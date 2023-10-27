From game-time decisions to injuries so significant they affect the value of every single position, let's break down the Fantasy and DFS impact of injuries for every Week 8 matchup. Know when to pivot and how your fantasy roster will be affected.
Below, you'll find a game-by-game look at the injuries you need to know that will have the biggest impact for Fantasy leagues, as well as the implications for DFS players. This week's list of notable names includes quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo, Daniel Jones and Deshaun Watson; running backs Aaron Jones, David Montgomery and Saquon Barkley; receivers DK Metcalf, Tyreek Hill and Diontae Johnson; tight ends T.J. Hockenson and Zach Ertz; and many others, including key offensive line and defensive injuries to know.
You can also see how this week's injuries affect the Fantasy projections from the SportsLine Projection Model. All you have to do is head over to SportsLine's companion post to this piece that tracks all the projections you need to know related to this week's injury report.
Notable injuries
Texans
- WR Robert Woods (foot) - Out
- TE Brevin Jordan (foot) - Out
- OT Tytus Howard (knee) - Questionable
- OT Laremy Tunsil (knee) - Cleared
- DT Sheldon Rankins (knee) - Out
Panthers
- RB Miles Sanders (shoulder) - Cleared
- WR Laviska Shenault Jr. (ankle) - Out
- OT Taylor Moton (knee) - Questionable
- OG Austin Corbett (knee) - Cleared
- LB Brian Burns (elbow) - Questionable
- LB Frankie Luvu (hip) - Questionable
- SAF Jeremy Chinn (quadriceps) – IR
- SAF Vonn Bell (quadriceps) - Out
- SAF Xavier Woods (hamstring) - Questionable
Miles Sanders returned to practice in full this week and was cleared to play, but he comes back to an unclear backfield. While Sanders has technically operated as the lead back, Chuba Hubbard has been involved through the season and performed well in Sanders' absence. Sanders likely retains his lead back role but he and Hubbard could operate in a committee, with Hubbard seeing third down work and limiting Sanders' upside. Sanders is a flex option, while Hubbard remains an option in very deep league.
The Panthers' secondary has been stingy in terms of yardage given up to opposing quarterbacks, but it's dealing with multiple injuries and C.J. Stroud could take advantage. Stroud is a streaming option this week.
DFS impact
Although both sides present running back-friendly defenses and are dealing with injuries, it's tough to assess the workload split on either team and best to avoid unless we receive further clarity this weekend. Bryce Young and Stroud are both tournament plays – Stroud due to the matchup and Young due to pricing and stacking potential with Adam Thielan. Although he's priced higher, Stroud is the stronger option.
Notable injuries
Rams
- WR Ben Skowronek (Achilles) - Questionable
- TE Hunter Long (hamstring) - Out
- OT Rob Havenstein (calf) - Questionable
- LB Ernest Jones (knee) – Questionable
Cowboys
- OT Tyron Smith (neck) - Questionable
There are no significant Fantasy impact injuries in this matchup.
DFS impact
This matchup lacks significant injuries for offensive players but it's critical to note the health of both teams for DFS. This could be a sneaky matchup to produce points and a strong tournament play for stacking with both teams.
Notable injuries
Vikings
- RB Kene Nwangwu (illness) - Questionable
- WR Jalen Nailor (hamstring) - Questionable
- TE T.J. Hockenson (foot) - Cleared
- OG Ezra Cleveland (foot) - Questionable
Packers
- RB Aaron Jones (hamstring) - Cleared
- TE Luke Musgrave (ankle) - Questionable
- C Josh Myers (ankle) - Questionable
- OT Yosh Nijman (knee) - Cleared
- OG Elgton Jenkins (knee) - Cleared
- DT Devonte Wyatt (knee) - Cleared
- OLB De'Vondre Campbell (ankle) - Questionable
- OLB Preston Smith (illness) - Cleared
- CB Jaire Alexander (back) - Questionable
- CB Eric Stokes (hamstring) - IR
- SAF Darnell Savage (calf) – IR
The Packers defense was already a soft matchup for opposing teams and injuries have been a significant issue both offensively and defensively. To make matters worse, both Darnell Savage and Eric Stokes were placed on IR this week. With Alexander and Campbell questionable, the Vikings could take advantage of the depleted defense. While the Packers' pass defense is usually their strong point, expect strong performances from Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson, who is cleared to play.
