Rashee Rice WR KC Kansas City • #4

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF KC -1.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 16th PROJ PTS 13.1 WR RNK 23rd YTD Stats REC 52 TAR 65 REYDS 591 TD 5 FPTS/G 11.8 Rice has finally become the receiver we hoped for in the past two games against the Raiders and Packers. Over that span, he has 19 targets for 16 catches, 171 yards and a touchdown, and he scored at least 14.4 PPR points in each outing. He should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues against the Bills in a potential shootout, and Patrick Mahomes will continue to lean on Rice in this matchup. It helps that Buffalo has allowed 12 receivers to score at least 14.2 PPR points this season.

Courtland Sutton WR DEN Denver • #14

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -2.5 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 27th PROJ PTS 12.6 WR RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 50 TAR 75 REYDS 637 TD 9 FPTS/G 13.5 Sutton got back in the end zone in Week 13 at Houston after failing to score a touchdown in Week 12 against Cleveland, and he's now scored a touchdown in six of his past seven games, with nine touchdowns on the year. He should have the chance to score again in Week 14 at the Chargers, who are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Russell Wilson should continue to lean on Sutton in this matchup, and he has top-15 upside in the majority of leagues.

Garrett Wilson WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU HOU -3.5 O/U 33 OPP VS WR 5th PROJ PTS 12.6 WR RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 67 TAR 120 REYDS 745 TD 3 FPTS/G 13 Garrett Wilson gets Zach Wilson back at quarterback in Week 14 against Houston, and while that doesn't sound encouraging, it is better than having Tim Boyle or Trevor Siemian under center. Garrett Wilson scored at least 13 PPR points in four of his past five games with Zach Wilson, and he had at least eight targets in each of his past five outings. The Texans have allowed seven of the past eight No. 1 receivers to score at least 12.7 PPR points, and nine receivers have scored at least 15.2 PPR points against Houston this year. With Zach Wilson back, you can trust Garrett Wilson as a No. 2 PPR receiver again in Week 14.

Drake London WR ATL Atlanta • #5

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB ATL -1.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 9th PROJ PTS 11.8 WR RNK 29th YTD Stats REC 46 TAR 72 REYDS 573 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.6 London loves playing at home. In his past four games in Atlanta, London has scored at least 14.1 PPR points in each outing, and he's averaging 17.3 PPR points per game over that span. This is a great matchup for London in Week 14 against the Buccaneers, who are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. And London had six catches for 120 yards on eight targets against Tampa Bay at home in Week 18 last season. London should be considered a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues.