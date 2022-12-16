From game-time decisions to injuries so significant they affect the value of every single position, let's break down the Fantasy and DFS impact of injuries for every Week 15 matchup. Know when to pivot and how your fantasy roster will be affected.
Below, you'll find a game-by-game look at the injuries you need to know that will have the biggest impact for Fantasy leagues, as well as the implications for DFS players. This week's list of notable names includes quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Russell Wilson; running backs Saquon Barkley, Rhamondre Stevenson and Najee Harris; receivers Tee Higgins and Amari Cooper; tight ends Hayden Hurst and David Njoku; and many others, including key offensive line and defensive injuries to know.
Notable injuries
Colts
- WR Mike Strachan (concussion) - Out
- CB Kenny Moore (ankle) - Out
- C Garrett Bradbury (back) - Questionable
- OLB Danielle Hunter (neck) - Questionable
- ILB Jordan Hicks (ankle) - Cleared
- DE Jonathan Bullard (biceps) - IR
- CB Akayleb Evans (concussion) - IR
- CB Cam Dantzler (illness) - Questionable
- S Harrison Smith (neck) - Cleared
Offensively, both teams have a fairly clean injury report this week. Minnesota continues to deal with injuries on defense and has struggled against the pass. Matt Ryan is a streaming option this week with Michael Pittman Jr. as a WR2 and other Colts pass catchers as flex options.
DFS impact
Defensive injuries make Colts receivers reasonably-priced options this week.
Notable injuries
- QB Lamar Jackson (knee) - Out
- QB Tyler Huntley (concussion) - Cleared
- OG Kevin Zeitler (knee) - Questionable
- OT Morgan Moses (knee) - Questionable
- WR Amari Cooper (hip) - Cleared
- WR David Bell (thumb) - Questionable
- TE David Njoku (knee) - Cleared
- DE Myles Garrett (shoulder) - Cleared
- DE Jadeveon Clowney (ankle) - Cleared
- CB Denzel Ward (shoulder) - Cleared
- FS John Johnson (knee) - Cleared
Huntley has cleared concussion protocol and will start on Saturday. This is a boost for Mark Andrews, who has performed well with Huntley in the past. All Browns are cleared for Week 15 with the exception of Bell.
Cooper has played through his injury and has had two subpar games but should bounce back at home against a Baltimore defense that has been vulnerable against the pass. Cooper is a WR2 and Njoku has top-three tight end potential this week, coming off a strong performance of 18 Fantasy points in PPR. Njoku has excellent when fully healthy and finished the week with a full practice.
DFS impact
With both Cooper and Njoku cleared, they are strong DFS plays in for the Saturday slate. Njoku is priced at $4,200 with Cooper at just $6,100.
Notable injuries
- QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee) - Questionable
- WR River Cracraft (calf) - Doubtful
- RB Jeff Wilson (hip) - Questionable
- TE Durham Smythe (quadriceps) - Cleared
- OT Terron Armstead (toe) - Questionable
- SS Eric Rowe (hamstring) - Out
- OG Ryan Bates (ankle) - Out
- DT Jordan Phillips (shoulder) - Out
- DT Ed Oliver (pectoral) - Cleared
- OLB Matt Milano (knee) - Cleared
The big injury in this matchup is the potential absence of Jeff Wilson, who logged a limited practice on Friday so it's possible he plays this week. But this game has significant weather concerns and it's tough to trust an injured running back in unusual weather conditions. Wilson would be a risky start if active. Mostert has appeal as an RB2 if Wilson can't suit up. Buffalo has been strong against the run but both teams could rely on the ground game given the weather concerns.
DFS impact
Mostert would be the value play of this matchup at $5,300 if Wilson is out. However, there's likely limited upside, given the matchup. Mostert is fine in season-long leagues but would be an underwhelming play in DFS.
Notable injuries
- QB Kenny Pickett (concussion) - Doubtful
- RB Najee Harris (hip) - Cleared
- WR Diontae Johnson (hip) - Cleared
- TE Pat Freiermuth (foot) - Cleared
- OT Larry Ogunjobi (toe) - Cleared
- ILB Myles Jack (groin) - Doubtful
- CB Cameron Sutton (neck) - Cleared
- WR DJ Moore (ankle) - Questionable
- WR Laviska Shenault (shoulder) - Questionable
- OLB Cory Littleton (ankle) - Cleared
- SS Xavier Woods (knee) - Questionable
Pickett is doubtful and unlikely to play in Week 15. While Pickett was not a viable Fantasy option outside of superflex leagues, his absence does affect the receiving corps. We don't have clarity on whether it will be Mitch Trubisky or Mason Rudolph at the helm, but this does mean a potential uptick in targets for Dionte Johnson, who has been a more reliable start with Trubisky. The switch makes George Pickens a riskier start.