Offensively for the Packers, Aaron Jones is cleared. Although the early clearance is a good sign, Fantasy managers have been burned by limited play by Jones. Jones is a low-end RB2 this week with uncertainty around the workload. Monitor news for more details throughout the weekend. Luke Musgrave is questionable and Fantasy managers should monitor his status throughout the weekend.
DFS impact
Jordan Addison is just $5,700 on DraftKings and an excellent play with the Packers' secondary injuries. Alexander Mattison and Cam Akers have budget-friendly salaries and face a poor Packers run defense dealing with injuries. Mattison and Akers have limited upside given the share backfield. Jones at $6,400 is a difficult play without clarity on his workload.
Notable injuries
Saints
- TE Taysom Hill (chest) - Questionable
- TE Juwan Johnson (calf) - Cleared
- TE Jimmy Graham (illness) - Questionable
- OT Ryan Ramczyk (concussion) - Cleared
- OG James Hurst (ankle) - Out
- OG Max Garcia (illness) - Questionable
- OG Andrus Peat (ankle) - Questionable
- OLB Demario Davis (knee) - Questionable
- CB Alontae Taylor (hip) - Questionable
- FS Tyrann Mathieu (foot) - Questionable
- FS Marcus Maye (hamstring) - Questionable
Colts
- RB Zack Moss (elbow) - Questionable
- TE Jelani Woods (hamstring) - TBD
- TE Kyle Granson (concussion) - Out
- OT Braden Smith (hip) – Out
- CB Julius Brents (quadriceps) - Out
Zack Moss is trending in the wrong direction as he was limited on Thursday but failed to practice on Friday. His absence would be significant in this matchup. Moss has shared the workload with Jonathan Taylor and each running back had 18 carries in Week 7. The Colts have relied heavily on the ground game and Taylor is a must start regardless of Moss's status. If Moss is out, Taylor has top-five upside despite the difficult matchup. Fantasy managers should monitor injuries to the Saints secondary as well. If multiple players are out, Josh Downs and Michael Pittman both have WR2 upside.
After missing multiple games due to injury, Juwan Johnson is cleared for Week 8 while Taysom Hill and Jimmy Graham remain questionable. Although Johnson could be the sole tight end, he's only a streaming option in deep leagues fresh off the four-game absence.
DFS impact
Taylor is priced at $6,200 and New Orleans has been a difficult matchup for opposing back but, if Moss is out, Taylor is in play for tournaments. The Saints are dealing with a variety of injuries on defense and Josh Downs is a potential value play priced at just $4,800 after multiple strong outings with Gardner Minshew at quarterback.
Notable injuries
Patriots
- RB Ty Montgomery (knee) - Cleared
- TE Hunter Henry (ankle) - Cleared
- OT Trent Brown (ankle) - Questionable
- OT Riley Reiff (knee) - IR
- OG Cole Strange (knee) - Cleared
- DE Deatrich Wise Jr. (shoulder) - Questionable
- DT Christian Barmore (knee) - Questionable
- LB Josh Uche (foot) - Questionable
- CB Jonathan Jones (knee) - Questionable
- CB Shaun Wade (shoulder) – Questionable
Dolphins
- RB Raheem Mostert (ankle) - Questionable
- RB Alec Ingold (foot) - Questionable
- WR Tyreek Hill (hip) - Cleared
- WR River Cracraft (shoulder) - Questionable
- WR Jayden Waddle (back) - Cleared
- C Connor Williams (groin) - Questionable
- CB Jalen Ramsey (knee) - Questionable
- CB Nik Needham (Achilles) - Questionable
- CB Kader Kohou (neck) - Cleared
- CB Xavien Howard (groin) – Questionable
- CB Cam Smith (foot) - Questionable
- FS Jevon Holland (concussion) - Questionable
The Patriots continue to deal with injuries across the board, but they're heading into this matchup with momentum coming off a victory against the Bills. The defensive injuries are most notable for the Patriots. Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle all had underwhelming performances earlier in the year against the Patriots but could take advantage of key secondary injuries. Both Hill and Waddle are cleared for Week 8.
Raheem Mostert remains questionable but Mostert said he plans to play on Sunday. Fantasy managers should monitor his status and news around his potential workload throughout the weekend. If Mostert if active, he's a must-start as he had over 25 Fantasy points in Week 2 against New England. If Mostert is inactive, expect Jeff Wilson to see an increased workload along with Salvon Ahmed.
Miami is dealing with injuries across their secondary and Kendrick Bourne is a strong streaming option this week -- although it's important to note that Jalen Ramsey could return.
