isiah-pacheco-cbs.jpg
USATSI

The biggest news on the injury front at RB concerned Raheem Mostert (ankle/knee), who is not expected to play in Sunday's massive game against the Ravens. Mostert has been on the injury report for much of the season with various lower-leg injuries, but had consistently played through them en route to a career-best season, so this comes at an especially bad time for Mostert. De'Von Achane figures to take on a bigger role, but I'm not necessarily sure we can just expect him to step into the RB1 role for Miami, given his struggles staying healthy. Miami may prefer to keep him in his 12-15 touch role, with Jeff Wilson taking on more of Mostert's role. Still, Achane is a solid RB2 with huge upside, even in a very tough matchup; Wilson is more of an RB3, given the matchup, but he's not a bad start. 

The other big RB news is that Isiah Pacheco (shoulder/concussion) is expected to play after getting cleared from the protocol Saturday. He looked unlikely to play all week, but it looks like he'll be in his typical role, with Clyde Edwards-Helaire more like a change-of-pace back. Pacheco carries some risk given the recent injury track record, but he's got a terrific matchup against the Bengals on the way, and I'm trusting him as an RB1 this week. 

Otherwise, Brian Robinson (hamstring) is back from his two-game absence (he's an RB3 in a brutal matchup), Alvin Kamara (illness) is expected to play (just start him) and Kenneth Walker (shoulder) has some concerns but is expected to play (riskier RB3). Josh Jacobs (quad) is doubtful, putting Zamir White back in the high-end RB3 range of the rankings, and Zack Moss (forearm) is out, so we should see Jonathan Taylor dominate work for the Colts again. He's a fringe RB1.

Here are my full rankings for Week 17 at running back for PPR leagues: 

Week 17 Running Back Rankings

  1. Christian McCaffrey @WAS
  2. Alvin Kamara @TB
  3. Kyren Williams @NYG
  4. Rachaad White vs. NO
  5. Bijan Robinson @CHI
  6. Jonathan Taylor vs. LV
  7. James Cook vs. NE
  8. D'Andre Swift vs. ARI
  9. Isiah Pacheco vs. CIN
  10. Travis Etienne vs. CAR
  11. Saquon Barkley vs. LAR
  12. Austin Ekeler @DEN
  13. Ezekiel Elliott @BUF
  14. Aaron Jones @MIN
  15. Derrick Henry @HOU
  16. Joe Mixon @KC
  17. Chuba Hubbard @JAX
  18. Devin Singletary vs. TEN
  19. De'Von Achane @BAL
  20. Javonte Williams vs. LAC
  21. James Conner @PHI
  22. Ty Chandler vs. GB
  23. Zamir White @IND
  24. Najee Harris @SEA
  25. Jaylen Warren @SEA
  26. Kenneth Walker vs. PIT
  27. Gus Edwards vs. MIA
  28. Brian Robinson Jr. vs. SF
  29. Jeff Wilson Jr. @BAL
  30. Tyjae Spears @HOU
  31. Antonio Gibson vs. SF
  32. Roschon Johnson vs. ATL
  33. Tyler Allgeier @CHI
  34. Alexander Mattison vs. GB
  35. Leonard Fournette vs. NE
  36. Kenneth Gainwell vs. ARI
  37. Chase Brown @KC
  38. D'Ernest Johnson vs. CAR
  39. Justice Hill vs. MIA
  40. D'Onta Foreman vs. ATL
  41. Zach Charbonnet vs. PIT
  42. Khalil Herbert vs. ATL
  43. Miles Sanders @JAX
  44. Dameon Pierce vs. TEN
  45. Kevin Harris @BUF
  46. Samaje Perine vs. LAC
  47. Jamaal Williams @TB
  48. Trey Sermon vs. LV