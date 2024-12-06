caleb-williams-usatsi.jpg
USATSI

We're excited about Jameis Winston in Week 14 at Pittsburgh, but Russell Wilson might be the better Fantasy quarterback in this matchup. He's facing the easier defense in the Browns, and Wilson is coming off a huge game in Week 13 at Cincinnati.

Wilson scored a season-high 32.9 Fantasy points against the Bengals, and he has at least 24.1 Fantasy points in two of his past four games. He only scored 15.8 Fantasy points in Week 12 at Cleveland, but that game was in the snow.

I'm expecting Wilson to do better in the rematch, and the Browns have allowed three of their past five opposing quarterbacks to score at least 22.5 Fantasy points. I like Wilson as a low-end starter in Week 14, and he's one of my favorite sleepers for this week.

More Week 14 content:

Week 14 Sleepers
Quarterbacks
Running backs
Wide receivers
Tight ends
DFS lineups
Week 14 Preview
Sleepers
Sleeper QBs
player headshot
Caleb Williams QB
CHI Chicago • #18
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ SF SF -4 O/U 44
OPP VS QB
11th
QB RNK
11th
ROSTERED
74%
YTD Stats
PAYDS
2612
RUYDS
378
TD
14
INT
5
FPTS/G
18.2
Williams has been a standout Fantasy quarterback since Thomas Brown started calling plays for the Bears, and he comes into Week 14 with at least 30.9 Fantasy points in consecutive games against Minnesota and Detroit. The 49ers are beat up defensively and have allowed Jordan Love and Josh Allen to score at least 18.7 Fantasy points in their past two games. I like Williams as a low-end No. 1 quarterback in all leagues.
player headshot
Will Levis QB
TEN Tennessee • #8
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs JAC TEN -3.5 O/U 40
OPP VS QB
32nd
QB RNK
14th
ROSTERED
43%
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1659
RUYDS
172
TD
12
INT
9
FPTS/G
14.4
Levis comes into Week 14 having scored at least 20.1 Fantasy points in three of his past four games, including two in a row on the road against Houston and Washington. He gets a great matchup at home against the Jaguars, who are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Eight quarterbacks this season have scored at least 20.6 Fantasy points against Jacksonville, and Levis is worth using as a streaming option in all leagues.
player headshot
Cooper Rush QB
DAL Dallas • #10
Age: 31 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CIN CIN -5.5 O/U 49.5
OPP VS QB
30th
QB RNK
19th
ROSTERED
37%
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1008
RUYDS
10
TD
5
INT
2
FPTS/G
8.2
In their past three games, the Bengals have allowed Lamar Jackson, Justin Herbert, and Russell Wilson to pass for 1,001 yards, nine touchdowns, and one interception, and each quarterback scored at least 28.4 Fantasy points. Rush has scored at least 18.4 Fantasy points in two of his past three games, and he's worth using as a streaming option in all leagues, given the matchup on Monday night.
player headshot
Aidan O'Connell QB
LV Las Vegas • #12
Age: 26 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ TB TB -6.5 O/U 46
OPP VS QB
31st
QB RNK
20th
ROSTERED
15%
YTD Stats
PAYDS
795
RUYDS
0
TD
4
INT
2
FPTS/G
9.9
O'Connell is worth a look in deeper leagues in Week 14, given the matchup at Tampa Bay, and he could be a surprise starter in one-quarterback leagues. The Buccaneers are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and five of the past six quarterbacks against Tampa Bay have scored at least 25.6 Fantasy points, including Bryce Young in Week 13. O'Connell returned in Week 13 at Kansas City from a thumb injury and scored 23.6 Fantasy points, and he's a decent flier in deeper leagues in Week 14 if you're stuck at quarterback.
Sleeper RBs
player headshot
D'Andre Swift RB
CHI Chicago • #4
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ SF SF -4 O/U 44
OPP VS RB
28th
RB RNK
21st
ROSTERED
100%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
704
REC
33
REYDS
313
TD
5
FPTS/G
13.9
Swift has struggled in the past two games against Minnesota and Detroit, scoring 9.5 PPR points or less in each outing. Those are two of the best run defenses in the NFL, and Swift had scored at least 14.2 PPR points in six of his previous seven games prior to facing the Vikings and Lions. This week, Swift is facing a 49ers defense that is No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Six running backs in the past four games have scored at least 13.7 PPR points, and the backfields from Tampa Bay, Seattle, Green Bay, and Buffalo combined for 110 carries for 517 yards and seven touchdowns, and 17 catches for 101 yards and a touchdown over that span. Swift should be considered a No. 2 running back in all leagues.
