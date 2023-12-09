From game-time decisions to injuries so significant they affect the value of every single position, let's break down the Fantasy and DFS impact of injuries for every Week 14 matchup. Know when to pivot and how your fantasy roster will be affected.

Below, you'll find a game-by-game look at the injuries you need to know that will have the biggest impact for Fantasy leagues, as well as the implications for DFS players. This week's list of notable names includes quarterbacks Geno Smith and Trevor Lawrence; running backs Kenneth Walker, Jonathan Taylor and Aaron Jones; receivers Christian Kirk, Tank Dell, and Amari Cooper; tight ends Dalton Schultz and Dallas Goedert; and many others, including key offensive line and defensive injuries to know.

You can also see how this week's injuries affect the Fantasy projections from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Notable injuries

Jaguars

QB Trevor Lawrence (ankle) - Questionable

QB C.J. Beathard (shoulder) - Cleared

RB Travis Etienne (ribs) - Questionable

RB D'Ernest Johnson - knee) - Questionable

WR Christian Kirk (groin) - IR

WR Zay Jones (knee) - Cleared

TE Brenton Strange (foot) - Out

OT Walker Little (hamstring) - Out

DL Folorunso Fatukasi (heel) - Questionable

CB Tyson Campbell (quad) - Questionable

CB Tre Herndon (concussion) - Out

Browns

QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson (concussion) - Cleared

RB Kareem Hunt (groin) - Cleared

WR Amari Cooper (knee) - Questionable

TE David Njoku (knee) - Cleared

OT Dawand Jones (knee) - Questionable

CB Denzel Ward (shoulder) - Questionable

To say the Jags are dealing with injuries is an understatement. Jacksonville has been decimated across the board at every position. Trevor Lawrence remains a game-time decision, Travis Etienne and D'Ernest Johnson failed to log a full practice, and Christian Kirk is out for the remainder of the Fantasy season. The defense has key injuries to an already struggling secondary. The Browns are a difficult matchup defensively, if Lawrence is out, Calvin Ridley, Evan Engram and Travis Etienne -- if healthy -- are the only viable options this week.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson has cleared concussion protocol and the Browns have not named a starter for Week 14. Thompson-Robinson has lacked upside when active. If he's the starting quarterback, he's not a viable streaming option. If Joe Flacco is named the starter, given the matchup and upside in terms of volume that we saw from Flacco last week, Flacco would be an interesting streaming option. But with weather concerns, he's a risky start. Elijah Moore's value increases if Flacco starts as Moore had 12 targets last week. However, if Amari Cooper is out, Elijah Moore is a low flex option, regardless of who's starting at quarterback.

DFS impact

With lack of clarity around key availability for multiple players on each team and huge weather concerns, it's best to avoid this matchup as a whole. If weather becomes less of a factor, Elijah Moore is the key piece to pull from this matchup if Amari Cooper is out. Joe Flacco would be a value play as well. The Jags are an excellent matchup for quarterbacks and receivers.

Notable injuries

Rams

RB Ronnie Rivers (knee) - TBD

WR Puka Nacua (shoulder) - Cleared

TE Tyler Higbee (neck) - Doubtful

OLB Byron Young (knee) - Questionable

OLB Michael Hoecht (knee) - Questionable

Ravens

QB Lamar Jackson (illness) - Cleared

LB Malik Harrison (groin) - Questionable

Lamar Jackson is cleared and Fantasy managers should start him with confidence this week. The Rams can be a difficult matchup with they're dealing with key injuries on defense.

Tyler Higbee is doubtful and there is no backup option with upside. Fantasy managers who were planning to stream Higbee should pivot to other options like Isaiah Likely or Brevin Jordan. Given the matchup, the absence of Higbee doesn't increase value for any of the other pass catchers.

DFS impact

There is no significant injury impact in DFS this week for this matchup.

