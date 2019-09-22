Fantasy Football Week 3 Injury Report: Marlon Mack, LeSean McCoy, T.Y. Hilton the biggest questions
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping you up to date on the latest for everyone.
The eventful and Fantasy-radioactive start to the 2019 season continued in Week 2, with two more elite names going down for significant time. Then, another big-name gunslinger succumbed to injury during the week, making Week 3 a particularly challenging one for Fantasy owners at the quarterback position. There's also plenty on the health-related front elsewhere, so without further ado, let's dive right into examining a medical report bursting at the seams as of early Sunday morning:
Week 3 Injuries
Injury Report Update
Cam Newton QB
CAR Carolina • #1
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
The Panthers' Cam Newton has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 3 road battle against the Cardinals. Newton apparently aggravated his preseason injury in a Week 2 loss to the Buccaneers and was sporting a walking boot this past week while sitting out all three practices. Kyle Allen, who completed 18 of 34 passes for 165 yards in four preseason games and also saw Week 17 action as the starter last season, will take the reins of the offense versus an Arizona defense that's allowed the second-most fantasy points (34.0) per game to quarterbacks in standard scoring settings over the first two games. With such little NFL film on Allen, it's difficult to ascertain how much of a Fantasy downgrade Carolina's pass catchers see with him at the controls; however, they should get plenty of extra plays due to the breakneck pace of the opposing Air Raid offense.
Drew Brees QB
NO New Orleans • #9
Age: 40 • Experience: 19 yrs.
The Saints' Drew Brees is projected to miss up to eight weeks following surgery, and New Orleans' quarterback situation in the interim promises to be interesting if nothing else. Teddy Bridgewater is slated to open Sunday's Week 3 road tilt against the Seahawks after completing 17 of 30 passes for 165 yards in emergency duty against the Rams in Week 2. Nevertheless, head coach Sean Payton has already floated the possibility of alternating Bridgewater and the versatile Taysom Hill within the same game, possibly as soon as in Sunday's contest versus Seattle. Bridgewater's success, or lack thereof, leading the offense in the first half may dictate how matters unfold, but the entire scenario leaves Fantasy owners with plenty of unwanted uncertainty, both with respect to the quarterback situation and the Saints' skill-position players.
PIT Pittsburgh • #7
Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs.
The Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger will miss the remainder of the season, leaving Mason Rudolph as the starter for the time being. Rudolph will draw a tough road assignment in his first game versus the 49ers, although he'll have the potential advantage of a slightly revamped receiver corps to work with. Rookie Diontae Johnson has been moved into the No. 2 role in place of the demoted Donte Moncrief, while James Washington, who generated three 1,000-yard, double-digit touchdowns at Oklahoma State with Rudolph under center, should also enjoy a more expanded role.
Sam Darnold QB
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #14
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Jets' Sam Darnold remains sidelined in Week 3 against the Patriots, while the quarterback that got a less-than-one-game audition as his backup, Trevor Siemian, is already out for the season with the ligament damage he suffered in his ankle during a Monday night loss to the Browns. Luke Falk is the next man up under center for Gang Green, while David Fales steps in as his backup and has experience in head coach Adam Gase's offensive scheme from their mutual time with the Dolphins. Falk is slated to work with a truncated pass-catching arsenal in his first game as a starter, with Demaryius Thomas (hamstring) and Josh Bellamy (shoulder) potentially set to sit out and tight end Chris Herndon (suspension) still unavailable.
Colt McCoy QB
WAS Washington • #12
Age: 33 • Experience: 10 yrs.
The Redskins' Colt McCoy will remain sidelined in Week 3 against the Bears. As was the case in the first two games, Dwyane Haskins will serve as a backup to Case Keenum versus Chicago.
Nate Sudfeld QB
PHI Philadelphia • #7
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
The Eagles' Nate Sudfeld turned in a trio of full practices this past week, but he retains a questionable tag ahead of Sunday's Week 3 tilt against the Lions. With Philadelphia having the luxury of a veteran backup to Carson Wentz in Josh McCown, Sudfeld could remain in street clothes for at least another week.
Marlon Mack RB
IND Indianapolis • #25
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The Colts' Marlon Mack is questionable to face the Falcons in Sunday's interconference matchup after wrapping up the week with a limited practice. Mack was unable to practice Wednesday or Thursday, but early Sunday morning reports indicate he's likely to play and will just need to prove his fitness during pregame warmups. Nyheim Hines would be set to step in as Indianapolis' lead back should Mack fail to suit up with Jordan Wilkins pitching in, while Jonathan Williams (ribs) could be available for the first time this season after finishing the week with a pair of full practices.
