We've got no shortage of big names at the wide receiver position who won't be available in Week 17, beginning with Keenan Allen (heel) and Jaylen Waddle (ankle). However, things could be a lot worse, with Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder) looking like he's got a pretty good chance to play if he can make it through pre-game warm-ups.
The complicating factor there is that the Bengals play in the second-latest window of the week at 4:25, so we may not learn his status until 2:55; I'm willing to roll the dice on Chase if I have a Jayden Reed or Jordan Addison to replace him, but given the nature of the injury and Jake Browning at QB, Chase is definitely less of a must-start option than he typically would be. So, if you don't have at least a WR3 to slide into your lineup if he's inactive, I might try to avoid the situation entirely. Depends on your personal risk tolerance, but in the league where I have him, I'm going with Chris Godwin and Puka Nacua ahead of him.
Otherwise, it looks like most of the questionables at WR are going to go. That includes Jordan Addison (ankle), DK Metcalf (back), Puka Nacua (hip), Michael Pittman (concussion), and Jayden Reed (toe/chest). Courtland Sutton (concussion), Joshua Palmer (concussion), Marquise Brown (heel), will all be on the sidelines.
Here are my full rankings for Week 17 at wide receiver for PPR leagues:
Week 17 Wide Receiver Rankings
- AJ Brown vs. ARI
- Tyreek Hill @BAL
- Justin Jefferson vs. GB
- Puka Nacua @NYG
- Rashee Rice vs. CIN
- Stefon Diggs vs. NE
- Mike Evans vs. NO
- Chris Olave @TB
- Cooper Kupp @NYG
- DJ Moore vs. ATL
- Michael Pittman vs. LV
- Deebo Samuel @WAS
- Brandon Aiyuk @WAS
- Nico Collins vs. TEN
- Davante Adams @IND
- Devonta Smith vs. ARI
- Chris Godwin vs. NO
- Ja'Marr Chase @KC
- Terry McLaurin vs. SF
- DK Metcalf vs. PIT
- Drake London @CHI
- DeAndre Hopkins @HOU
- Jordan Addison vs. GB
- Tee Higgins @KC
- Calvin Ridley vs. CAR
- Jayden Reed @MIN
- Romeo Doubs @MIN
- Tyler Lockett vs. PIT
- George Pickens @SEA
- Jakobi Meyers @IND
- Rashid Shaheed @TB
- Curtis Samuel vs. SF
- Zay Flowers vs. MIA
- Diontae Johnson @SEA
- Wan'Dale Robinson vs. LAR
- Adam Thielen @JAX
- Noah Brown vs. TEN
- Jerry Jeudy vs. LAC
- Tyler Boyd @KC
- Demario Douglas @BUF
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba vs. PIT
- KJ Osborn vs. GB
- Michael Wilson @PHI
- Gabe Davis vs. NE
- Josh Downs vs. LV
- Jahan Dotson vs. SF
- DJ Chark @JAX
- DeVante Parker @BUF
- Alec Pierce vs. LV
- Odell Beckham vs. MIA
- Quentin Johnston @DEN
- Demarcus Robinson @NYG
- Jonathan Mingo @JAX
- Rondale Moore @PHI
- Nick Westbrook-Ikhine @HOU
- Darius Slayton vs. LAR
- Cedrick Wilson @BAL
- Lil'Jordan Humphrey vs. LAC
- AT Perry @TB
- Khalil Shakir vs. NE