Notable injuries



Lions

QB Hendon Hooker (knee) - Out



C Frank Ragnow (knee, back, toe) - Out

LB Alex Anzalone (hand) - Cleared

LB Malcom Rodriguez (ankle) - Questionable

Bears

WR Velus Jones (illness) - Questionable

WR Tyler Scott (hamstring) - Questionable

WR Equanimeous St. Brown (pec) - Out

DL Yannick Ngakoue (knee) - Questionable

The Lions have ruled out Frank Ragnow, a significant blow to their offensive line. The Bears are a tough matchup against the run but both David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs had strong performances in their previous matchup and are strong plays this week.

Chicago has injuries across its receiving corps but these have no effect, even in deep Fantasy leagues.

DFS impact

There is no DFS impact in this matchup.

Notable injuries



Panthers

TE Hayden Hurst (concussion) - Out



TE Tommy Tremble (hip) - Questionable



TE Stephen Sullivan (shoulder) - Questionable



C Bradley Bozeman (ankle) - Questionable

OLB Yetur Gross-Matos (hamstring) - Questionable

OLB Marquis Haynes (back) - Questionable

CB Jaycee Horn (hamstring) - Cleared

S Vonn Bell (shoulder) - Cleared

Saints

QB Derek Carr (concussion, rib, shoulder) - Questionable

QB Taysom Hill (foot, hand) - Questionable

RB Kendre Miller (ankle) - Out

WR Chris Olave (illness) - Questionable

WR Rashid Shaheed (thigh) - Questionable

TE Juwan Johnson (knee) - Questionable

G Andrus Peat (shoulder) - Cleared

G Nick Saldiveri (shoulder) - Questionable

DE Cameron Jordan (ankle) - Questionable

DE Isaiah Foskey (quad) - Out

LB Pete Werner (shoulder, oblique) - Questionable

K Blake Grupe (groin) - Questionable

Derek Carr is questionable and Fantasy managers will need to monitor his status heading into the weekend to see if he can clear concussion protocol. Carr practiced in full on Friday, typically a good sign towards clearing. Carr is a risky start against Carolina, which has one of the stingiest past defenses in the NFL. If Carr is unable to clear concussion protocol, Jameis Winston would get the start. Chris Olave's upside increases if Winston is the starter. However, with Olave dealing with an illness and unable to practice, monitor his status.

Taysom Hill failed to practice all week and is questionable heading into the weekend. If Hill is out, Alvin Kamara would be the biggest beneficiary with increased goal line opportunities. Juwan Johnson could see more opportunities as an actual tight end. However, Johnson is also listed as questionable and should be monitored.

Carolina's injuries are mainly defense and simply increase upside for Kamara.

DFS impact

Kamara is coming off a strong performance and the absence of Hill and a great match up against a poor Carolina rush defense gives Kamara extreme upside. Although we've seen receivers like Mike Evans have strong performances against Carolina's secondary, with Olave dealing with a questionable tab, it might be best to avoid quarterbacks and pass catchers in this matchup and lean on the running backs.

Notable injuries

Buccaneers

DT Vita Vea (toe) - Questionable

LB Devin White (foot) - Out

LB Lavonte David (groin) - Cleared

CB Jamel Dean (ankle, foot) - Out

Falcons

WR Mack Hollins (ankle) - Questionable

OT Kaleb McGary (knee) - Out

DL David Onyemata (ankle) - Out

DL LaCale London (knee) - Out

LB Nate Landman (knee - Out

CB A.J. Terrell (concussion) - Questionable

CB Mike Hughes (hand) - Questionable

QB Jeff Okudah (ankle) - Questionable

Tampa Bay's offense is without significant issues this week but the defense continues to deal with injuries. In Week 13, Chuba Hubbard took advantage of the banged-up Tampa Bay defense and Bijan Robinson has similar upside this week. With Jamel Dean out for a struggling pass defense, Drake London is a high-end WR3 and solid flex play this week.

On the opposite side, Baker Mayfield is a streaming option if either Jeff Okudah or A.J. Terrell are unable to play. Terrell practiced in full on Friday but still needs to clear concussion protocol.

