The biggest news on the injury front at RB concerned Raheem Mostert (ankle/knee), who is not expected to play in Sunday's massive game against the Ravens. Mostert has been on the injury report for much of the season with various lower-leg injuries, but had consistently played through them en route to a career-best season, so this comes at an especially bad time for Mostert. De'Von Achane figures to take on a bigger role, but I'm not necessarily sure we can just expect him to step into the RB1 role for Miami, given his struggles staying healthy. Miami may prefer to keep him in his 12-15 touch role, with Jeff Wilson taking on more of Mostert's role. Still, Achane is a solid RB2 with huge upside, even in a very tough matchup; Wilson is more of an RB3, given the matchup, but he's not a bad start.
The other big RB news is that Isiah Pacheco (shoulder/concussion) is expected to play after getting cleared from the protocol Saturday. He looked unlikely to play all week, but it looks like he'll be in his typical role, with Clyde Edwards-Helaire more like a change-of-pace back. Pacheco carries some risk given the recent injury track record, but he's got a terrific matchup against the Bengals on the way, and I'm trusting him as an RB1 this week.
Otherwise, Brian Robinson (hamstring) is back from his two-game absence (he's an RB3 in a brutal matchup), Alvin Kamara (illness) is expected to play (just start him) and Kenneth Walker (shoulder) has some concerns but is expected to play (riskier RB3). Josh Jacobs (quad) is doubtful, putting Zamir White back in the high-end RB3 range of the rankings, and Zack Moss (forearm) is out, so we should see Jonathan Taylor dominate work for the Colts again. He's a fringe RB1.
Here are my full rankings for Week 17 at running back for PPR leagues:
Week 17 Running Back Rankings
- Christian McCaffrey @WAS
- Alvin Kamara @TB
- Kyren Williams @NYG
- Rachaad White vs. NO
- Bijan Robinson @CHI
- Jonathan Taylor vs. LV
- James Cook vs. NE
- D'Andre Swift vs. ARI
- Isiah Pacheco vs. CIN
- Travis Etienne vs. CAR
- Saquon Barkley vs. LAR
- Austin Ekeler @DEN
- Ezekiel Elliott @BUF
- Aaron Jones @MIN
- Derrick Henry @HOU
- Joe Mixon @KC
- Chuba Hubbard @JAX
- Devin Singletary vs. TEN
- De'Von Achane @BAL
- Javonte Williams vs. LAC
- James Conner @PHI
- Ty Chandler vs. GB
- Zamir White @IND
- Najee Harris @SEA
- Jaylen Warren @SEA
- Kenneth Walker vs. PIT
- Gus Edwards vs. MIA
- Brian Robinson Jr. vs. SF
- Jeff Wilson Jr. @BAL
- Tyjae Spears @HOU
- Antonio Gibson vs. SF
- Roschon Johnson vs. ATL
- Tyler Allgeier @CHI
- Alexander Mattison vs. GB
- Leonard Fournette vs. NE
- Kenneth Gainwell vs. ARI
- Chase Brown @KC
- D'Ernest Johnson vs. CAR
- Justice Hill vs. MIA
- D'Onta Foreman vs. ATL
- Zach Charbonnet vs. PIT
- Khalil Herbert vs. ATL
- Miles Sanders @JAX
- Dameon Pierce vs. TEN
- Kevin Harris @BUF
- Samaje Perine vs. LAC
- Jamaal Williams @TB
- Trey Sermon vs. LV