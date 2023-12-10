The biggest news at tight end is that Dallas Goedert doesn't even carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Cowboys. Goedert is fully recovered from the forearm injury that cost him three games, though it's fair to wonder if he'll be limited a bit in his first game. I'm ranking him as a low-end TE1 for this week, but you're probably starting Goedert if you have him, because there just aren't many better options out there.

One option who doesn't look like he'll be available is Taysom Hill. Hill didn't practice all week with a foot and hand injury, which is disappointing given Hill's massive role in this Saints offense. He's been involved in all three facets of the offense for much of the season and has been a viable option for Fantasy players as a result. His absence should mean a few more opportunities for Juwan Johnson, though obviously there's no one-for-one replacement for Hill in this offense. If there's any obvious beneficiary of Hill's absence, it's probably Alvin Kamara, who has less competition for goal-line carries. The Saints are weird, man.

Dawson Knox (wrist) also looks like he'll be back after being activated from injured reserve, which makes it a little tougher to trust Dalton Kincaid. Knox is a TD-or-bust TE2, while I'm still ranking Kincaid as a must-start option, with the hope Knox doesn't cut into his opportunities too much.

We're also missing Tyler Higbee (neck) and Dalton Schultz (hamstring) for this week. The Rams don't have an obvious beneficiary, but Brevin Jordan is a viable streamer in Schultz's absence, coming off a three-catch, 64-yard showing in Week 13.

Here are my rankings for Week 14 at the tight end position:

Week 14 Tight End Rankings