LeSean McCoy RB
KC Kansas City • #25
Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year
The Chiefs' LeSean McCoy is questionable to face the Ravens in Week 3 but was able to up his practice participation throughout the week, topping out with a full session Friday. McCoy's improving status is an especially welcome sight considering Damien Williams (knee) has already been ruled out for the contest. Both promising rookie Darwin Thompson and Darrel Williams will see extra work with Damien Williams sidelined, and if McCoy were to unexpectedly miss as well, the latter duo would slot in as the top two running back options in a less-than-ideal matchup.
SEA Seattle • #20
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Seahawks' Rashaad Penny is listed as questionable for Sunday's Week 3 battle against the Saints after straining his hamstring Friday, but as per early Sunday morning reports, he's not expected to suit up. While Penny's injury is not considered overly serious, the team is apparently looking to be careful with their 2018 first-round pick after he put together an impressive 10-62-1 line in Week 2 against the Steelers. Chris Carson's lead-back role will be locked in should Penny miss as expected against a New Orleans defense that's allowed 5.9 yards per carry to running backs through the first two games.
BUF Buffalo • #26
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
The Bills' Devin Singletary will not play in Sunday's Week 3 tilt against the Bengals. The impressive rookie will miss a highly appealing matchup versus a Bengals defense that's struggled to defend against running backs hitting the second level, and his absence will vault the ageless Frank Gore into a lead-back role. Gore is coming off a 45-snap workload in Week 2 versus the Giants, seemingly corroborating his ability to serve as the primary back against Cincinnati. Meanwhile, T.J. Yeldon appears set to fill the complementary/pass-catching role he's enjoyed success in at various points throughout his career.
SF San Francisco • #26
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
The 49ers' Tevin Coleman will remain sidelined in Week 3 against the Steelers. The 49ers will continue to roll out Matt Breida and Raheem Mostert in a likely timeshare, while Jeff Wilson, Jr. will serve as a complementary option.
PHI Philadelphia • #30
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The Eagles' Corey Clement will not play in Sunday's Week 3 matchup against the Lions after missing practice all week.
T.Y. Hilton WR
IND Indianapolis • #13
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
The Colts' T.Y. Hilton is questionable to face the Falcons in Week 3 after three limited practices this past week. Early Sunday reports indicate that Hilton is likely to play, but that he'll test his leg in pregame warmups just the same. If Hilton were to unexpectedly sit, the likes of Zach Pascal, Deon Cain, Chester Rogers and Parris Campbell would shoulder the wideout responsibilities versus Atlanta, while tight ends Eric Ebron and Jack Doyle would also be set for considerably elevated roles.
PHI Philadelphia • #10
Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs.
The Eagles' DeSean Jackson will not play in Sunday's Week 3 battle versus the Lions, while fellow wideout Alshon Jeffery (calf), listed as questionable after missing practice all week, is not expected to play as per early Sunday morning reports. The dual absences would make Nelson Agholor and tight end Zach Ertz as the likeliest top targets for Carson Wentz, while Mack Hollins and rookie J.J. Arcega-Whiteside would also bump up a couple of notches on the depth chart.
Tyreek Hill WR
KC Kansas City • #10
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
The Chiefs' Tyreek Hill remains out in Week 3 versus the Ravens, leaving Sammy Watkins, Mecole Hardman and the surprising Demarcus Robinson as the top three wideout options for Patrick Mahomes against a Ravens defense missing top cornerback Jimmy Smith (knee).
NYG N.Y. Giants • #87
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
The Giants' Sterling Shepard has cleared the concussion protocol and will play Sunday against the Buccaneers. His return is particularly timely, considering fellow wideout Bennie Fowler (hamstring) is questionable while Cody Latimer (concussion) has already been ruled out against Tampa. Tight end Evan Engram and running back Saquon Barkley should once again be heavily involved, and all the healthy New York pass catchers will be seeing their targets from the arm of rookie first-round pick Daniel Jones in his NFL debut.
A.J. Green WR
CIN Cincinnati • #18
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
The Bengals' A.J. Green will remain sidelined in Week 3 against the Bills and did not practice this past week. Tyler Boyd and John Ross will continue as quarterback Andy Dalton's top two targets in the wide receiver corps.