DFS impact

London is just $4,600 on DraftKings and is a strong value play given the matchup and Tampa's defensive injuries. Mike Evans is expensive but has thrived in difficult matchups, and the potential absences in Atlanta's secondary increase his value.

Notable injuries

Colts

RB Jonathan Taylor (thumb) - Out

OT Braden Smith (knee) - Out

LB E.J. Speed (knee) - Questionable

GB JuJu Brents (quad) - Questionable

CB Ameer Speed (hip) - Questionable

Bengals

WR Tyler Boyd (ankle) - Questionable

DE D.J. Reader (back) - Questionable

CB Cam Taylor-Britt (quad) - IR

Tyler Boyd is listed as questionable and, despite being the WR3 for Cincinnati, his potential absence could help increase workload for Tee Higgins. Higgins has been untrustworthy through injury and lack of volume but if Boyd is out, Higgins is a flex option.

With Jonathan Taylor out again for Week 14, Zack Moss continues as the Colts' lead back. Moss underwhelmed in Week 13 but Tennessee is a difficult matchup for opposing running backs. This week's matchup against Cincinnati is ideal and Moss has top-10 upside.

DFS impact

Moss's price has increased from last week but he's still a strong value play at just $5,900. His ownership percentage should decrease from last week's extreme chalk. Moss is an excellent play this week. It's also important to note that Jake Browning has pushed his way into a value play in Joe Burrow's absence.

Notable injuries



Texans

WR Tank Dell (calf) - IR

WR Noah Brown (knee) - Questionable

TE Dalton Schultz (hamstring) - Out

OT George Fant (hip) - Questionable

DE Will Anderson (shoulder) - Cleared

DT Sheldon Rankins (elbow, shoulder) - Questionable

Jets

QB Aaron Rodgers (Achilles) - Out

RB Breece Hall (ankle) - Questionable

WR Jason Brownlee (ankle) - Out

TE Tyler Conklin (hamstring) - Cleared

TE C.J. Uzomah (knee) - IR

OT Carter Warren (hip) - Questionable

G Wes Schweitzer (calf) - Out

DL John Franklin-Myers (ankle) - Questionable

With Tank Dell out for the season, Nico Collins is the clear target hog for the Texans. Unfortunately, he has the league's worst matchup in Sauce Gardner. Collins is still a low-end WR2 despite the difficult matchup but his upside is capped this week. Noah Brown appears to have suffered a setback with his knee injury. Brown played in Week 13 and practiced in full on Thursday but was downgraded to no practice on Friday and is deemed questionable heading into the weekend. If Brown is active, he's a flex play with Collins receiving the tougher coverage. If Brown can't suit up, Robert Woods would be a low-end flex option. Dalton Schultz is out for the second week in a row and Brevin Jordan is a streaming option in his absence.

Breece Hall is questionable with a knee injury. It's important to note this is a different injury than the hamstring issue from last week. Hall seems to be trending in a positive direction but should be monitored. If he's unable to play, Dalvin Cook and potentially Israel Abanikanda would see increased volume.

DFS impact

Jordan was a strong punt at tight end last week. His price has increased to $3,100 but he's still an excellent value play. Given the matchup and pricing, it's tough to play any Texans this week despite injuries opening up opportunities.

Notable injuries

Seahawks

QB Geno Smith (groin) - Questionable

RB Kenneth Walker (oblique) - Questionable

RB Zach Charbonnet (knee) - Questionable

WR Dee Eskridge (ribs) - Questionable

DT Jarran Reed (hamstring) - Questionable

LB Jordyn Brooks (ankle) - Questionable

CB Tre Brown (heel) - Questionable

49ers

RB Elijah Mitchell (knee) - Doubtful

WR Ray-Ray McCloud (rib) - Out

TE Ross Dwelley (ankle) - Out

G Spencer Burford (knee) - Doubtful

DT Arik Armstead (foot, knee) - Out

Geno Smith is dealing with a groin injury and the Seahawks added another quarterback to their practice squad, perhaps a sign that Smith's injury could be significant. If Smith is unable to play, downgrade all Seattle offensive players. DK Metcalf is still a must-start with his current hot streak, but fellow receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Tyler Lockett should be downgraded to low flex options.

