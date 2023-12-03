Unlike at running back, where the absences are mostly concentrated among the RB2 types, the wide receiver absences in Week 13 due to the bye weeks are going to be hard to replace. Justin Jefferson, Stefon Diggs, Davante Adams, and DJ Moore are all must-start Fantasy options who won't be available, and the likes of Zay Flowers, Jordan Addison, and Jakobi Meyers will all be missed, too.

There are plenty of injuries at the wide receiver position to cover heading into Sunday of Week 13, too, but the nice thing is, most of the biggest names are expected to play at this point. That includes Keenan Allen (shoulder), Chris Olave (concussion), Tee Higgins (hamstring), Tank Dell (calf), Marquise Brown (heel), Chris Godwin (neck), and Noah Brown (knee).

Now, of course, all of those names are of equal quality, nor or their health statuses equal just because they're all expected to play. Higgins is a WR3 with Jake Browning replacing Joe Burrow since the last time he played, and Godwin feels especially risky, both given his middling production and reports that he still has to test it out before the game to be sure he'll play. I'm viewing both in the WR3 range, with decent upside, but also very low floors. I don't mind trying to avoid them even if they do play.

Allen is a must-start, obviously, but I do have a bit of concern here. He's been on the injury report several times over the past few weeks with various injuries, including to his shoulders. He's played through them and mostly played well, but it's fair to wonder how long he can keep that up given the injuries. And, given the matchup against a Patriots team the Chargers should beat fairly easily (famous last words with the Chargers, I know), in what figures to be pretty cold, wet conditions, the Chargers might be able to get away from leaning on Allen quite as heavily as they typically do. That doesn't mean I'm sitting Allen, but I'm probably avoiding him in DFS if I can, at least.

Among the players' whose status we're more unsure of entering Sunday's games, Jayden Reed (chest) is probably the most relevant one. He managed a limited practice Friday due to this lingering injury, but seemed to suggest throughout the week that his absence was more of a precaution than anything else. Reed has shown some really strong playmaking chops in both the running and receiving game, and the Packers clearly want to get the ball in his hands, but he's a risky WR3 for me this week.

Here are my full rankings for Week 13 at wide receiver for PPR leagues:

Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Know What Your Friends Don't Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Week 13 Wide Receiver Rankings