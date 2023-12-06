nico-collins-1400-us.jpg
Week 14 is here, which means the final week of byes is upon us. Thankfully just two teams are on their bye week this time around, so your Fantasy roster shouldn't be missing too much ammo. Players on bye include Marquise Brown, Rondale Moore, and Greg Dortch with the Arizona Cardinals, and Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, and Jahan Dotson with the Washington Commanders.

Jamey Eisenberg has his Start 'Em & Sit 'Em calls for Week 14 at wide receiver here. And don't forget to check out Heath Cummings' wide receiver preview for more help with matchup notes, numbers to know, and more. Plus check out Heath's Week 14 projections over at SportsLine.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM
Wide Receivers
WRs to Start
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Rashee Rice WR
KC Kansas City • #4
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs BUF KC -1.5 O/U 48.5
OPP VS WR
16th
PROJ PTS
13.1
WR RNK
23rd
YTD Stats
REC
52
TAR
65
REYDS
591
TD
5
FPTS/G
11.8
Rice has finally become the receiver we hoped for in the past two games against the Raiders and Packers. Over that span, he has 19 targets for 16 catches, 171 yards and a touchdown, and he scored at least 14.4 PPR points in each outing. He should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues against the Bills in a potential shootout, and Patrick Mahomes will continue to lean on Rice in this matchup. It helps that Buffalo has allowed 12 receivers to score at least 14.2 PPR points this season.
player headshot
Courtland Sutton WR
DEN Denver • #14
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ LAC LAC -2.5 O/U 44
OPP VS WR
27th
PROJ PTS
12.6
WR RNK
21st
YTD Stats
REC
50
TAR
75
REYDS
637
TD
9
FPTS/G
13.5
Sutton got back in the end zone in Week 13 at Houston after failing to score a touchdown in Week 12 against Cleveland, and he's now scored a touchdown in six of his past seven games, with nine touchdowns on the year. He should have the chance to score again in Week 14 at the Chargers, who are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Russell Wilson should continue to lean on Sutton in this matchup, and he has top-15 upside in the majority of leagues.
player headshot
Garrett Wilson WR
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #17
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs HOU HOU -3.5 O/U 33
OPP VS WR
5th
PROJ PTS
12.6
WR RNK
22nd
YTD Stats
REC
67
TAR
120
REYDS
745
TD
3
FPTS/G
13
Garrett Wilson gets Zach Wilson back at quarterback in Week 14 against Houston, and while that doesn't sound encouraging, it is better than having Tim Boyle or Trevor Siemian under center. Garrett Wilson scored at least 13 PPR points in four of his past five games with Zach Wilson, and he had at least eight targets in each of his past five outings. The Texans have allowed seven of the past eight No. 1 receivers to score at least 12.7 PPR points, and nine receivers have scored at least 15.2 PPR points against Houston this year. With Zach Wilson back, you can trust Garrett Wilson as a No. 2 PPR receiver again in Week 14.
player headshot
Drake London WR
ATL Atlanta • #5
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs TB ATL -1.5 O/U 39.5
OPP VS WR
9th
PROJ PTS
11.8
WR RNK
29th
YTD Stats
REC
46
TAR
72
REYDS
573
TD
2
FPTS/G
10.6
London loves playing at home. In his past four games in Atlanta, London has scored at least 14.1 PPR points in each outing, and he's averaging 17.3 PPR points per game over that span. This is a great matchup for London in Week 14 against the Buccaneers, who are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. And London had six catches for 120 yards on eight targets against Tampa Bay at home in Week 18 last season. London should be considered a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues.
player headshot
Brandin Cooks WR
DAL Dallas • #3
Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs PHI DAL -3.5 O/U 51.5
OPP VS WR
13th
PROJ PTS
11.3
WR RNK
30th
YTD Stats
REC
37
TAR
52
REYDS
497
TD
5
FPTS/G
11
Cooks is worth starting as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in Week 14. He has scored a touchdown in each of his past four home games, with at least 14.2 PPR points in each outing. He has five targets or less in each of his past three games, which is a little frustrating, but this is a great matchup against the Eagles. Philadelphia is No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and five receivers have scored at least 13.4 PPR points against the Eagles in the past two games. CeeDee Lamb and Cooks have the chance for huge stat lines in Week 14.
Sleepers (Start/Sit)
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Odell Beckham Jr. WR
BAL Baltimore • #3
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs LAR BAL -7 O/U 40
OPP VS WR
13th
PROJ PTS
8.6
WR RNK
42nd
YTD Stats
REC
27
TAR
47
REYDS
408
TD
2
FPTS/G
7.8
I like Beckham and Zay Flowers as No. 3 Fantasy receivers this week against the Rams. Flowers should be considered the better Fantasy option, but Beckham has the chance for a revenge game against the Rams. He scored at least 11 PPR points in three of his past four games prior to Baltimore's bye in Week 13. With Mark Andrews (ankle) out, I expect Beckham to be a top target for Lamar Jackson against the Rams, who have allowed three receivers in the past two games to score at least 11.7 PPR points.
player headshot
Jayden Reed WR
GB Green Bay • #11
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NYG GB -6.5 O/U 36
OPP VS WR
6th
PROJ PTS
11.6
WR RNK
28th
YTD Stats
REC
40
TAR
64
REYDS
513
TD
6
FPTS/G
11.5
Christian Watson (hamstring) is banged up, which should allow Reed and Romeo Doubs the chance for more production against the Giants in Week 14. Doubs has scored at least 11.2 PPR points in three of his past four games, and Reed has scored at least 15 PPR points in three of his past four outings. The Giants are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Jordan Love is on fire right now. This is a great week to trust both Reed and Doubs as No. 3 Fantasy receivers in the majority of leagues, especially if Watson is out.
