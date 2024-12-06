We're excited about Jameis Winston in Week 14 at Pittsburgh, but Russell Wilson might be the better Fantasy quarterback in this matchup. He's facing the easier defense in the Browns, and Wilson is coming off a huge game in Week 13 at Cincinnati.
Wilson scored a season-high 32.9 Fantasy points against the Bengals, and he has at least 24.1 Fantasy points in two of his past four games. He only scored 15.8 Fantasy points in Week 12 at Cleveland, but that game was in the snow.
I'm expecting Wilson to do better in the rematch, and the Browns have allowed three of their past five opposing quarterbacks to score at least 22.5 Fantasy points. I like Wilson as a low-end starter in Week 14, and he's one of my favorite sleepers for this week.
Week 14 Sleepers
Sleepers
CHI Chicago • #18
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Williams has been a standout Fantasy quarterback since Thomas Brown started calling plays for the Bears, and he comes into Week 14 with at least 30.9 Fantasy points in consecutive games against Minnesota and Detroit. The 49ers are beat up defensively and have allowed Jordan Love and Josh Allen to score at least 18.7 Fantasy points in their past two games. I like Williams as a low-end No. 1 quarterback in all leagues.
Will Levis QB
TEN Tennessee • #8
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Levis comes into Week 14 having scored at least 20.1 Fantasy points in three of his past four games, including two in a row on the road against Houston and Washington. He gets a great matchup at home against the Jaguars, who are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Eight quarterbacks this season have scored at least 20.6 Fantasy points against Jacksonville, and Levis is worth using as a streaming option in all leagues.
Cooper Rush QB
DAL Dallas • #10
Age: 31 • Experience: 7 yrs.
In their past three games, the Bengals have allowed Lamar Jackson, Justin Herbert, and Russell Wilson to pass for 1,001 yards, nine touchdowns, and one interception, and each quarterback scored at least 28.4 Fantasy points. Rush has scored at least 18.4 Fantasy points in two of his past three games, and he's worth using as a streaming option in all leagues, given the matchup on Monday night.
LV Las Vegas • #12
Age: 26 • Experience: 2 yrs.
O'Connell is worth a look in deeper leagues in Week 14, given the matchup at Tampa Bay, and he could be a surprise starter in one-quarterback leagues. The Buccaneers are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and five of the past six quarterbacks against Tampa Bay have scored at least 25.6 Fantasy points, including Bryce Young in Week 13. O'Connell returned in Week 13 at Kansas City from a thumb injury and scored 23.6 Fantasy points, and he's a decent flier in deeper leagues in Week 14 if you're stuck at quarterback.
CHI Chicago • #4
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Swift has struggled in the past two games against Minnesota and Detroit, scoring 9.5 PPR points or less in each outing. Those are two of the best run defenses in the NFL, and Swift had scored at least 14.2 PPR points in six of his previous seven games prior to facing the Vikings and Lions. This week, Swift is facing a 49ers defense that is No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Six running backs in the past four games have scored at least 13.7 PPR points, and the backfields from Tampa Bay, Seattle, Green Bay, and Buffalo combined for 110 carries for 517 yards and seven touchdowns, and 17 catches for 101 yards and a touchdown over that span. Swift should be considered a No. 2 running back in all leagues.
PIT Pittsburgh • #30
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
I like Najee Harris as a No. 2 running back in all leagues in Week 14 against the Browns, but Harris is also worth using as at least a flex, especially in PPR. He scored at least 10.4 PPR points in three games in a row, and in Week 12 at Cleveland, he had his best game of the season with 15.4 PPR points. The Browns have allowed eight rushing touchdowns in their past four games, and three running backs over that span have scored at least 12.9 PPR points.
LV Las Vegas • #8
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
This could be a big game for Abdullah catching the ball in Week 14 at Tampa Bay, especially if Alexander Mattison (ankle) and Zamir White (quadriceps) remain out. The Buccaneers are tied for second in most receptions allowed to running backs with 71, and 10 running backs this season have scored at least 7.4 PPR points against Tampa Bay with just their receiving totals alone. Abdullah has scored at least 10.7 PPR points in two of his past three games, with 10 catches for 67 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets over that span. He could be a solid flex option in PPR in Week 14.
PHI Philadelphia • #14
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
There are six teams on a bye in Week 14, and Fantasy managers could be desperate for running back help. I could see a scenario where Gainwell is getting the chance for some garbage time production if the Eagles, who are 12-point favorites at home against the Panthers, have a big lead and are resting Saquon Barkley. Prior to Week 13, Gainwell had at least five total touches in six games in a row, and he scored at least 7.7 PPR points in two of those outings. Carolina is No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, so maybe Gainwell could be an option in deeper leagues.
TB Tampa Bay • #1
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Bucky Irving (hip) is banged up heading into Week 14 against Las Vegas, which could help White and Sean Tucker get some extra work. If Irving is out, then both would be borderline starters in all leagues, with White having top-15 upside. If Irving plays, then White is worth using as a flex. He only scored 8.8 PPR points in Week 13 at Carolina, but prior to that, he scored at least 11.7 PPR points in five games in a row. With six teams on a bye in Week 14, White could still be a factor against the Raiders, and nine running backs have scored at least 15.5 PPR points against Las Vegas this season.
SEA Seattle • #26
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Kenneth Walker III (ankle/calf) was banged up in practice Thursday, and if he's limited Sunday at Arizona, then Charbonnet's role could expand, making him a potential flex option in all leagues. And if Walker were out, then Charbonnet would be a starter in all formats. Charbonnet has scored at least 11.4 PPR points in two of his past five games while playing in tandem with Walker. But when Walker was out in Weeks 2 and 3 earlier this season, Charbonnet scored at least 17.9 PPR points in each outing against New England and Miami. He has flex appeal, if not more, depending on what happens with Walker in Week 14.