DAL Dallas • #13
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Cowboys' Michael Gallup will be out for the next several weeks while recovering from a meniscus procedure, thrusting Randall Cobb and speedster Devin Smith into likely bigger roles beginning in Week 3 against the Dolphins.
NO New Orleans • #10
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Saints' Tre'Quan Smith will not play in Sunday's Week 3 battle versus the Seahawks after missing practice all week. Meanwhile, Ted Ginn, Jr., who'd previously been nursing a thigh issue, does not carry an injury designation, while Austin Carr and Deonte Harris will slot into the No. 3 and No. 4 wideout roles in an offense set to be helmed by Teddy Bridgewater and/or Taysom Hill.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #18
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
The Jets' Demaryius Thomas is considered doubtful for Sunday's game against his most recent former team, the Patriots. Thomas reinjured his leg in Monday night's loss to the Browns and failed to practice all week. With fellow wideout Josh Bellamy (shoulder) also questionable, New York's top wideout duo of Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder could be in for a very busy afternoon, albeit while catching passes from backup Luke Falk and dealing with the top-ranked New England defense.
MIA Miami • #15
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
The Dolphins' Albert Wilson will not play in Sunday's Week 3 matchup against the Cowboys. Miami will once again roll out Devante Parker and Jakeem Grant as its top two wideout options, with rookie Preston Williams and veteran Allen Hurns as reinforcements.
CLE Cleveland • #81
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
The Browns' Rashard Higgins is listed as questionable for Sunday night's battle versus the Rams after three limited practices this week.
David Moore WR
SEA Seattle • #83
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The Seahawks' David Moore does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game versus the Saints and is therefore expected to make his season debut. Moore should take on No. 3 receiver duties behind Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf and will look to rediscover some of the red-zone rapport he enjoyed with Russell Wilson last season (five touchdowns on 26 receptions).
The 49ers placed Trent Taylor on injured reserve with a designation to return, and he's expected to be available in approximately eight weeks. Meanwhile, rookie Jalen Hurd (back) will remain out in Week 3 versus the Steelers.
J.J. Nelson WR
OAK Oakland • #15
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
The Raiders' J.J. Nelson will remain out for Sunday's divisional showdown against the Chiefs.
BUF Buffalo • #18
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
The Bills will be without Andre Roberts once again in Week 2, as the veteran will not suit up against the Giants.
The 49ers will continue to be without Trent Taylor and Jalen Hurd (back) in Week 2 against the Bengals.
Jordan Reed TE
WAS Washington • #86
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
The Redskins' Jordan Reed remains out for Monday night's Week 3 battle versus the Bears, and latest reports indicate the oft-injured tight end could be several weeks away from returning. A combination of Vernon Davis and Jeremy Sprinkle will continue to hold down the fort in Washington for the time being.
David Njoku TE
CLE Cleveland • #85
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The Browns have placed David Njoku on injured reserve with eligibility to return after he suffered the injury last Monday night versus the Jets, with Week 12 marking the earliest date he can jump back into game action. For the time being, journeyman Demetrius Harris (57 receptions over five seasons with the Chiefs) and Pharaoh Brown currently slot in as the top two options at the position for Cleveland. However, Ricky Seals-Jones, just claimed Sept. 1 off waivers after his release from the Cardinals, could ultimately be the highest-upside option on the roster.
Mark Andrews TE
BAL Baltimore • #89
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Ravens' Mark Andrews is questionable for Sunday's showdown versus the Chiefs, but he carried the same designation last week before generating an 8-112-1 line versus the Cardinals. As per early Sunday morning reports, he's considered to only have a 50/50 chance of playing, with a final determination expected to be made in pregame warmups.
Greg Olsen TE
CAR Carolina • #88
Age: 34 • Experience: 13 yrs.
The Panthers' Greg Olsen (back) is questionable to take on the Cardinals in Week 3, but he did finish the week with two full practices and Friday reports indicate he's expected to play. Olsen will draw a premium positional matchup against an Arizona defense that has already allowed a pair of 100-yard games to T.J. Hockenson and Mark Andrews to open the season, but any production he does amass will have to be in tandem with backup quarterback Kyle Allen due to Cam Newton's (foot) absence.
Jimmy Graham TE
GB Green Bay • #80
Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs.
