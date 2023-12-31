C.J. Stroud (concussion) is back after missing his past two games, and I'm throwing him right back in my lineups if I have him. I'm also staring Kyler Murray (illness), who is expected to play despite dealing with an illness this week. Things are fairly straightforward at the QB position overall, with Trevor Lawrence ruled out with a shoulder injury, and none of the other injured players really in the QB1 discussion. Will Levis is a low-end QB2 in his return from an ankle injury, while Sam Howell is a risky QB2 with some upside because it looks like he's going to start for the Commanders with Jacoby Brissett (hamstring) looking unlikely. They wouldn't bench him for Jake Fromm, would they? They very well might.

Here are my full QB rankings for Week 17:

Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Know What Your Friends Don't Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Week 17 QB Rankings