DFS impact
If Mostert is out, Jeff Wilson is just $4,500 on DraftKings and a potential play in tournaments. Given potential injury or workload limitations, it's best to avoid Mostert at a pricy $7,700. Kendrick Bourne is likely the best value play in this group at just $4,700. He's a strong tournament play given Miami's injuries.
Notable injuries
Jets
- WR Randall Cobb (shoulder) - Questionable
- OG Joe Tippman (thigh) - Out
- DE Will McDonald (back) - Questionable
- CB Michael Carter II (hamstring) - Questionable
- CB D.J. Reed (concussion) - Cleared
- CB Sauce Gardner (concussion) - Cleared
Giants
- QB Daniel Jones (neck) - Out
- RB Saquon Barkley (elbow) - Cleared
- RB Gary Brightwell (hamstring) - Out
- WR Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) - Cleared
- TE Darren Waller (hamstring) - Questionable
- OT Andrew Thomas (hamstring) - Doubtful
- OT Evan Neal (ankle) - Questionable
- OT Matt Peart (shoulder) - IR
- C John Michael Schmitz (shoulder) - Questionable
- LB Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) - Questionable
- CB Adoree' Jackson (neck) - Questionable
- K Graham Gano (knee) – Cleared
Daniel Jones is out for Week 8. The offense has actually looked more functional under Tyrod Taylor and the wide receivers could be low-end streaming options in deep leagues, but the Jets cleared both D.J. Reed and Sauce Gardner to return. The Giants will likely lean on Saquon Barkley, despite injuries across the entire offensive line. Darren Waller is listed as questionable. If active, Waller is a top-10 option with a total of 26 targets over the past three weeks.
The Giants defense has improved over the last two games but it's important to note Adoree' Jackson and Kayvon Thibodeaux are questionable. Breece Hall is a must start and Garrett Wilson is a top-24 option with upside if Jackson is out.
DFS impact
This game has one of the lowest point totals of the slate. Breece Hall is the main focus from this matchup at just $5,900. Waller is on the higher end of tight end salaries but the Jets are a good matchup for tight ends and Waller is a tournament play if active.
Notable injuries
Jaguars
- QB Trevor Lawrence (knee) - Questionable
- WR Zay Jones (knee) - Out
- OT Walker Little (knee) - Questionable
- OG Brandon Scherff (ankle) - Questionable
- CB Tyson Campbell (hamstring) - Questionable
- FS Andre Cisco (lower body) - Questionable
Steelers
- WR Diontae Johnson (hamstring) - Cleared
- TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring) – IR
- DT Cam Heyward (groin) - TBD
- DT Larry Ogunjobi (shoulder) - Cleared
- CB Joey Porter Jr. (calf) - Questionable
- CB Levi Wallace (foot) - Questionable
- CB James Pierre (ankle) - Questionable
Trevor Lawrence is questionable and Fantasy managers must monitor his status throughout the weekend. Lawrence played through his injury in Week 7 and had extra time to recover due to playing last Thursday, so the lack of clarity is concerning. Zay Jones is out for Week 8 and Christian Kirk remains a strong play.
Diontae Johnson logged a DNP on Thursday but returned to practice on Friday and is cleared. Johnson is a WR3/flex option with upside against a Jaguars defense that has struggled to stop the pass. Pat Freiermuth was placed on IR but Fantasy managers should look elsewhere for another option at tight end.
DFS impact
Outside of Travis Etienne, the majority of players for both teams are underpriced. George Pickens and Christian Kirk are the most appealing options to pull from this matchup but this game has weather concerns and could be an unnecessary risk in both cash and tournament play.
Notable injuries
Falcons
- LB Tae Davis (concussion) - Out
- LB Bud Dupree (groin) - Questionable
Titans
- QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) - Out
- WR Treylon Burks (knee) – Cleared
- WR Chris Moore (concussion) - Cleared
- TE Josh Whyle (concussion) - Out
- CB Roger McCreary (hamstring) - Out
- CB Caleb Farley (back) - TBD
Ryan Tannehill is out for Week 8. Will Levis is expected to get the start but we will see a combination of Levis and Malik Willis. It's difficult to trust anyone on the Titans. DeAndre Hopkins remains a flex option but Fantasy managers in shallow leagues can pivot to a receiver in a more stable situation. Treylon Burks returns to action this week and practiced in full all week so it's unlikely he will see any limitations. However, Burks should remain on Fantasy benches given the quarterback situation. Derrick Henry still has value this week, as it's unlikely the Falcons run away with the game.
DFS impact
There's value at multiple positions in this matchup but Titans players should be avoided as a whole. The Titans are dealing with injuries to their secondary, a group that was already a liability. Drake London is priced at just $5,100 and could be a strong value play this week.
Notable injuries
Eagles
- ILB Zach Cunningham (ankle) - Cleared
- DT Jordan Davis (hamstring) - Questionable
- CB James Bradberry (ankle) - Cleared
- CB Bradley Roby (shoulder) - Out
Commanders
- WR Curtis Samuel (foot) - Questionable
- OG Saahdiq Charles (calf) - Out
- LB Cody Barton (ankle) - Out
- CB Benjamin St-Juste (thigh) - Cleared
Defensive injuries are the focal point of this matchup but it's critical to note Curtis Samuel is questionable. A potential absence for Samuel could create a ripple effect within the Commanders offense, especially against an Eagles team that is best attacked through the air. If Samuel is out, we should see more usage from Antonio Gibson and Logan Thomas as Samuel plays the majority of his snaps out of the slot. Jahan Dotson might be the big beneficiary of increased targets as the player with the second-most snaps out of the slot for the Commanders.
DFS impact
If Samuel is out, Dotson is priced at just $4,500 on DraftKings. It's too risky for cash lineups but is a value play with low roster percentage for tournaments.
Notable injuries
Browns
- QB Deshaun Watson (shoulder) - Out
- RB Jerome Ford (ankle) - Questionable
- RB Kareem Hunt (thigh) - Cleared
- WR Marquise Goodwin (back) - Questionable
- TE David Njoku (knee) - Cleared
- OT Jedrick Willis (foot) - Questionable
- LB Anthony Walker (shoulder) - Cleared
- LB Sione Takitaki (hamstring) – Questionable
Seahawks
- RB Kenneth Walker (calf) - Cleared
- RB Zach Charbonnet (hamstring) - Cleared
- RB Kenny McIntosh (knee) - Out
- WR DK Metcalf (ribs, hip) - Cleared
- WR Tyler Lockett (hamstring) - Questionable
- C Evan Brown (hip) – Cleared
- OG Phil Haynes (calf) - Doubtful
- OG Damien Lewis (ankle) - Cleared
- MLB Bobby Wagner (ankle) - Cleared
- SAF Jamal Adams (knee) - Questionable
Fantasy managers ready to put Kareem Hunt into their starting lineups will have to wait a bit longer. Jerome Ford returned to practice on Friday and is questionable heading into the weekend. Hunt's had strong performances in back-to-back weeks with three total touchdowns but Ford has still operated as Cleveland's lead back. If Ford is unable to suit up, Hunt has top-24 upside, particularly with Deshaun Watson out and the Browns likely to lean on the run game. Pierre Strong also has value in deep leagues.
P.J. Walker will lead the Browns but should not start in one-QB leagues. Browns receivers have limited upside given the quarterback situation and difficult matchup with a healthier Seattle secondary. Amari Cooper is still a flex option and David Njoku is a streaming option this week.
DK Metcalf returned to practice in full this week and Kenneth Walker is cleared to play. Zach Charbonnet returns to play this week but Walker will still be the primary back and Charbonnet should sit on Fantasy benches. Tyler Lockett is questionable and his status should be monitored. Both Jake Bobo and Jaxon Smith-Njigba stepped up last week in Metcalf's absence. Bobo appears to be the more direct replacement for Metcalf and JSN the more direct replacement for Lockett. JSN is a flex option if Lockett is out.
DFS impact
If Lockett is out, JSN is just $4,300 on DraftKings and would be a chalky but interesting value play, even in a difficult matchup against Cleveland. If Ford is inactive, Hunt is cleared and in play at $5,200.
Notable injuries
Ravens
- RB Keaton Mitchell (hamstring) - Questionable
- WR Odell Beckham Jr. (shoulder) - Cleared
- WR Tylan Wallace (hamstring) - Questionable
- LB Odafe Oweh (ankle) - Questionable
- CB Kevon Seymour (ankle) - Cleared
- FS Marcus Williams (hamstring) – Out
Cardinals
- QB Kyler Murray (knee) - Doubtful
- WR Greg Dortch (ankle) - Questionable
- WR Zach Pascal (neck) - Cleared
- TE Zach Ertz (quadriceps) - IR
- OT Elijah Wilkinson (neck) - Out
- DT Kevin Strong (shoulder) - Out
- SAF Jalen Thompson (hamstring) - Questionable
As expected, Kyler Murray is doubtful to play in Week 8. The Ravens are a difficult matchup but I feel I'd be doing a disservice if I failed to mention the revenge game for Marquise Brown. Even without Murray, Brown is WR3/flex option.
