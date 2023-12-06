Week 14 is here, which means the final week of byes is upon us. Thankfully just two teams are on their bye week this time around, so your Fantasy roster shouldn't be missing too much ammo. Players on bye include Marquise Brown, Rondale Moore, and Greg Dortch with the Arizona Cardinals, and Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, and Jahan Dotson with the Washington Commanders.
Jamey Eisenberg has his Start 'Em & Sit 'Em calls for Week 14 at wide receiver here. And don't forget to check out Heath Cummings' wide receiver preview for more help with matchup notes, numbers to know, and more. Plus check out Heath's Week 14 projections over at SportsLine.
Wide Receivers
Rashee Rice WR
KC Kansas City • #4
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Rice has finally become the receiver we hoped for in the past two games against the Raiders and Packers. Over that span, he has 19 targets for 16 catches, 171 yards and a touchdown, and he scored at least 14.4 PPR points in each outing. He should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues against the Bills in a potential shootout, and Patrick Mahomes will continue to lean on Rice in this matchup. It helps that Buffalo has allowed 12 receivers to score at least 14.2 PPR points this season.
DEN Denver • #14
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Sutton got back in the end zone in Week 13 at Houston after failing to score a touchdown in Week 12 against Cleveland, and he's now scored a touchdown in six of his past seven games, with nine touchdowns on the year. He should have the chance to score again in Week 14 at the Chargers, who are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Russell Wilson should continue to lean on Sutton in this matchup, and he has top-15 upside in the majority of leagues.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #17
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Garrett Wilson gets Zach Wilson back at quarterback in Week 14 against Houston, and while that doesn't sound encouraging, it is better than having Tim Boyle or Trevor Siemian under center. Garrett Wilson scored at least 13 PPR points in four of his past five games with Zach Wilson, and he had at least eight targets in each of his past five outings. The Texans have allowed seven of the past eight No. 1 receivers to score at least 12.7 PPR points, and nine receivers have scored at least 15.2 PPR points against Houston this year. With Zach Wilson back, you can trust Garrett Wilson as a No. 2 PPR receiver again in Week 14.
Drake London WR
ATL Atlanta • #5
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
London loves playing at home. In his past four games in Atlanta, London has scored at least 14.1 PPR points in each outing, and he's averaging 17.3 PPR points per game over that span. This is a great matchup for London in Week 14 against the Buccaneers, who are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. And London had six catches for 120 yards on eight targets against Tampa Bay at home in Week 18 last season. London should be considered a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues.
DAL Dallas • #3
Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Cooks is worth starting as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in Week 14. He has scored a touchdown in each of his past four home games, with at least 14.2 PPR points in each outing. He has five targets or less in each of his past three games, which is a little frustrating, but this is a great matchup against the Eagles. Philadelphia is No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and five receivers have scored at least 13.4 PPR points against the Eagles in the past two games. CeeDee Lamb and Cooks have the chance for huge stat lines in Week 14.
BAL Baltimore • #3
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
I like Beckham and Zay Flowers as No. 3 Fantasy receivers this week against the Rams. Flowers should be considered the better Fantasy option, but Beckham has the chance for a revenge game against the Rams. He scored at least 11 PPR points in three of his past four games prior to Baltimore's bye in Week 13. With Mark Andrews (ankle) out, I expect Beckham to be a top target for Lamar Jackson against the Rams, who have allowed three receivers in the past two games to score at least 11.7 PPR points.
Jayden Reed WR
GB Green Bay • #11
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Christian Watson (hamstring) is banged up, which should allow Reed and Romeo Doubs the chance for more production against the Giants in Week 14. Doubs has scored at least 11.2 PPR points in three of his past four games, and Reed has scored at least 15 PPR points in three of his past four outings. The Giants are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Jordan Love is on fire right now. This is a great week to trust both Reed and Doubs as No. 3 Fantasy receivers in the majority of leagues, especially if Watson is out.
Elijah Moore WR
CLE Cleveland • #8
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Joe Flacco will hopefully start again for the Browns in Week 14 against Jacksonville, and Amari Cooper (concussion) could be out for this game. Both situations should benefit Moore, who has a rapport with Flacco going back to their time with the Jets. Flacco just gave Moore 12 targets in Week 13 at the Rams, and Moore now has 35 targets in his past four games. He's scored at least 12 PPR points in three of those outings, and he's worth starting as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues against the Jaguars, who are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers.
JAC Jacksonville
Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs.
We're not expecting Trevor Lawrence (ankle) to play in Week 14 at Cleveland, and Christian Kirk (groin) is also out. That puts a big target on Ridley's back, and the Browns are expected to have cornerback Denzel Ward (shoulder) back in action. Even if Lawrence somehow plays, I'd still be down on Ridley given the matchup since Cleveland is No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. I would only start Ridley in three-receiver leagues for Week 14.
PIT Pittsburgh • #18
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Johnson scored a garbage-time touchdown in Week 13 against Arizona, and that saved his Fantasy production. He finished the game with four catches for 33 yards and the touchdown on five targets, but he's now been at four catches and 50 yards or less in four games in a row. We'll see if Mitch Trubisky starting in place of Kenny Pickett (ankle) helps Johnson, but it's tough to trust any Steelers in the passing game in this matchup. Johnson is only worth starting in three-receiver PPR leagues in Week 14.
Tee Higgins WR
CIN Cincinnati • #5
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
In his first game back in Week 13 at Jacksonville after missing three outings with a hamstring injury, Higgins had three catches for 36 yards on three targets. We'll see if things improve in Week 14 against the Colts, but I would only start Ja'Marr Chase in the Bengals passing game right now. Even though Jake Browning looked better against the Jaguars than he did against the Steelers in Week 12, it's still tough to expect him to support two receivers to a high level. And Higgins, even with Joe Burrow (wrist) this season, struggled with just three games with double digits in PPR and one game with a touchdown. Higgins is only worth starting in three-receiver leagues.
SEA Seattle • #16
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Lockett hasn't scored a touchdown in three games in a row, and he's been at 10.1 PPR points or less in each game over that span. One of those games was against San Francisco in Week 12, and Lockett had three catches for 30 yards on five targets in that matchup. Things aren't expected to get much better for Lockett in the rematch, and the only Seahawks player worth trusting this week in the majority of leagues is DK Metcalf.
Chris Godwin WR
TB Tampa Bay • #14
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Godwin had a rushing touchdown in Week 13 against Carolina on his only carry for 19 yards, but without that, he would not have scored any Fantasy points. He only had three targets and failed to record a catch in a game he played in for the first time since 2018. Godwin still has just one receiving touchdown on the season and hasn't topped 66 receiving yards since Week 6. It's difficult to start Godwin even in three-receiver PPR leagues.
TEN Tennessee • #10
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Hopkins just had a standout game in Week 13 against Indianapolis with five catches for 75 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets for 18.9 PPR points. He also had 15.9 PPR points in Week 11 at Jacksonville, so he's starting to connect well with rookie quarterback Will Levis. But this could be a tough matchup for Hopkins in Week 14 at Miami, and he should see plenty of Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey. I'm still starting Hopkins in three-receiver leagues, but this could be a tough outing for him on the road.