player headshot
Jaylen Warren RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #30
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CLE PIT -6.5 O/U 43.5
OPP VS RB
7th
RB RNK
24th
ROSTERED
83%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
312
REC
25
REYDS
197
TD
1
FPTS/G
8
I like Najee Harris as a No. 2 running back in all leagues in Week 14 against the Browns, but Harris is also worth using as at least a flex, especially in PPR. He scored at least 10.4 PPR points in three games in a row, and in Week 12 at Cleveland, he had his best game of the season with 15.4 PPR points. The Browns have allowed eight rushing touchdowns in their past four games, and three running backs over that span have scored at least 12.9 PPR points.
player headshot
Ameer Abdullah RB
LV Las Vegas • #8
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ TB TB -6.5 O/U 46
OPP VS RB
24th
RB RNK
28th
ROSTERED
69%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
149
REC
24
REYDS
127
TD
3
FPTS/G
5.6
This could be a big game for Abdullah catching the ball in Week 14 at Tampa Bay, especially if Alexander Mattison (ankle) and Zamir White (quadriceps) remain out. The Buccaneers are tied for second in most receptions allowed to running backs with 71, and 10 running backs this season have scored at least 7.4 PPR points against Tampa Bay with just their receiving totals alone. Abdullah has scored at least 10.7 PPR points in two of his past three games, with 10 catches for 67 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets over that span. He could be a solid flex option in PPR in Week 14.
player headshot
Kenneth Gainwell RB
PHI Philadelphia • #14
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CAR PHI -13 O/U 46
OPP VS RB
32nd
RB RNK
40th
ROSTERED
17%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
219
REC
7
REYDS
49
TD
1
FPTS/G
3.3
There are six teams on a bye in Week 14, and Fantasy managers could be desperate for running back help. I could see a scenario where Gainwell is getting the chance for some garbage time production if the Eagles, who are 12-point favorites at home against the Panthers, have a big lead and are resting Saquon Barkley. Prior to Week 13, Gainwell had at least five total touches in six games in a row, and he scored at least 7.7 PPR points in two of those outings. Carolina is No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, so maybe Gainwell could be an option in deeper leagues.
player headshot
Rachaad White RB
TB Tampa Bay • #1
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs LV TB -6.5 O/U 46
OPP VS RB
17th
RB RNK
26th
ROSTERED
98%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
419
REC
39
REYDS
303
TD
6
FPTS/G
13.3
Bucky Irving (hip) is banged up heading into Week 14 against Las Vegas, which could help White and Sean Tucker get some extra work. If Irving is out, then both would be borderline starters in all leagues, with White having top-15 upside. If Irving plays, then White is worth using as a flex. He only scored 8.8 PPR points in Week 13 at Carolina, but prior to that, he scored at least 11.7 PPR points in five games in a row. With six teams on a bye in Week 14, White could still be a factor against the Raiders, and nine running backs have scored at least 15.5 PPR points against Las Vegas this season.
player headshot
Zach Charbonnet RB
SEA Seattle • #26
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ ARI ARI -2.5 O/U 44.5
OPP VS RB
19th
RB RNK
35th
ROSTERED
71%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
266
REC
29
REYDS
204
TD
6
FPTS/G
9.4
Kenneth Walker III (ankle/calf) was banged up in practice Thursday, and if he's limited Sunday at Arizona, then Charbonnet's role could expand, making him a potential flex option in all leagues. And if Walker were out, then Charbonnet would be a starter in all formats. Charbonnet has scored at least 11.4 PPR points in two of his past five games while playing in tandem with Walker. But when Walker was out in Weeks 2 and 3 earlier this season, Charbonnet scored at least 17.9 PPR points in each outing against New England and Miami. He has flex appeal, if not more, depending on what happens with Walker in Week 14.