Seattle's running back room remains a mystery with both Walker and Charbonnet questionable. Both running backs logged full practices on Friday, a sign they are both trending towards playing. If both are active, Walker would be a low-end RB2 given unknowns around workload, potential backfield splits and the tough matchup. Charbonnet's value decreases if Walker is active. If both are unable to play, DeeJay Dallas would likely serve as the lead back.

The most significant injury for San Francisco is the absence of Armstead. But given the unknowns around Seattle's offense, there's no true increase in value with Armstead out.

DFS impact

While the potential return of Walker would be very welcome for the Seahawks, it makes the Seattle backfield a fade in DFS this week.

Notable injuries

Vikings

WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring) - Cleared

G Ed Ingram (hip) - Questionable

Raiders

OT Kolton Miller (shoulder) - Out

DE Maxx Crosby (knee) - Questionable

CB Brandon Facyson (shin) - Questionable

Justin Jefferson makes his return this week. We currently don't have details around the level of volume he'll see, but Jefferson should start in all formats this week as he was adamant that he would not return until he was fully healed.

Maxx Crosby is the most significant injury in this game. The Raiders are a good matchup defensively and a potential absence from Crosby would only increase upside for Vikings starters.

DFS impact

While Jefferson's return is very welcome for season-long leagues, he's a risky play given his pricing and unknown workload. He could come back to a strong game, similar to Cooper Kupp earlier in the year, or the Vikings could be cautious in his first game back.

Notable injuries

Broncos

RB Samaje Perine (knee) - Questionable

WR Marvin Mims (ribs) - Cleared

CB Patrick Surtain (knee) - Cleared

Chargers

WR Joshua Palmer (knee) - Out

OT Trey Pipkins (wrist) - Cleared

G/T Zack Bailey (back) - Out

Samaje Perine was added to the injury report on Friday after sitting out practice and is questionable heading into the weekend. Perine hasn't been a viable start in most Fantasy leagues but his absence is critical because Javonte Williams could see an increase in workload. The matchup isn't ideal but Williams is a strong start at RB2 this week with RB1 upside given the matchup.

Joshua Palmer returned to practice but will not be activated this week. Palmer practiced in a limited capacity, a good sign for next week. Keenan Allen remains the only viable option at receiver for the Chargers

DFS impact

Prior to Perine's injury, Williams offered limited upside for DFS but at just $5,800, Williams is a potential value play if Perine is out.

Notable injuries

Bills

TE Dawson Knox (wrist) - Questionable

CB Kaiir Elam (ankle) - Questionable

Chiefs

RB Isiah Pacheco (shoulder) - Out

OT Donovan Smith (neck) - Out

LB Nick Bolton (wrist) - Cleared

LB Drue Tranquill (concussion) - Out

Isiah Pacheco has been ruled out for Week 14, and Clyde Edwards-Helaire will operate as the lead back with Pacheco out. Edwards-Helaire is a viable option as a flex play this week and has low-end RB2 upside. It's also possible that with Pacheco out the Chiefs lean more on Patrick Mahomes. We could see an uptick volume from Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Rashee Rice.

Dawson Knox was designated to return from IR and is questionable heading into the weekend. If Knox is unable to suit up, Dalton Kincaid continues to have top-five upside. If Knox is active, he could cut into the workload for Kincaid. However, given Kincaid's strong performance in Knox's absence, Kincaid would still be a viable start. Avoid Knox even if active. He had limited upside earlier in the season while splitting time with Kincaid.

