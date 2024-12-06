D'Andre Swift RB CHI Chicago • #4

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -4 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 28th RB RNK 21st ROSTERED 100% YTD Stats RUYDS 704 REC 33 REYDS 313 TD 5 FPTS/G 13.9 Swift has struggled in the past two games against Minnesota and Detroit, scoring 9.5 PPR points or less in each outing. Those are two of the best run defenses in the NFL, and Swift had scored at least 14.2 PPR points in six of his previous seven games prior to facing the Vikings and Lions. This week, Swift is facing a 49ers defense that is No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Six running backs in the past four games have scored at least 13.7 PPR points, and the backfields from Tampa Bay, Seattle, Green Bay, and Buffalo combined for 110 carries for 517 yards and seven touchdowns, and 17 catches for 101 yards and a touchdown over that span. Swift should be considered a No. 2 running back in all leagues.

Jaylen Warren RB PIT Pittsburgh • #30

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE PIT -6.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 7th RB RNK 24th ROSTERED 83% YTD Stats RUYDS 312 REC 25 REYDS 197 TD 1 FPTS/G 8 I like Najee Harris as a No. 2 running back in all leagues in Week 14 against the Browns, but Harris is also worth using as at least a flex, especially in PPR. He scored at least 10.4 PPR points in three games in a row, and in Week 12 at Cleveland, he had his best game of the season with 15.4 PPR points. The Browns have allowed eight rushing touchdowns in their past four games, and three running backs over that span have scored at least 12.9 PPR points.

Ameer Abdullah RB LV Las Vegas • #8

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -6.5 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 24th RB RNK 28th ROSTERED 69% YTD Stats RUYDS 149 REC 24 REYDS 127 TD 3 FPTS/G 5.6 This could be a big game for Abdullah catching the ball in Week 14 at Tampa Bay, especially if Alexander Mattison (ankle) and Zamir White (quadriceps) remain out. The Buccaneers are tied for second in most receptions allowed to running backs with 71, and 10 running backs this season have scored at least 7.4 PPR points against Tampa Bay with just their receiving totals alone. Abdullah has scored at least 10.7 PPR points in two of his past three games, with 10 catches for 67 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets over that span. He could be a solid flex option in PPR in Week 14.

Kenneth Gainwell RB PHI Philadelphia • #14

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR PHI -13 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 32nd RB RNK 40th ROSTERED 17% YTD Stats RUYDS 219 REC 7 REYDS 49 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.3 There are six teams on a bye in Week 14, and Fantasy managers could be desperate for running back help. I could see a scenario where Gainwell is getting the chance for some garbage time production if the Eagles, who are 12-point favorites at home against the Panthers, have a big lead and are resting Saquon Barkley. Prior to Week 13, Gainwell had at least five total touches in six games in a row, and he scored at least 7.7 PPR points in two of those outings. Carolina is No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, so maybe Gainwell could be an option in deeper leagues.

Rachaad White RB TB Tampa Bay • #1

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV TB -6.5 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 17th RB RNK 26th ROSTERED 98% YTD Stats RUYDS 419 REC 39 REYDS 303 TD 6 FPTS/G 13.3 Bucky Irving (hip) is banged up heading into Week 14 against Las Vegas, which could help White and Sean Tucker get some extra work. If Irving is out, then both would be borderline starters in all leagues, with White having top-15 upside. If Irving plays, then White is worth using as a flex. He only scored 8.8 PPR points in Week 13 at Carolina, but prior to that, he scored at least 11.7 PPR points in five games in a row. With six teams on a bye in Week 14, White could still be a factor against the Raiders, and nine running backs have scored at least 15.5 PPR points against Las Vegas this season.

Zach Charbonnet RB SEA Seattle • #26

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI ARI -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 19th RB RNK 35th ROSTERED 71% YTD Stats RUYDS 266 REC 29 REYDS 204 TD 6 FPTS/G 9.4 Kenneth Walker III (ankle/calf) was banged up in practice Thursday, and if he's limited Sunday at Arizona, then Charbonnet's role could expand, making him a potential flex option in all leagues. And if Walker were out, then Charbonnet would be a starter in all formats. Charbonnet has scored at least 11.4 PPR points in two of his past five games while playing in tandem with Walker. But when Walker was out in Weeks 2 and 3 earlier this season, Charbonnet scored at least 17.9 PPR points in each outing against New England and Miami. He has flex appeal, if not more, depending on what happens with Walker in Week 14.