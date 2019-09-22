Fantasy Football Week 3 Injury Report: Marlon Mack, LeSean McCoy, T.Y. Hilton the biggest questions

Jordan Reed TE WAS Washington • #86

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Injury Concussion The Redskins' Jordan Reed remains out for Monday night's Week 3 battle versus the Bears, and latest reports indicate the oft-injured tight end could be several weeks away from returning. A combination of Vernon Davis and Jeremy Sprinkle will continue to hold down the fort in Washington for the time being.

David Njoku TE CLE Cleveland • #85

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Injury Wrist The Browns have placed David Njoku on injured reserve with eligibility to return after he suffered the injury last Monday night versus the Jets, with Week 12 marking the earliest date he can jump back into game action. For the time being, journeyman Demetrius Harris (57 receptions over five seasons with the Chiefs) and Pharaoh Brown currently slot in as the top two options at the position for Cleveland. However, Ricky Seals-Jones, just claimed Sept. 1 off waivers after his release from the Cardinals, could ultimately be the highest-upside option on the roster.

Mark Andrews TE BAL Baltimore • #89

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Injury Foot The Ravens' Mark Andrews is questionable for Sunday's showdown versus the Chiefs, but he carried the same designation last week before generating an 8-112-1 line versus the Cardinals. As per early Sunday morning reports, he's considered to only have a 50/50 chance of playing, with a final determination expected to be made in pregame warmups.

Greg Olsen TE CAR Carolina • #88

Age: 34 • Experience: 13 yrs. Injury Back The Panthers' Greg Olsen (back) is questionable to take on the Cardinals in Week 3, but he did finish the week with two full practices and Friday reports indicate he's expected to play. Olsen will draw a premium positional matchup against an Arizona defense that has already allowed a pair of 100-yard games to T.J. Hockenson and Mark Andrews to open the season, but any production he does amass will have to be in tandem with backup quarterback Kyle Allen due to Cam Newton's (foot) absence.

Jimmy Graham TE GB Green Bay • #80

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Injury Groin The Packers' Jimmy Graham is questionable for Sunday's Week 3 home battle against the Broncos but managed to work his way back to a limited practice Friday after missing the first two sessions of the week. Veteran Marcedes Lewis and Robert Tonyan would handle the bulk of tight end duties against Denver should Graham miss, although the biggest beneficiaries of an absence would likely be Green Bay's receivers.

Trey Burton TE CHI Chicago • #80

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Injury Groin The Bears' Trey Burton is questionable for Monday night's game against the Redskins after a trio of limited practices this past week. Burton managed to overcome the questionable tag in Week 2 and but caught just two passes for five yards versus the Broncos.

Tyler Higbee TE LAR L.A. Rams • #89

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Injury Chest The Rams' Tyler Higbee is out for Sunday night's interconference battle versus the Browns. Gerald Everett will assume primary tight end duties against Cleveland and will make for an intriguing option against an injury-riddled secondary that could be missing both of its starting safeties.

Hunter Henry TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #86

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Injury Knee The Chargers' Hunter Henry remains out for Sunday's Week 3 battle against the Texans.

Dallas Goedert TE PHI Philadelphia • #88

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Injury Calf The Eagles' Dallas Goedert is questionable for Sunday's conference clash against the Lions but was able to get back to a limited practice by Friday.

Matt LaCosse TE NE New England • #83

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Injury Ankle The Patriots' Matt LaCosse carries a questionable tag heading into a Week 3 matchup against the Jets and was downgraded to a non-participant for Friday's practice after two limited sessions to start the week.