The Packers' Jimmy Graham is questionable for Sunday's Week 3 home battle against the Broncos but managed to work his way back to a limited practice Friday after missing the first two sessions of the week. Veteran Marcedes Lewis and Robert Tonyan would handle the bulk of tight end duties against Denver should Graham miss, although the biggest beneficiaries of an absence would likely be Green Bay's receivers.
Trey Burton TE
CHI Chicago • #80
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
The Bears' Trey Burton is questionable for Monday night's game against the Redskins after a trio of limited practices this past week. Burton managed to overcome the questionable tag in Week 2 and but caught just two passes for five yards versus the Broncos.
Tyler Higbee TE
LAR L.A. Rams • #89
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
The Rams' Tyler Higbee is out for Sunday night's interconference battle versus the Browns. Gerald Everett will assume primary tight end duties against Cleveland and will make for an intriguing option against an injury-riddled secondary that could be missing both of its starting safeties.
Hunter Henry TE
LAC L.A. Chargers • #86
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
The Chargers' Hunter Henry remains out for Sunday's Week 3 battle against the Texans.
PHI Philadelphia • #88
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Eagles' Dallas Goedert is questionable for Sunday's conference clash against the Lions but was able to get back to a limited practice by Friday.
Matt LaCosse TE
NE New England • #83
Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs.
The Patriots' Matt LaCosse carries a questionable tag heading into a Week 3 matchup against the Jets and was downgraded to a non-participant for Friday's practice after two limited sessions to start the week.
Tyler Kroft TE
BUF Buffalo • #81
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
The Bills' Tyler Kroft will remain out in Week 3 versus his old Bengals squad and ran the gamut from full participation (Wednesday) to a missed practice (Friday) this past week.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #4
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Chargers' Michael Badgley is now doubtful for Sunday's game against the Texans after having been labeled as questionable earlier in the week. Badgley was able to practice fully both Thursday and Friday yet is still apparently bothered by his injury. Another Badgley absence would leave punter Ty Long with double duty for a third straight game, a concern for Los Angeles after he missed field-goal attempts of 39 and 41 yards in Week 2 during a three-point loss to the Lions.
CHI Chicago • #15
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Bears' Eddy Pineiro was a Saturday addition to the injury report for Monday night's road tilt against the Redskins. Pineiro apparently suffered his injury in the weight room. Reports later Saturday indicated he's expected to be available against Washington, a notion further supported by the fact Chicago hadn't signed another kicker as of early Sunday.
Key Defensive Players
Cornerbacks
- The Browns could be down both starting cornerbacks for Sunday night's interconference showdown against the Rams. Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams are both saddled with questionable designations due to hamstring injuries after both missed Friday's practice session. As per early Sunday morning reports. Ward is not expected to play, while Williams has a slightly more optimistic outlook.
- The Vikings' Mackensie Alexander (elbow) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Raiders after once again missing practice all week. Meanwhile, teammate Mike Hughes (knee) carries a questionable designation but did manage to turn in three full practices this week.
- The Broncos' Bryce Callahan (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers but did practice in limited fashion all week.
- The Ravens' Jimmy Smith (knee) has been declared out for Sunday's showdown with the Chiefs, a game for which Baltimore can ill afford to be short-handed in the secondary considering the caliber of opposition.
- The Seahawks' Tre Flowers (ankle) is questionable to face the Saints on Sunday after going from limited participant Thursday to missing Friday's session altogether.
- The Lions' Rashaan Melvin (knee) is questionable for Sunday's Week 3 tilt against the Eagles after finishing the week with a pair of limited practices.
- The Chargers' Michael Davis (hamstring) is doubtful to face the Texans in Week 3 following a week of missed practices.
- The Redskins' Quinton Dunbar (knee) has been declared out for Monday night's home battle against the Bears.
- The Jets' Brian Poole (groin) was removed from the Non-Football Injury list Thursday and is questionable to make his season debut against the Patriots in Week 3.
Safeties
- The Browns' Damarious Randall (concussion) will not play in Sunday night's Week 3 battle against the Rams after once again failing to practice all week. Meanwhile, fellow starting safety Morgan Burnett (quadriceps) is questionable but missed practice all week, leaving Cleveland in danger of being extremely short-handed versus the high-octane Los Angeles offense.
- The Cowboys' Xavier Woods (ankle) will remain out in Week 3 versus the Dolphins after missing practice all week.
