C.J. Stroud (concussion) is back after missing his past two games, and I'm throwing him right back in my lineups if I have him. I'm also staring Kyler Murray (illness), who is expected to play despite dealing with an illness this week. Things are fairly straightforward at the QB position overall, with Trevor Lawrence ruled out with a shoulder injury, and none of the other injured players really in the QB1 discussion. Will Levis is a low-end QB2 in his return from an ankle injury, while Sam Howell is a risky QB2 with some upside because it looks like he's going to start for the Commanders with Jacoby Brissett (hamstring) looking unlikely. They wouldn't bench him for Jake Fromm, would they? They very well might.   

Here are my full QB rankings for Week 17: 

Week 17 QB Rankings

  1. Jalen Hurts vs. ARI
  2. Josh Allen vs. NE
  3. Lamar Jackson vs. MIA
  4. Justin Fields vs. ATL
  5. Brock Purdy @WAS
  6. Patrick Mahomes vs. CIN
  7. C.J. Stroud vs. TEN
  8. Matthew Stafford @NYG
  9. Kyler Murray @PHI
  10. Tua Tagovailoa @BAL
  11. Jordan Love @MIN
  12. Baker Mayfield vs. NO
  13. Gardner Minshew vs. LV
  14. Geno Smith vs. PIT
  15. Derek Carr @TB
  16. Jake Browning @KC
  17. Sam Howell vs. SF
  18. Jarrett Stidham vs. LAC
  19. Jaren Hall vs. GB
  20. C.J. Beathard vs. CAR
  21. Taylor Heinicke @CHI
  22. Aidan O'Connell @IND
  23. Easton Stick @DEN
  24. Will Levis @HOU
  25. Bryce Young @JAX
  26. Mason Rudolph @SEA
  27. Tyrod Taylor vs. LAR
  28. Bailey Zappe @BUF