NYJ N.Y. Jets
Age: 20 • Experience: Rookie
Breece Hall (knee) missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, and he's not 100 percent heading into Week 14 at Miami. If he's limited against the Dolphins, then Allen could see an increased workload, making him a potential flex option in all leagues. And if Hall is out, then Allen would be a starter in all formats. We haven't seen Allen with a huge workload this season, but he does have five games this season with at least eight total touches. He scored at least 9.2 PPR points in three of those outings, and Miami has allowed nine running backs to score at least 13.2 PPR points this year.
BUF Buffalo • #10
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Shakir had a quiet game in the snow in Week 13 against San Francisco with four catches for 30 yards on seven targets, and his seven PPR points were his lowest total since Week 6. Prior to Week 13, Shakir had scored at least 11 PPR points in five games in a row, including three games with at least 13.5 PPR points over that span. I expect him to get back on track in Week 14 at the Rams, who have allowed seven touchdowns to receivers in their past five games and six receivers to score at least 11.6 PPR points over that span. Shakir is a must-start receiver in three-receiver leagues and a borderline starter in all formats.
MIN Minnesota • #3
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Addison only scored 9.4 PPR points in Week 13 against Arizona, but he still had six targets for four catches and 54 yards. That's now 23 targets in his past three games, and he scored at least 15.1 PPR points in previous two outings against Tennessee and Chicago. I expect him to get back on track in Week 14 against the Falcons, who are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Atlanta has allowed six touchdowns to receivers in the past four games, and six receivers have scored at least 13.3 PPR points against the Falcons over that span.
DAL Dallas • #3
Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year
The Bengals are No. 10 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Cooks is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues. He returned from his seven-game absence with a knee injury in Week 13 against the Giants and had three catches for 16 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. I hope he gets seven targets again because Cincinnati has allowed six touchdowns to receivers in the past four games, and six receivers have scored at least 12.8 PPR points over that span. This should be a fun game for Cooks and CeeDee Lamb, given the matchup.
NO New Orleans • #10
Age: 30 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Taysom Hill (knee) is now out for the season, and the Saints are running out of reliable pass catchers heading into Week 14 at the Giants. Enter Valdes-Scantling, who has done a nice job scoring touchdowns of late, but maybe he can do a little more in other areas. He has four touchdowns in his past three games with the Saints but had three touchdowns in two seasons (33 games) with the Chiefs. Now, he only has 10 targets in those three games with seven catches, but maybe Derek Carr will start to lean on him more in Week 14. The Giants are No. 11 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, but Valdes-Scantling is worth a flier in deeper formats with the chance of more targets coming his way.
Elijah Moore WR
CLE Cleveland • #8
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Moore has played five games with Jameis Winston and has at least eight targets in four of them, with the lone exception of the Week 12 game in the snow against Pittsburgh. He also scored at least 16.5 PPR points in three of those outings, and he's a borderline starter in all leagues in Week 14 in the rematch with the Steelers since six teams are on a bye, especially if Cedric Tillman (concussion) remains out. Pittsburgh has allowed four receivers in the past two games to score at least 12.5 PPR points, which bodes well for Moore and Jerry Jeudy in Week 14.
TEN Tennessee • #15
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
I'm excited about Calvin Ridley in Week 14 with his revenge game against the Jaguars, but I also like Westbrook-Ikhine as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver. Jacksonville is No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and four receivers in the past four games have scored at least 18.7 PPR points against the Jaguars. Westbrook-Ikhine comes into Week 14 having scored a touchdown in seven of his past eight games, with eight touchdowns over that span. And he has 19 targets in his past three outings with Will Levis. It would not be a surprise to see Westbrook-Ikhine go off in Week 14.
JAC Jacksonville • #11
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
I like Brian Thomas Jr. a lot in Week 14 at Tennessee, but Washington is also worth a look as a No. 3 receiver in deeper leagues. Four receivers have scored at least 14.1 PPR points against Tennessee in the past three games, and this has become a favorable matchup. Washington just had six catches for 103 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets in Week 13 against Houston, and this game could be a surprise shootout given how bad both defenses have been this season.
DAL Dallas • #87
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Ferguson has been out for the past two games with a concussion, but he's expected to return Monday night against the Bengals. And this matchup is amazing since tight ends have destroyed Cincinnati of late, with four guys scoring at least 15.5 PPR points against the Bengals in the past four games, including Brock Bowers, Mark Andrews, Will Dissly, and Pat Freiermuth. Ferguson hasn't scored a touchdown yet this season, but he could end that slump against Cincinnati. He has top-10 upside in all leagues in Week 14.
Will Dissly TE
LAC L.A. Chargers • #81
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Dissly had a donut in Week 13 at Atlanta when he had no catches on one target, which snapped a three-game streak of him scoring at least eight PPR points. I expect him to get back on track against the Chiefs, who are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Three tight ends have scored at least eight PPR points against Kansas City in the past five games, and Dissly should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues in Week 14.
PIT Pittsburgh • #88
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Freiermuth comes into Week 14 on his best stretch of Fantasy production this season. He has scored at least 9.9 PPR points in three of his past four games, including two in a row, and he had four catches for 59 yards on four targets in Week 12 at Cleveland. The Browns have allowed three tight ends to score at least eight PPR points in their past three games, and Freiermuth should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues in Week 14.
