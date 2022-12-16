From game-time decisions to injuries so significant they affect the value of every single position, let's break down the Fantasy and DFS impact of injuries for every Week 15 matchup. Know when to pivot and how your fantasy roster will be affected.

Below, you'll find a game-by-game look at the injuries you need to know that will have the biggest impact for Fantasy leagues, as well as the implications for DFS players. This week's list of notable names includes quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Russell Wilson; running backs Saquon Barkley, Rhamondre Stevenson and Najee Harris; receivers Tee Higgins and Amari Cooper; tight ends Hayden Hurst and David Njoku; and many others, including key offensive line and defensive injuries to know.

Notable injuries

Colts

WR Mike Strachan (concussion) - Out

CB Kenny Moore (ankle) - Out

Vikings

C Garrett Bradbury (back) - Questionable



OLB Danielle Hunter (neck) - Questionable



ILB Jordan Hicks (ankle) - Cleared

DE Jonathan Bullard (biceps) - IR

CB Akayleb Evans (concussion) - IR



CB Cam Dantzler (illness) - Questionable

S Harrison Smith (neck) - Cleared

Offensively, both teams have a fairly clean injury report this week. Minnesota continues to deal with injuries on defense and has struggled against the pass. Matt Ryan is a streaming option this week with Michael Pittman Jr. as a WR2 and other Colts pass catchers as flex options.

DFS impact

Defensive injuries make Colts receivers reasonably-priced options this week.

Notable injuries

Ravens

QB Lamar Jackson (knee) - Out

QB Tyler Huntley (concussion) - Cleared

OG Kevin Zeitler (knee) - Questionable



OT Morgan Moses (knee) - Questionable

Browns

WR Amari Cooper (hip) - Cleared

WR David Bell (thumb) - Questionable

TE David Njoku (knee) - Cleared

DE Myles Garrett (shoulder) - Cleared

DE Jadeveon Clowney (ankle) - Cleared

CB Denzel Ward (shoulder) - Cleared

FS John Johnson (knee) - Cleared

Huntley has cleared concussion protocol and will start on Saturday. This is a boost for Mark Andrews, who has performed well with Huntley in the past. All Browns are cleared for Week 15 with the exception of Bell.

Cooper has played through his injury and has had two subpar games but should bounce back at home against a Baltimore defense that has been vulnerable against the pass. Cooper is a WR2 and Njoku has top-three tight end potential this week, coming off a strong performance of 18 Fantasy points in PPR. Njoku has excellent when fully healthy and finished the week with a full practice.

DFS impact

With both Cooper and Njoku cleared, they are strong DFS plays in for the Saturday slate. Njoku is priced at $4,200 with Cooper at just $6,100.

Notable injuries

Dolphins

Bills

OG Ryan Bates (ankle) - Out



DT Jordan Phillips (shoulder) - Out

DT Ed Oliver (pectoral) - Cleared

OLB Matt Milano (knee) - Cleared



The big injury in this matchup is the potential absence of Jeff Wilson, who logged a limited practice on Friday so it's possible he plays this week. But this game has significant weather concerns and it's tough to trust an injured running back in unusual weather conditions. Wilson would be a risky start if active. Mostert has appeal as an RB2 if Wilson can't suit up. Buffalo has been strong against the run but both teams could rely on the ground game given the weather concerns.

DFS impact

Mostert would be the value play of this matchup at $5,300 if Wilson is out. However, there's likely limited upside, given the matchup. Mostert is fine in season-long leagues but would be an underwhelming play in DFS.

