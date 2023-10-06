Each week, I break down the DFS slate over at SportsLine where I provide not just my tiered DFS rankings and optimal lineups for both DraftKings and FanDuel but also key DFS value plays that cover a few different categories. I go through my core values, which are at the core of my lineup-building strategy each week; my wide range of outcome values, which bring massive point-per-dollar potential but also high volatility; and my value plug-ins, which project to keep your lineup on pace for a strong score and are viable if you need the savings to pay up for expensive conviction plays.

Here's one player that falls into the "value plug-in" category for Week 5.

$3,000 on DraftKings

$5,400 on FanDuel (Not a core play on FanDuel)

We saw the Giants go with the youth movement in Week 4. Rookie Jalin Hyatt and 2022 Round 2 pick Wan'Dale Robinson overtook veterans Parris Campbell and Isaiah Hodgins on the depth chart, and Robinson is particularly interesting in the short-term.

Across 170 career routes, Robinson has a healthy 24.7% target per route run rate. In four games with starter-worthy snaps, Robinson has target totals of 13, 8, 6, and 3. He could pile up targets against a zone-heavy Dolphins coverage scheme and is worth a long look at the bare minimum price on DraftKings, where the full-PPR scoring fits Robinson's short-yardage catch-and-run game perfectly.

