently increase over the past three weeks.

For the Texans, Nico Collins has lead the team in targets recently and the absence of Cooks should continue to open up opportunities. The Texans offense is struggling, but volume should be there enough to support Collins as a low-end flex option.

DFS impact

While Collins is just a low-end flex option in season long leagues, he has excellent appeal in DFS with Cooks out. Collins is just $4,200 on DraftKings and is a solid stand-alone option and a key bring-back option in any lineups involvement Watson. Without Njoku, Cooper and Peoples-Jones are interesting options for Cleveland. While risky with the unknown of how Watson will perform in his first game back, they have high upside suitable for large tournament play.

Notable injuries

Jets

RB Michael Carter (ankle) - Doubtful

OT Duane Brown (shoulder) - Questionable



OT Cedric Ogbuehi (groin, illness) - Doubtful

S Ashtyn Davis (hamstring) - Out

Vikings

OT Christian Darrisaw (concussion) - Out

CB Andrew Booth Jr. (knee) - IR

CB Akayleb Evans (concussion) - Cleared



While teams like Jacksonville and Pittsburgh await clarity at running back, the Jets are planning for the absence of Michael Carter, who is doubtful for Week 13. The most likely candidate to step up is Zonovan Knight, who is coming off a strong performance of 14 carries for 69 yards and three receptions for 34 yards. James Robinson was a healthy scratch in Week 12 and Fantasy managers should monitor his status on Sunday. If all three are active, this is a backfield to avoid in a what is typically a tough defensive matchup for running backs.

While the Vikings' Fantasy contributors are active, the absence of Christian Darrisaw is significant for Fantasy purposes. The Jets are a strong defensive matchup and without Darrisaw, Cousins could be at risk for increased pressure. Cook could also struggle on the ground. Fantasy managers should avoid Cousins if possible. While Cook is still a solid start, lower expectations.

DFS impact

With the absence of Darrisaw, avoid Cook and Cousins in DFS lineups. Justin Jefferson is still a fine option. For the Jets, we need clarity on the availability of James Robinson. If Robinson is inactive again, Knight is a bargain at just $4,600 and does have the upside needed for tournament play with the potential of receiving work.

Notable injuries

Commanders

QB Carson Wentz (finger) - TBD

RB Antonio Gibson (foot) - Questionable

TE Logan Thomas (ribs) - Cleared



C Tyler Larsen (shoulder) - Cleared

OG Trai Turner (knee) - Out

DE Chase Young (knee) - Questionable



CB Benjamin St-Juste (ankle) - Out



Giants

WR Darius Slayton (illness) - Questionable

WR Richie James (knee) - Questionable

TE Daniel Bellinger (eye) - Questionable

C Jon Feliciano (neck) - Questionable

OG Shane Lemieux (toe) - Out

DE Leonard Williams (neck) - Cleared



FS Xavier McKinney (hand) - Out

CB Darnay Holmes (shoulder) - Questionable

CB Adoree' Jackson (knee) - Out

CB Fabian Moreau (oblique) - Questionable

Analysis coming soon.

Notable injuries

Titans

RB Hassan Haskins (hip) - Questionable

WR Treylon Burks (illness) - Cleared

C Ben Jones (concussion) - Cleared



OG Nate Davis (knee) - Cleared

DE Jeffery Simmons (ankle) - Questionable

DE Denico Autry (knee) - Out

CB Elijah Molden (groin) - Out

K Randy Bullock (calf) - Cleared



Eagles

WR DeVonta Smith (knee) - Cleared



WR Zach Pascal (groin) - Cleared

DE Robert Quinn (knee) - Out

FS Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (abdomen) - Out

Analysis coming soon.

Notable injuries

Seahawks

WR D'Wayne Eskridge (hand) - IR

WR Marquise Goodwin (illness) - Cleared

RB Travis Homer (illness) - Questionable

OG Damien Lewis (illness) - Cleared

OT Abraham Lucas (knee) - Cleared

ILB Jordyn Brooks (illness) - Cleared

Rams

QB Matthew Stafford (neck) - Out

RB Cam Akers (illness) - Cleared

WR Allen Robinson (foot) - IR

WR Lance McCutcheon (shoulder) - Out

C Brian Allen (thumb) - Questionable



OT Ty Nsekhe (ankle) - Cleared



OG Oday Aboushi (illness) - Cleared

DE A'Shawn Robinson (knee) - IR

DE Aaron Donald (ankle) - Out

LB Terrell Lewis (back) - Out

OLB Ernest Jones (back) - Questionable

CB Troy Hill (groin) - Questionable



Analysis coming soon.

Notable injuries

Dolphins

QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee) - Questionable

RB Raheem Mostert (knee) - Cleared

RB Myles Gaskin (shoulder) - Questionable

OT Terron Armstead (pectoral) - Doubtful

OT Austin Jackson (ankle) - Out

49ers

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (knee) - Cleared

RB Christian McCaffrey (knee) - Cleared



RB Elijah Mitchell (knee) - Out

WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) - Questionable

OT Trent Williams (back) - Questionable

OG Spencer Burford (ankle) - Questionable

DT Arik Armstead (foot) - Cleared



Analysis coming soon.

Notable injuries

Chiefs

WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring) - Out



RB Jerick McKinnon (hamstring) - Cleared

Bengals

RB Joe Mixon (concussion) - Questionable

WR Ja'Marr Chase (hip) - Questionable

DT D.J. Reader (ankle) - Cleared

LB Logan Wilson (illness) - Questionable

Analysis coming soon.

Notable injuries

Chargers

WR Mike Williams (ankle) - Out



C Corey Linsley (concussion) - Out

OT Trey Pipkins (knee) - Out

LB Drue Tranquill (illness) - Questionable

S Nasir Adderley (thumb) - Questionable



Raiders

RB Josh Jacobs (calf) - Questionable

RB Brandon Bolden (calf) - Questionable

DT Andrew Billings (lower leg) - Questionable

MLB Denzel Perryman (wrist) - Questionable

Analysis coming soon.

Notable injuries

Colts

TE Jelani Woods (quadriceps) - Questionable



OT Braden Smith (illness) - Out



CB Kenny Moore (shin) - Out

CB Isaiah Rodgers (ankle) - Questionable

Cowboys

WR Michael Gallup (illness) - Questionable

WR James Washington (foot) - TBD

DE DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) - Cleared

OLB Anthony Barr (hamstring) - Questionable

SS Jayron Kearse (shoulder) - Questionable

CB Trevon Diggs (illness) - Questionable

Analysis coming soon.

Notable injuries

Saints

RB Mark Ingram (knee) - TBD



WR Jarvis Landry (ankle) - TBD



WR Rashid Shaheed (back) - TBD



WR Kevin White (illness) - TBD

TE Juwan Johnson (ankle) - TBD

C Josh Andrews (ankle) - TBD

LB Pete Werner (ankle) - TBD



CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) - TBD

Buccaneers

RB Leonard Fournette (hip) - TBD

WR Russell Gage (hamstring) - TBD



TE Cameron Brate (illness) - TBD

OG Luke Goedeke (foot) - TBD

OT Tristan Wirfs (ankle) - Out

NT Vita Vea (foot) - TBD

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (quadriceps) - TBD

DB Logan Ryan (foot) - TBD

FS Mike Edwards (hamstring) - TBD

SS Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) - TBD

Analysis coming soon.