player headshot
Braelon Allen RB
NYJ N.Y. Jets
Age: 20 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ MIA MIA -5.5 O/U 44.5
OPP VS RB
20th
RB RNK
42nd
ROSTERED
57%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
240
REC
12
REYDS
97
TD
3
FPTS/G
5.3
Breece Hall (knee) missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, and he's not 100 percent heading into Week 14 at Miami. If he's limited against the Dolphins, then Allen could see an increased workload, making him a potential flex option in all leagues. And if Hall is out, then Allen would be a starter in all formats. We haven't seen Allen with a huge workload this season, but he does have five games this season with at least eight total touches. He scored at least 9.2 PPR points in three of those outings, and Miami has allowed nine running backs to score at least 13.2 PPR points this year.
Sleeper WRs
player headshot
Khalil Shakir WR
BUF Buffalo • #10
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ LAR BUF -3.5 O/U 49.5
OPP VS WR
20th
WR RNK
26th
ROSTERED
91%
YTD Stats
REC
60
TAR
73
REYDS
629
TD
2
FPTS/G
12.3
Shakir had a quiet game in the snow in Week 13 against San Francisco with four catches for 30 yards on seven targets, and his seven PPR points were his lowest total since Week 6. Prior to Week 13, Shakir had scored at least 11 PPR points in five games in a row, including three games with at least 13.5 PPR points over that span. I expect him to get back on track in Week 14 at the Rams, who have allowed seven touchdowns to receivers in their past five games and six receivers to score at least 11.6 PPR points over that span. Shakir is a must-start receiver in three-receiver leagues and a borderline starter in all formats.
player headshot
Jordan Addison WR
MIN Minnesota • #3
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs ATL MIN -5.5 O/U 46
OPP VS WR
28th
WR RNK
30th
ROSTERED
95%
YTD Stats
REC
36
TAR
56
REYDS
575
TD
5
FPTS/G
12.6
Addison only scored 9.4 PPR points in Week 13 against Arizona, but he still had six targets for four catches and 54 yards. That's now 23 targets in his past three games, and he scored at least 15.1 PPR points in previous two outings against Tennessee and Chicago. I expect him to get back on track in Week 14 against the Falcons, who are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Atlanta has allowed six touchdowns to receivers in the past four games, and six receivers have scored at least 13.3 PPR points against the Falcons over that span.
player headshot
Brandin Cooks WR
DAL Dallas • #3
Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CIN CIN -5.5 O/U 49.5
OPP VS WR
23rd
WR RNK
44th
ROSTERED
33%
YTD Stats
REC
12
TAR
26
REYDS
107
TD
2
FPTS/G
7
The Bengals are No. 10 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Cooks is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues. He returned from his seven-game absence with a knee injury in Week 13 against the Giants and had three catches for 16 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. I hope he gets seven targets again because Cincinnati has allowed six touchdowns to receivers in the past four games, and six receivers have scored at least 12.8 PPR points over that span. This should be a fun game for Cooks and CeeDee Lamb, given the matchup.
player headshot
Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR
NO New Orleans • #10
Age: 30 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NYG NO -4.5 O/U 41
OPP VS WR
11th
WR RNK
41st
ROSTERED
52%
YTD Stats
REC
10
TAR
20
REYDS
263
TD
4
FPTS/G
6
Taysom Hill (knee) is now out for the season, and the Saints are running out of reliable pass catchers heading into Week 14 at the Giants. Enter Valdes-Scantling, who has done a nice job scoring touchdowns of late, but maybe he can do a little more in other areas. He has four touchdowns in his past three games with the Saints but had three touchdowns in two seasons (33 games) with the Chiefs. Now, he only has 10 targets in those three games with seven catches, but maybe Derek Carr will start to lean on him more in Week 14. The Giants are No. 11 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, but Valdes-Scantling is worth a flier in deeper formats with the chance of more targets coming his way.
player headshot
Elijah Moore WR
CLE Cleveland • #8
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ PIT PIT -6.5 O/U 43.5
OPP VS WR
8th
WR RNK
31st
ROSTERED