Another injury to note is the loss of Zach Ertz. Trey McBride will operate as the primary tight end and has streaming value this week and beyond.
DFS impact
The most critical piece to pull from this game is Trey McBride, who is just $2,800 on DraftKings and a strong value play, even in a difficult matchup.
Notable injuries
Chiefs
- RB Jerick McKinnon (groin) - Cleared
- WR Justin Watson (elbow) - Cleared
- WR Richie James (knee) - TBD
- LB Nick Bolton (wrist) - Out
- K Harrison Butker (illness) - Cleared
Broncos
- WR Brandon Johnson (hamstring) - Questionable
- OT Garrett Bolles (hip) - Cleared
Kansas City will be without Nick Bolton for an extended period. The loss of Bolton is significant but the Chiefs still have one of the strongest defenses in the league. Pivot away from Denver offensive players if you have the depth.
DFS impact
There is no significant DFS impact in this game.
Notable injuries
Bengals
- RB Chase Brown (hamstring) - Out
- OT Orlando Brown (groin) - Cleared
49ers
- QB Brock Purdy (concussion) - Questionable
- WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder) - Out
- OT Trent Williams (ankle) - Questionable
Brock Purdy returned to practice but is questionable. It seems that he could clear concussion protocol but Fantasy managers need to monitor his status throughout the weekend. If Purdy is unable to play, Sam Darnold would start and other offensive players shouldn't see a significant downgrade. Deebo Samuel is out for Week 8. Jauan Jennings saw a significant increase in targets last week and is a flex option in very deep leagues.
DFS impact
Due to player pricing and the potential for this to be a defensive struggle, it's difficult to pull any solid injury pivots from this matchup.
Notable injuries
Bears
- QB Justin Fields (thumb) - Out
- RB Roschon Johnson (concussion) - Cleared
- OT Braxton Jones (neck) - Cleared
- OG Nate Davis (ankle) - Out
- OG Dan Feeney (knee) - Questionable
- OT Darnell Wright (shoulder) - Cleared
- SAF Eddie Jackson (foot) - Questionable
- SAF Jaquan Brisker (illness) - Questionable
Chargers
- WR Josh Palmer (knee) - Questionable
- WR Jalen Guyton (knee) - Questionable
- TE Gerald Everett (hip) - Questionable
- SAF Alohi Gilman (heel) - Questionable
As expected, Justin Fields will miss his second game and Tyson Bagent will remain the starter. In Week 7, Bagent had a solid start as the Bears led with the run and will likely continue that trend this week. D'Onta Foreman is coming off a strong performance but Roschon Johnson cleared concussion protocol and we currently have no details around the shared workload for Week 8. Johnson played ahead of Foreman prior to the injury so he'll likely have a role this week. Given the matchup against the Chargers defense, both Foreman and Johnson are flex options. Fantasy managers should monitor news around the backfield in case workload details emerge.
DFS impact
For the showdown, lack of details around Johnson's workload makes it difficult to lean on one particular back.
Notable injuries
Raiders
- QB Jimmy Garoppolo (back) - TBD
- DE Maxx Crosby (knee) - TBD
- LB Divine Deablo (ankle) - TBD
- CB Marcus Peters (back) - TBD
- CB Jakorian Bennett (shoulder) - TBD
- CB Nate Hobbs (ankle) – TBD
- K Dan Carlson (groin) - TBD
Lions
- RB David Montgomery (ribs) - TBD
- OG Jonah Jackson (ankle) – TBD
- OG Halapoulivaati Vaitai (back) - TBD
- C Frank Ragnow (toe) - TBD
- DL Benito Jones (ankle) - TBD
David Montgomery is not officially out but it's unlikely he plays in Week 8. Jahmyr Gibbs is a top-10 back and has overall RB1 upside in an ideal matchup against Las Vegas. The Raiders are dealing with injuries across the defense, making a great matchup even better for the entire Detroit offense.
Jimmy Garoppolo practiced in full on Friday. He's not officially cleared but this is a good sign that he's on track to play on Monday. His return would be significant to both Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers. Outside of last week's performance, Detroit has typically been a strong defensive matchup but Adams and Meyers are strong starts if Garoppolo returns.
DFS impact
Given the Raiders defensive struggles and injuries, any showdown lineup should be focused on the Lions, Gibbs in particular.