DFS impact

While Edwards-Helaire is a fine flex play in season-long leagues, his pricing in DFS is oddly high, given his role and no prior impact this season – unlike a player like Zack Moss, who was considerably cheaper last week than Edwards-Helaire's current price tag for comparison. Edwards-Helaire is in play, but paying up at running back is likely the better option.

Notable injuries

Eagles

WR Julio Jones (groin) - Cleared

TE Dallas Goedert (forearm) - Cleared

LB Zach Cunningham (hamstring) - Cleared

CB Darius Slay (knee) - Cleared

Cowboys

RB Rico Dowdle (ankle) - Cleared

Dallas Goedert was cleared and will return to play in Week 14. In Goedert's absence, DeVonta Smith has seen a clear increase in targes and production. Goedert's return could affect his volume but Smith is still a strong play as a WR2. Dallas' defense is typically a tough matchup but this game should feature high volume from both sides.

DFS impact

While Goedert's return is welcome, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith remain the top plays for Philly's pass catchers. With both teams fully healthy, injury has a minimal impact on the showdown.

Notable injuries

Titans

TE Josh Whyle (knee) - TBD

DT Jeffery Simmons (knee) - TBD

CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring) - TBD

Dolphins

RB Raheem Mostert (knee) - TBD

WR Tyreek Hill (ankle) - TBD

TE Durham Smythe (ankle) - TBD

OT Terron Armstead (knee, ankle) - TBD

OT Kendall Lamm (back) - TBD

G Robert Hunt (hamstring) - TBD

DT Christian Wilkins (groin) - TBD

LB Jerome Baker (knee) - TBD

S Jevon Holland (knee) - TBD

Miami's injury report is extensive, with the majority of players logging only limited practices on Friday. Monitor these players closely throughout the weekend because there are implications across the board if they're unable to play, particularly with Raheem Mostert and Tyreek Hill.

DFS impact

If either Mostert or Hill were to miss this matchup, both Achane and Waddle would be very strong plays in DFS. Tennessee is stout against the run but Achane has shown extreme upside in all matchups, regardless of difficulty level.

Notable injuries

Packers

RB Aaron Jones (knee) - TBD

RB A.J. Dillon (groin) - TBD

WR Christian Watson (hamstring) - TBD

WR Jayden Reed (chest) - TBD

G Elgton Jenkins (shoulder) - TBD

LB Rashan Gary (shoulder) - TBD

LB Quay Walker (shoulder) - TBD

LB De'Vondre Campbell (neck) - TBD

CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder) - TBD

S Darnell Savage (chest) - TBD

S Jonathan Owens (knee) - TBD

Giants

QB Tyrod Taylor (ribs) - TBD

TE Daniel Bellinger (illness) - TBD

OT Evan Neal (ankle) - TBD

DT Dexter Lawrence (hamstring) - TBD

DT A'Shawn Robinson (hamstring) - TBD

S Isaiah Simmons (ankle) - TBD

Week after week, the Packers' injury report looks the same: long and questionable. There's no true lean for the majority of players and their status must be monitored throughout the weekend. The timing of the game might force some difficult choices for Fantasy managers.

A.J. Dillon is questionable with a groin injury. Dillon has played through the injury for multiple weeks and would likely suit up again, but he should be monitored. The big question mark is around the potential return of Aaron Jones, who logged multiple limited practices this week. We have no true gauge on his potential return, but he does appear to be trending in a positive direction. If he's cleared, we would still need details around his workload, given the fact that he's returned previously to very limited workloads.

Christian Watson's status remains in question heading into the weekend. Watson's performance has turned around recently, making this a difficult decision for Fantasy managers. However, given the uncertainty and volatility of Watson in general, Fantasy managers should plan to start another option. If Watson is unable to play, Dontayvion Wicks steps into his role and is a viable option in deep leagues this week. He has shown upside in limited action throughout the season and has big play capability, combined with an existing connection with Jordan Love.

DFS impact

With unknowns around the Packers running backs, focus on strong value at receivers unless we get clarity around workload.