40%
YTD Stats
REC
50
TAR
77
REYDS
447
TD
1
FPTS/G
8.4
Moore has played five games with Jameis Winston and has at least eight targets in four of them, with the lone exception of the Week 12 game in the snow against Pittsburgh. He also scored at least 16.5 PPR points in three of those outings, and he's a borderline starter in all leagues in Week 14 in the rematch with the Steelers since six teams are on a bye, especially if Cedric Tillman (concussion) remains out. Pittsburgh has allowed four receivers in the past two games to score at least 12.5 PPR points, which bodes well for Moore and Jerry Jeudy in Week 14.
player headshot
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine WR
TEN Tennessee • #15
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs JAC TEN -3.5 O/U 40
OPP VS WR
30th
WR RNK
35th
ROSTERED
83%
YTD Stats
REC
20
TAR
38
REYDS
365
TD
8
FPTS/G
8.7
I'm excited about Calvin Ridley in Week 14 with his revenge game against the Jaguars, but I also like Westbrook-Ikhine as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver. Jacksonville is No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and four receivers in the past four games have scored at least 18.7 PPR points against the Jaguars. Westbrook-Ikhine comes into Week 14 having scored a touchdown in seven of his past eight games, with eight touchdowns over that span. And he has 19 targets in his past three outings with Will Levis. It would not be a surprise to see Westbrook-Ikhine go off in Week 14.
player headshot
Parker Washington WR
JAC Jacksonville • #11
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ TEN TEN -3.5 O/U 40
OPP VS WR
5th
WR RNK
42nd
ROSTERED
23%
YTD Stats
REC
16
TAR
30
REYDS
221
TD
1
FPTS/G
3.8
I like Brian Thomas Jr. a lot in Week 14 at Tennessee, but Washington is also worth a look as a No. 3 receiver in deeper leagues. Four receivers have scored at least 14.1 PPR points against Tennessee in the past three games, and this has become a favorable matchup. Washington just had six catches for 103 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets in Week 13 against Houston, and this game could be a surprise shootout given how bad both defenses have been this season.
Sleeper TEs
player headshot
Jake Ferguson TE
DAL Dallas • #87
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CIN CIN -5.5 O/U 49.5
OPP VS TE
31st
TE RNK
8th
ROSTERED
51%
YTD Stats
REC
43
TAR
58
REYDS
369
TD
0
FPTS/G
8.7
Ferguson has been out for the past two games with a concussion, but he's expected to return Monday night against the Bengals. And this matchup is amazing since tight ends have destroyed Cincinnati of late, with four guys scoring at least 15.5 PPR points against the Bengals in the past four games, including Brock Bowers, Mark Andrews, Will Dissly, and Pat Freiermuth. Ferguson hasn't scored a touchdown yet this season, but he could end that slump against Cincinnati. He has top-10 upside in all leagues in Week 14.
player headshot
Will Dissly TE
LAC L.A. Chargers • #81
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ KC KC -4 O/U 43
OPP VS TE
30th
TE RNK
15th
ROSTERED
40%
YTD Stats
REC
41
TAR
53
REYDS
399
TD
1
FPTS/G
7.2
Dissly had a donut in Week 13 at Atlanta when he had no catches on one target, which snapped a three-game streak of him scoring at least eight PPR points. I expect him to get back on track against the Chiefs, who are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Three tight ends have scored at least eight PPR points against Kansas City in the past five games, and Dissly should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues in Week 14.
player headshot
Pat Freiermuth TE
PIT Pittsburgh • #88
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CLE PIT -6.5 O/U 43.5
OPP VS TE
21st
TE RNK
14th
ROSTERED
77%
YTD Stats
REC
41
TAR
47
REYDS
422
TD
4
FPTS/G
8.8
Freiermuth comes into Week 14 on his best stretch of Fantasy production this season. He has scored at least 9.9 PPR points in three of his past four games, including two in a row, and he had four catches for 59 yards on four targets in Week 12 at Cleveland. The Browns have allowed three tight ends to score at least eight PPR points in their past three games, and Freiermuth should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues in Week 14.

Defense/Special Teams

Dolphins (vs. NYJ)
Cardinals (vs. SEA)
Buccaneers (vs. LV)

Kickers

Jake Elliott (vs. CAR)
Jason Sanders (vs. NYJ)
Matthew Wright (vs. LAC