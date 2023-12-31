t-j-hockenson-1400-us.jpg
T.J. Hockenson enters Week 17 of the Fantasy Football season as the No. 1 tight end in PPR scoring this season, just a few points ahead of Travis Kelce, but he won't be able to extend that lead after suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 16. Hockenson suffered a torn MCL and ACL, and his status for the start of the 2024 season is now clearly in jeopardy. 

And, of course, there aren't a lot of obvious replacement options out there on the waiver wire at tight end. It's been a pretty good season for the position, but as of Thursday, Darren Waller (65% roasted) is probably the only guy available in more than a few leagues I'd view as a solid starter for Week 17. Tucker Kraft (15%) is another one worth considering, while Logan Thomas (41%) and Gerald Everett (53%) are more like low-end dice rolls. 

As of Sunday morning, there's only one tight end injury we're really watching: Chicago's Cole Kmet (knee). He's questionable and looks like a true gametime decision, with reports indicating his status might have taken a turn for the worse over the weekend. Kmet is going to give it a go before kickoff, so we should know before lineups lock if he'll be good to go. But I'm definitely making sure I have alternates ready to go right now.   

Here are my rankings for Week 17 at the tight end position: 

Week 17 Tight End Rankings

  1. Travis Kelce vs. CIN
  2. Trey McBride @PHI
  3. Evan Engram vs. CAR
  4. George Kittle @WAS
  5. Isaiah Likely vs. MIA
  6. Darren Waller vs. LAR
  7. Dallas Goedert vs. ARI
  8. Dalton Schultz vs. TEN
  9. Gerald Everett @DEN
  10. Kyle Pitts @CHI
  11. Pat Freiermuth @SEA
  12. Logan Thomas vs. SF
  13. Jonnu Smith @CHI
  14. Cade Otton vs. NO
  15. Dalton Kincaid vs. NE
  16. Taysom Hill @TB
  17. Tucker Kraft @MIN
  18. Juwan Johnson @TB
  19. Durham Smythe @BAL
  20. Mike Gesicki @BUF
  21. Tyler Higbee @NYG
  22. Chigoziem Okonkwo @HOU
  23. Robert Tonyan vs. ATL
  24. Kylen Granson vs. LV