Notable injuries

Steelers

QB Kenny Pickett (concussion) - Doubtful

RB Najee Harris (hip) - Cleared



WR Diontae Johnson (hip) - Cleared

TE Pat Freiermuth (foot) - Cleared

OT Larry Ogunjobi (toe) - Cleared

ILB Myles Jack (groin) - Doubtful

CB Cameron Sutton (neck) - Cleared

Panthers

WR DJ Moore (ankle) - Questionable

WR Laviska Shenault (shoulder) - Questionable

OLB Cory Littleton (ankle) - Cleared



SS Xavier Woods (knee) - Questionable



Pickett is doubtful and unlikely to play in Week 15. While Pickett was not a viable Fantasy option outside of superflex leagues, his absence does affect the receiving corps. We don't have clarity on whether it will be Mitch Trubisky or Mason Rudolph at the helm, but this does mean a potential uptick in targets for Dionte Johnson, who has been a more reliable start with Trubisky. The switch makes George Pickens a riskier start.

For the Panthers, DJ Moore is questionable and potentially trending in the wrong direction. After logging two full practices this week, Moore went to a limited practice on Friday. His status needs to be monitored throughout the weekend. His absence would increase the Panthers' reliance on the ground game - a potential boost for D'Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard.

DFS impact

This is generally an unappealing game for DFS. While Johnson does get a boost from the quarterback switch and is only $5,100 on DraftKings, he lacks the upside needed for tournament play. If Moore is out, Terrace Marshall is an interesting value play at just $3,500.

Notable injuries

Eagles

WR Quez Watkins (shoulder) - Cleared



TE Dallas Goedert (Shoulder) - TBD

OG Landon Dickerson (back) - Cleared

OT Lane Johnson (abdomen) - Cleared

S Reed Blankenship (knee) - Out

Bears

QB Justin Fields (illness) - Cleared

WR Chase Claypool (knee) - Out

WR N'Keal Harry (back) - Questionable

CB Kindle Vildor (ankle) - Questionable

We are still waiting on for confirmation that Goedert will play in Week 15. But if he is active, Goedert is an immediate TE1 in all formarts.

The big news for Chicago is the Bears will be without Claypool in Week 15. While Claypool has yet to make an impact, the Bears are incredibly thin at receiver with Darnell Mooney also out. Fields will likely rely on Cole Kmet, who had a nice bounceback game in Week 14 and should carry that momentum forward as a clear TE1.

DFS impact

Cole Kmet is $4K on DraftKings, a very reasonably price considering he will be Fields' No. 1 target. Equanimeous St. Brown is a value play at just $3,700. St. Brown should lead the receiving corps. And while volume will likely be limited, he does offer big play upside, perfect for tournament play.

Notable injuries

Chiefs

WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring) - Questionable

WR Mecole Hardman (abdonment) - TBD

DT Chris Jones (illness) - Questionable

Texans

RB Dameon Pierce (ankle) - Out

WR Brandin Cooks (calf) - Out

WR Nico Collins (foot) - Out

OT Laremy Tunsil (illness) - Cleared



OG Kenyon Green (ankle) - Out

CB Derek Stingley Jr. (hamstring) - Out



Analysis coming soon.

Notable injuries

Cowboys

TE Jake Ferguson (concussion) - Out

DE Dorance Armstrong (ankle) - Questionable

DE DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) - Cleared



SS Jayron Kearse (shoulder) - Cleared



Jaguars

QB Trevor Lawrence (toe) - Questionable

OG Brandon Scherff (abdomen) - Questionable

OLB Travon Walker (ankle) - Questionable

LB Chad Muma (ankle) - Questionable



CB Darious Williams (abdonmen) - Questionable

Analysis coming soon.

Notable injuries

Falcons

QB Marcus Mariota (knee) - IR

G Chuma Edoga (knee) - Out

Saints

RB Mark Ingram (knee) - IR

RB Dwayne Washington (illness) - Questionable

TE Juwan Johnson (ankle) - Questionable

TE Adam Trautman (ankle) - Questionable

DE Cameron Jordan (foot) - Cleared

OLB Pete Werner (ankle) - Questionable

CB Marshon Lattimore (abdonmen) - Questionable

K Will Lutz (illness) - Cleared



Analysis coming soon.

