We've got no shortage of big names at the wide receiver position who won't be available in Week 17, beginning with Keenan Allen (heel) and Jaylen Waddle (ankle). However, things could be a lot worse, with Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder) looking like he's got a pretty good chance to play if he can make it through pre-game warm-ups.

The complicating factor there is that the Bengals play in the second-latest window of the week at 4:25, so we may not learn his status until 2:55; I'm willing to roll the dice on Chase if I have a Jayden Reed or Jordan Addison to replace him, but given the nature of the injury and Jake Browning at QB, Chase is definitely less of a must-start option than he typically would be. So, if you don't have at least a WR3 to slide into your lineup if he's inactive, I might try to avoid the situation entirely. Depends on your personal risk tolerance, but in the league where I have him, I'm going with Chris Godwin and Puka Nacua ahead of him.

Otherwise, it looks like most of the questionables at WR are going to go. That includes Jordan Addison (ankle), DK Metcalf (back), Puka Nacua (hip), Michael Pittman (concussion), and Jayden Reed (toe/chest). Courtland Sutton (concussion), Joshua Palmer (concussion), Marquise Brown (heel), will all be on the sidelines.

Here are my full rankings for Week 17 at wide receiver for PPR leagues:

Week 17 Wide Receiver Rankings