player headshot
Elijah Moore WR
CLE Cleveland • #8
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs JAC CLE -3 O/U 30.5
OPP VS WR
28th
PROJ PTS
10.4
WR RNK
35th
YTD Stats
REC
47
TAR
85
REYDS
501
TD
1
FPTS/G
8.5
Joe Flacco will hopefully start again for the Browns in Week 14 against Jacksonville, and Amari Cooper (concussion) could be out for this game. Both situations should benefit Moore, who has a rapport with Flacco going back to their time with the Jets. Flacco just gave Moore 12 targets in Week 13 at the Rams, and Moore now has 35 targets in his past four games. He's scored at least 12 PPR points in three of those outings, and he's worth starting as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues against the Jaguars, who are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers.
WRs to Sit
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Calvin Ridley WR
JAC Jacksonville
Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CLE CLE -3 O/U 30.5
OPP VS WR
22nd
PROJ PTS
11.5
WR RNK
27th
YTD Stats
REC
51
TAR
84
REYDS
689
TD
5
FPTS/G
13
We're not expecting Trevor Lawrence (ankle) to play in Week 14 at Cleveland, and Christian Kirk (groin) is also out. That puts a big target on Ridley's back, and the Browns are expected to have cornerback Denzel Ward (shoulder) back in action. Even if Lawrence somehow plays, I'd still be down on Ridley given the matchup since Cleveland is No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. I would only start Ridley in three-receiver leagues for Week 14.
player headshot
Diontae Johnson WR
PIT Pittsburgh • #18
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NE PIT -6 O/U 30
OPP VS WR
22nd
PROJ PTS
11.6
WR RNK
31st
YTD Stats
REC
34
TAR
60
REYDS
418
TD
2
FPTS/G
11
Johnson scored a garbage-time touchdown in Week 13 against Arizona, and that saved his Fantasy production. He finished the game with four catches for 33 yards and the touchdown on five targets, but he's now been at four catches and 50 yards or less in four games in a row. We'll see if Mitch Trubisky starting in place of Kenny Pickett (ankle) helps Johnson, but it's tough to trust any Steelers in the passing game in this matchup. Johnson is only worth starting in three-receiver PPR leagues in Week 14.
player headshot
Tee Higgins WR
CIN Cincinnati • #5
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs IND IND -1 O/U 44
OPP VS WR
2nd
PROJ PTS
11.1
WR RNK
41st
YTD Stats
REC
30
TAR
54
REYDS
364
TD
2
FPTS/G
9.8
In his first game back in Week 13 at Jacksonville after missing three outings with a hamstring injury, Higgins had three catches for 36 yards on three targets. We'll see if things improve in Week 14 against the Colts, but I would only start Ja'Marr Chase in the Bengals passing game right now. Even though Jake Browning looked better against the Jaguars than he did against the Steelers in Week 12, it's still tough to expect him to support two receivers to a high level. And Higgins, even with Joe Burrow (wrist) this season, struggled with just three games with double digits in PPR and one game with a touchdown. Higgins is only worth starting in three-receiver leagues.
player headshot
Tyler Lockett WR
SEA Seattle • #16
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ SF SF -10.5 O/U 46.5
OPP VS WR
7th
PROJ PTS
11.1
WR RNK
32nd
YTD Stats
REC
59
TAR
87
REYDS
622
TD
4
FPTS/G
12.3
Lockett hasn't scored a touchdown in three games in a row, and he's been at 10.1 PPR points or less in each game over that span. One of those games was against San Francisco in Week 12, and Lockett had three catches for 30 yards on five targets in that matchup. Things aren't expected to get much better for Lockett in the rematch, and the only Seahawks player worth trusting this week in the majority of leagues is DK Metcalf.
player headshot
Chris Godwin WR
TB Tampa Bay • #14
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ ATL ATL -1.5 O/U 39.5
OPP VS WR
21st
PROJ PTS
12.1
WR RNK
45th
YTD Stats
REC
53
TAR
85
REYDS
606
TD
2
FPTS/G
10.9
Godwin had a rushing touchdown in Week 13 against Carolina on his only carry for 19 yards, but without that, he would not have scored any Fantasy points. He only had three targets and failed to record a catch in a game he played in for the first time since 2018. Godwin still has just one receiving touchdown on the season and hasn't topped 66 receiving yards since Week 6. It's difficult to start Godwin even in three-receiver PPR leagues.
Bust Alert (Start/Sit)
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
DeAndre Hopkins WR
TEN Tennessee • #10
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ MIA MIA -13.5 O/U 46.5
OPP VS WR
7th
PROJ PTS
11.7
WR RNK
24th
YTD Stats
REC
50
TAR
95
REYDS
774
TD
5
FPTS/G
13.2
Hopkins just had a standout game in Week 13 against Indianapolis with five catches for 75 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets for 18.9 PPR points. He also had 15.9 PPR points in Week 11 at Jacksonville, so he's starting to connect well with rookie quarterback Will Levis. But this could be a tough matchup for Hopkins in Week 14 at Miami, and he should see plenty of Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey. I'm still starting Hopkins in three-receiver leagues, but this could be a tough outing for him on the road.