For the Panthers, DJ Moore is questionable and potentially trending in the wrong direction. After logging two full practices this week, Moore went to a limited practice on Friday. His status needs to be monitored throughout the weekend. His absence would increase the Panthers' reliance on the ground game - a potential boost for D'Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard.
DFS impact
This is generally an unappealing game for DFS. While Johnson does get a boost from the quarterback switch and is only $5,100 on DraftKings, he lacks the upside needed for tournament play. If Moore is out, Terrace Marshall is an interesting value play at just $3,500.
Notable injuries
- WR Quez Watkins (shoulder) - Cleared
- TE Dallas Goedert (Shoulder) - TBD
- OG Landon Dickerson (back) - Cleared
- OT Lane Johnson (abdomen) - Cleared
- S Reed Blankenship (knee) - Out
Bears
- QB Justin Fields (illness) - Cleared
- WR Chase Claypool (knee) - Out
- WR N'Keal Harry (back) - Questionable
- CB Kindle Vildor (ankle) - Questionable
We are still waiting on for confirmation that Goedert will play in Week 15. But if he is active, Goedert is an immediate TE1 in all formarts.
The big news for Chicago is the Bears will be without Claypool in Week 15. While Claypool has yet to make an impact, the Bears are incredibly thin at receiver with Darnell Mooney also out. Fields will likely rely on Cole Kmet, who had a nice bounceback game in Week 14 and should carry that momentum forward as a clear TE1.
DFS impact
Cole Kmet is $4K on DraftKings, a very reasonably price considering he will be Fields' No. 1 target. Equanimeous St. Brown is a value play at just $3,700. St. Brown should lead the receiving corps. And while volume will likely be limited, he does offer big play upside, perfect for tournament play.
Notable injuries
- WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring) - Questionable
- WR Mecole Hardman (abdonment) - TBD
- DT Chris Jones (illness) - Questionable
- RB Dameon Pierce (ankle) - Out
- WR Brandin Cooks (calf) - Out
- WR Nico Collins (foot) - Out
- OT Laremy Tunsil (illness) - Cleared
- OG Kenyon Green (ankle) - Out
- CB Derek Stingley Jr. (hamstring) - Out
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
- TE Jake Ferguson (concussion) - Out
- DE Dorance Armstrong (ankle) - Questionable
- DE DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) - Cleared
- SS Jayron Kearse (shoulder) - Cleared
- QB Trevor Lawrence (toe) - Questionable
- OG Brandon Scherff (abdomen) - Questionable
- OLB Travon Walker (ankle) - Questionable
- LB Chad Muma (ankle) - Questionable
- CB Darious Williams (abdonmen) - Questionable
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
Falcons
- QB Marcus Mariota (knee) - IR
- G Chuma Edoga (knee) - Out
Saints
- RB Mark Ingram (knee) - IR
- RB Dwayne Washington (illness) - Questionable
- TE Juwan Johnson (ankle) - Questionable
- TE Adam Trautman (ankle) - Questionable
- DE Cameron Jordan (foot) - Cleared
- OLB Pete Werner (ankle) - Questionable
- CB Marshon Lattimore (abdonmen) - Questionable
- K Will Lutz (illness) - Cleared
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
- FB Jason Cabinda (ankle) - Questionable
- WR Quintez Cephus (foot) - TBD
- C Frank Ragnow (foot) - Questionable
- OT Taylor Decker (ankle) - Cleared
- OG Evan Brown (ankle) - Cleared
- DE Aidan Hutchinson (illness) - Questionable
- DT Michael Brockers (illness) - Doubtful
- CB Mike Hughes (illness) - Questionable
- CB Will Harris (hip) - Cleared
- QB MIke White (ribs) - Out
- WR Corey Davis (concussion) - Out
- OT Duane Brown (shoulder) - Cleared
- OT George Fant (knee) - Cleared
- DE John Franklin-Myers (illness) - Cleared