Notable injuries

Lions

FB Jason Cabinda (ankle) - Questionable

WR Quintez Cephus (foot) - TBD



C Frank Ragnow (foot) - Questionable



OT Taylor Decker (ankle) - Cleared

OG Evan Brown (ankle) - Cleared

DE Aidan Hutchinson (illness) - Questionable

DT Michael Brockers (illness) - Doubtful

CB Mike Hughes (illness) - Questionable

CB Will Harris (hip) - Cleared



Jets

QB MIke White (ribs) - Out

WR Corey Davis (concussion) - Out

OT Duane Brown (shoulder) - Cleared



OT George Fant (knee) - Cleared

DE John Franklin-Myers (illness) - Cleared



DT Quinnen Williams (calf) - Questionable

Analysis coming soon.

Notable injuries

Cardinals

QB Kyler Murray (knee) - IR

QB Colt McCoy (neck) - Cleared

WR Marquise Brown (illness) - Questionable

WR Rondale Moore (groin) - IR



OG Rashaad Coward (chest) - Questionable



DE Zach Allen (hand) - Out

CB Byron Murphy (back) - Out

Broncos

Analysis coming soon.

Notable injuries

Patriots

RB Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) - Questionable

RB Damien Harris (thigh) - Questionable

WR Jakobi Meyers (concussion) - Questionable

WR Davante Parker (concussion) - Out

OT Isaiah Wynn (foot) - Out



CB Jalen Mills (groin) - Out

CB Jack Jones (knee) - Questionable

Raiders

RB Josh Jacobs (quadriceps) - Questionable

WR Hunter Renfrow (oblique) - TBD

TE Darren Waller (hamstring) - TBD

OG Alex Bars (knee) - Out

OT Jermaine Eluemunor (oblique) - Questionable

DT Andrew Billings (lower leg) - Questionable

LB Devine Deablo (forearm) - TBD

MLB Denzel Perryman (hip) - Questionable

CB Rock Ya-Sin (knee) - Out

Analysis coming soon.

Notable injuries

Titans

Chargers

Analysis coming soon.

Notable injuries

Bengals

WR Tee Higgins (hamstring) - Questionable



WR Tyler Boyd (finger) - Questionable

WR Trent Taylor (hamstring) - Questionable

TE Hayden Hurst (calf) - Out

DE Trey Hendrickson (wrist) - Out

CB Mike Hilton (knee) - Out

Buccaneers

WR Julio Jones (knee) - Questionable

OT Tristan Wirfs (ankle) - Questionable



NT Vita Vea (calf) - Out

OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (hip) - Questionable

OLB Carl Nassib (pec) - Out

CB Jamel Dean (toe) - Out

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (quad) - Questionable

S Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) - Questionable



S Mike Edwards (hamstring) - Questionable

Analysis coming soon.

Notable injuries

Giants

RB Saquon Barkley (neck) - Cleared

WR Richie James (concussion) - Questionable

TE Daniel Bellinger (ribs) - Questionable

OG Shane Lemieux (toe) - Out



DE Leonard Williams (neck) - Questionable



FS Xavier McKinney (hand) - Out

CB Adoree' Jackson (knee) - Out

Commanders

RB Brian Robinson Jr. (quad) - Cleared

RB Antonio Gibson (foot) - Cleared

WR Cam Sims (back) - Questionable

G Andrew Norwell (shoulder) - Cleared

DE Chase Young (knee) - Questionable

DE Montez Sweat (concussion) - Cleared

CB Benjamin St-Juste (ankle) - Questionable

Analysis coming soon.

Notable injuries

Rams

QB John Wolford (neck) - TBD

C Brian Allen (knee) - TBD

DE Aaron Donald (ankle) - TBD

OLB Ernest Jones (wrist) - TBD

Packers

RB Aaron Jones (ankle) - TBD

OT Elgton Jenkins (knee) - TBD

OT David Bakhtiari (appendix) - TBD

Analysis coming soon.