- The Bears' Eddie Jackson (shoulder) is questionable for Monday night's contest against the Redskins after sandwiching a pair of limited practices around a full session Friday.
- The Dolphins' Rashad Jones (ankle) is out once again in Week 3 against the Cowboys, while fellow safety Bobby McCain (shoulder) is questionable after getting in three limited practices this week.
- The Raiders' LaMarcus Joyner (groin) is questionable for Sunday's interconference clash with the Vikings after turning in a limited practice Friday.
- The Seahawks' Tedric Thompson (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's Week 3 conference battle versus the Saints after finishing the week with two limited practices.
- The 49ers' Jimmie Ward (hand) is questionable for Sunday's Week 3 battle against the Steelers after working into practice on a limited basis all three days this week. Meanwhile, fellow safety Jaquiski Tartt (toe) is listed as questionable after finishing the week with two limited practices.
Defensive Linemen
- The Rams' Aaron Donald (back) is officially questionable for Sunday night's interconference matchup against the Browns after practicing in limited fashion all week. However, Friday reports indicate Donald is expected to play.
- The Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah (shoulder) no longer carries an injury designation and will make his season debut in Week 3 versus the Saints.
- The 49ers' Nick Bosa (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's Week 3 interconference battle against the Steelers after three limited practices this week.
- The Jets' Quinnen Williams (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's divisional clash against the Patriots after missing practice all week. Meanwhile, fellow tackle Steve McLendon (hip) is questionable following a trio of limited sessions.
- The 49ers' Dee Ford (quadriceps) is questionable to face the Steelers in Week 3 but did manage a limited practice Friday after missing the first two sessions of the week.
- The Redskins' Jonathan Allen (knee-MCL) is questionable for Monday night's battle against the Bears but did finish the week with a full practice.
- The Bears' Blair Nichols (hand) will miss Monday night's game against the Redskins after sitting out practice all week.
- The Cowboys' Tyrone Crawford (hip) will not play in Week 3 against the Dolphins, nor will fellow tackle Antwaun Woods (knee).
- The Eagles' Tim Jernigan (foot) will miss Sunday's Week 3 tilt against the Lions after missing practice all week.
- The Panthers' Kawann Short (shoulder) is questionable against the Cardinals in Week 3.
- The Raiders' Corey Liuget (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings after sandwiching a pair of limited practices around a full session this week.
- The Saints will be without Sheldon Rankins (Achilles) again in Week 3 against the Seahawks, pushing back his 2019 debut at least another week.
- The Dolphins' Charles Harris (wrist) is questionable to face the Cowboys in Week 3 but did practice in full all week.
- The Colts' Jabaal Sheard (knee) will remain out in Week 3 against the Falcons.
Linebackers
- The Buccaneers' Devin White (knee) will miss Sunday's Week 3 matchup against the Giants.
- The Colts' Darius Leonard (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's interconference clash versus the Falcons.
- The Vikings' Anthony Barr (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders after a pair of limited practices and one missed session this week.
- The Steelers' Vince Williams (hamstring) has been declared out for Sunday's Week 3 road tilt versus the 49ers.
- The Raiders' Vontaze Burfict (shoulder) is questionable to take on the Vikings in Week 3 after three limited practices this week.
- The Jets' C.J. Mosley (groin) is doubtful to face the Patriots in Week 3 after missing practice all week.
- The Packers' Oren Burks (chest) will not play against the Broncos in Week 3.
- The Lions' Jarrad Davis (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles after three limited practices this past week.
- The Broncos' Todd Davis (calf) is questionable to make his season debut in Week 3 versus the Packers but did manage three full practices this week.
- The Browns' Christian Kirksey (chest) has been placed on injured reserve.
- The Vikings' Ben Gedeon (groin) is questionable once again in Week 3 after finishing the week with a pair of limited practice sessions.
- The Eagles' Kamu Grugier-Hill (knee) carries a doubtful tag versus the Lions in Week 3 following three limited practices this week.
- The Panthers' Bruce Irvin (hamstring) will not play in Week 3 against the Cardinals after missing practice all week.
- The Jets' Jordan Jenkins (calf) will not play versus the Patriots in Week 3 following a week of missed practices.
- The Browns' Adarius Taylor (ankle) is questionable for Sunday night's showdown with the Rams but managed to turn in a limited session Friday.