- DT Quinnen Williams (calf) - Questionable
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
- QB Kyler Murray (knee) - IR
- QB Colt McCoy (neck) - Cleared
- WR Marquise Brown (illness) - Questionable
- WR Rondale Moore (groin) - IR
- OG Rashaad Coward (chest) - Questionable
- DE Zach Allen (hand) - Out
- CB Byron Murphy (back) - Out
- QB Russell Wilson (concussion) - Out
- FB Andrew Beck (hamstring) - Questionable
- WR Courtland Sutton (hamstring) - Out
- WR Kendall Hinton (hamstring) - Out
- OG Dalton Risner (shoulder) - Questionable
- DE Dre'Mont Jones (hip) - Questionable
- CB K'Waun Williams (wrist) - Cleared
- K Brandon McManus (quadriceps) - Cleared
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
- RB Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) - Questionable
- RB Damien Harris (thigh) - Questionable
- WR Jakobi Meyers (concussion) - Questionable
- WR Davante Parker (concussion) - Out
- OT Isaiah Wynn (foot) - Out
- CB Jalen Mills (groin) - Out
- CB Jack Jones (knee) - Questionable
Raiders
- RB Josh Jacobs (quadriceps) - Questionable
- WR Hunter Renfrow (oblique) - TBD
- TE Darren Waller (hamstring) - TBD
- OG Alex Bars (knee) - Out
- OT Jermaine Eluemunor (oblique) - Questionable
- DT Andrew Billings (lower leg) - Questionable
- LB Devine Deablo (forearm) - TBD
- MLB Denzel Perryman (hip) - Questionable
- CB Rock Ya-Sin (knee) - Out
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
- RB Dontrell Hilliard (neck) - Out
- WR Treylon Burks (concussion) - Out
- OG Nate Davis (knee) - Cleared
- C Ben Jones (neck) - Cleared
- DE Jeffery Simmons (ankle) - Cleared
- DE Denico Autry (knee) - Out
- ILB David Long (hamstring) - IR
- CB Kristian Fulton (groin) - Out
- SS Amani Hooker (knee) - Out
- TE Donald Parham Jr. (hamstring) - TBD
- OT Trey Pipkins (knee) - Questionable
- OT Rashawn Slater (biceps) - TBD
- DT Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee) - Questionable
- OLB Joey Bosa (groin) - TBD
- SS Derwin James (quadriceps) - Doubtful
- CB Bryce Callahan (abdomen) - Questionable
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
- WR Tee Higgins (hamstring) - Questionable
- WR Tyler Boyd (finger) - Questionable
- WR Trent Taylor (hamstring) - Questionable
- TE Hayden Hurst (calf) - Out
- DE Trey Hendrickson (wrist) - Out
- CB Mike Hilton (knee) - Out
- WR Julio Jones (knee) - Questionable
- OT Tristan Wirfs (ankle) - Questionable
- NT Vita Vea (calf) - Out
- OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (hip) - Questionable
- OLB Carl Nassib (pec) - Out
- CB Jamel Dean (toe) - Out
- CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (quad) - Questionable
- S Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) - Questionable
- S Mike Edwards (hamstring) - Questionable
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
- RB Saquon Barkley (neck) - Cleared
- WR Richie James (concussion) - Questionable
- TE Daniel Bellinger (ribs) - Questionable
- OG Shane Lemieux (toe) - Out
- DE Leonard Williams (neck) - Questionable
- FS Xavier McKinney (hand) - Out
- CB Adoree' Jackson (knee) - Out
Commanders
- RB Brian Robinson Jr. (quad) - Cleared
- RB Antonio Gibson (foot) - Cleared
- WR Cam Sims (back) - Questionable
- G Andrew Norwell (shoulder) - Cleared
- DE Chase Young (knee) - Questionable
- DE Montez Sweat (concussion) - Cleared
- CB Benjamin St-Juste (ankle) - Questionable
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
Rams
- QB John Wolford (neck) - TBD
- C Brian Allen (knee) - TBD
- DE Aaron Donald (ankle) - TBD
- OLB Ernest Jones (wrist) - TBD
Packers
- RB Aaron Jones (ankle) - TBD
- OT Elgton Jenkins (knee) - TBD
- OT David Bakhtiari (appendix) - TBD
Analysis coming soon.