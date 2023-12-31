jaylen-waddle-miami-dolphins-usatsi.jpg
USATSI

We've got no shortage of big names at the wide receiver position who won't be available in Week 17, beginning with Keenan Allen (heel) and Jaylen Waddle (ankle). However, things could be a lot worse, with Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder) looking like he's got a pretty good chance to play if he can make it through pre-game warm-ups. 

The complicating factor there is that the Bengals play in the second-latest window of the week at 4:25, so we may not learn his status until 2:55; I'm willing to roll the dice on Chase if I have a Jayden Reed or Jordan Addison to replace him, but given the nature of the injury and Jake Browning at QB, Chase is definitely less of a must-start option than he typically would be. So, if you don't have at least a WR3 to slide into your lineup if he's inactive, I might try to avoid the situation entirely. Depends on your personal risk tolerance, but in the league where I have him, I'm going with Chris Godwin and Puka Nacua ahead of him. 

Otherwise, it looks like most of the questionables at WR are going to go. That includes Jordan Addison (ankle), DK Metcalf (back), Puka Nacua (hip), Michael Pittman (concussion), and Jayden Reed (toe/chest). Courtland Sutton (concussion), Joshua Palmer (concussion), Marquise Brown (heel), will all be on the sidelines. 

Here are my full rankings for Week 17 at wide receiver for PPR leagues:   

Week 17 Wide Receiver Rankings

  1. AJ Brown vs. ARI
  2. Tyreek Hill @BAL
  3. Justin Jefferson vs. GB
  4. Puka Nacua @NYG
  5. Rashee Rice vs. CIN
  6. Stefon Diggs vs. NE
  7. Mike Evans vs. NO
  8. Chris Olave @TB
  9. Cooper Kupp @NYG
  10. DJ Moore vs. ATL
  11. Michael Pittman vs. LV
  12. Deebo Samuel @WAS
  13. Brandon Aiyuk @WAS
  14. Nico Collins vs. TEN
  15. Davante Adams @IND
  16. Devonta Smith vs. ARI
  17. Chris Godwin vs. NO
  18. Ja'Marr Chase @KC
  19. Terry McLaurin vs. SF
  20. DK Metcalf vs. PIT
  21. Drake London @CHI
  22. DeAndre Hopkins @HOU
  23. Jordan Addison vs. GB
  24. Tee Higgins @KC
  25. Calvin Ridley vs. CAR
  26. Jayden Reed @MIN
  27. Romeo Doubs @MIN
  28. Tyler Lockett vs. PIT
  29. George Pickens @SEA
  30. Jakobi Meyers @IND
  31. Rashid Shaheed @TB
  32. Curtis Samuel vs. SF
  33. Zay Flowers vs. MIA
  34. Diontae Johnson @SEA
  35. Wan'Dale Robinson vs. LAR
  36. Adam Thielen @JAX
  37. Noah Brown vs. TEN
  38. Jerry Jeudy vs. LAC
  39. Tyler Boyd @KC
  40. Demario Douglas @BUF
  41. Jaxon Smith-Njigba vs. PIT
  42. KJ Osborn vs. GB
  43. Michael Wilson @PHI
  44. Gabe Davis vs. NE
  45. Josh Downs vs. LV
  46. Jahan Dotson vs. SF
  47. DJ Chark @JAX
  48. DeVante Parker @BUF
  49. Alec Pierce vs. LV
  50. Odell Beckham vs. MIA
  51. Quentin Johnston @DEN
  52. Demarcus Robinson @NYG
  53. Jonathan Mingo @JAX
  54. Rondale Moore @PHI
  55. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine @HOU
  56. Darius Slayton vs. LAR
  57. Cedrick Wilson @BAL
  58. Lil'Jordan Humphrey vs. LAC
  59. AT Perry @TB
  60. Khalil Shakir vs. NE