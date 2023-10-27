From game-time decisions to injuries so significant they affect the value of every single position, let's break down the Fantasy and DFS impact of injuries for every Week 8 matchup. Know when to pivot and how your fantasy roster will be affected.

Below, you'll find a game-by-game look at the injuries you need to know that will have the biggest impact for Fantasy leagues, as well as the implications for DFS players. This week's list of notable names includes quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo, Daniel Jones and Deshaun Watson; running backs Aaron Jones, David Montgomery and Saquon Barkley; receivers DK Metcalf, Tyreek Hill and Diontae Johnson; tight ends T.J. Hockenson and Zach Ertz; and many others, including key offensive line and defensive injuries to know.

You can also see how this week's injuries affect the Fantasy projections from the SportsLine Projection Model. All you have to do is head over to SportsLine's companion post to this piece that tracks all the projections you need to know related to this week's injury report.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

Texans

WR Robert Woods (foot) - Out

TE Brevin Jordan (foot) - Out

OT Tytus Howard (knee) - Questionable

OT Laremy Tunsil (knee) - Cleared

DT Sheldon Rankins (knee) - Out

Panthers

RB Miles Sanders (shoulder) - Cleared

WR Laviska Shenault Jr. (ankle) - Out

OT Taylor Moton (knee) - Questionable

OG Austin Corbett (knee) - Cleared

LB Brian Burns (elbow) - Questionable

LB Frankie Luvu (hip) - Questionable

SAF Jeremy Chinn (quadriceps) – IR

SAF Vonn Bell (quadriceps) - Out

SAF Xavier Woods (hamstring) - Questionable

Miles Sanders returned to practice in full this week and was cleared to play, but he comes back to an unclear backfield. While Sanders has technically operated as the lead back, Chuba Hubbard has been involved through the season and performed well in Sanders' absence. Sanders likely retains his lead back role but he and Hubbard could operate in a committee, with Hubbard seeing third down work and limiting Sanders' upside. Sanders is a flex option, while Hubbard remains an option in very deep league.

The Panthers' secondary has been stingy in terms of yardage given up to opposing quarterbacks, but it's dealing with multiple injuries and C.J. Stroud could take advantage. Stroud is a streaming option this week.

DFS impact

Although both sides present running back-friendly defenses and are dealing with injuries, it's tough to assess the workload split on either team and best to avoid unless we receive further clarity this weekend. Bryce Young and Stroud are both tournament plays – Stroud due to the matchup and Young due to pricing and stacking potential with Adam Thielan. Although he's priced higher, Stroud is the stronger option.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

Rams

WR Ben Skowronek (Achilles) - Questionable

TE Hunter Long (hamstring) - Out

OT Rob Havenstein (calf) - Questionable

LB Ernest Jones (knee) – Questionable

Cowboys

OT Tyron Smith (neck) - Questionable



There are no significant Fantasy impact injuries in this matchup.

DFS impact

This matchup lacks significant injuries for offensive players but it's critical to note the health of both teams for DFS. This could be a sneaky matchup to produce points and a strong tournament play for stacking with both teams.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries



Vikings

RB Kene Nwangwu (illness) - Questionable

WR Jalen Nailor (hamstring) - Questionable

TE T.J. Hockenson (foot) - Cleared

OG Ezra Cleveland (foot) - Questionable

Packers

RB Aaron Jones (hamstring) - Cleared

TE Luke Musgrave (ankle) - Questionable

C Josh Myers (ankle) - Questionable

OT Yosh Nijman (knee) - Cleared

OG Elgton Jenkins (knee) - Cleared

DT Devonte Wyatt (knee) - Cleared

OLB De'Vondre Campbell (ankle) - Questionable

OLB Preston Smith (illness) - Cleared

CB Jaire Alexander (back) - Questionable

CB Eric Stokes (hamstring) - IR

SAF Darnell Savage (calf) – IR

The Packers defense was already a soft matchup for opposing teams and injuries have been a significant issue both offensively and defensively. To make matters worse, both Darnell Savage and Eric Stokes were placed on IR this week. With Alexander and Campbell questionable, the Vikings could take advantage of the depleted defense. While the Packers' pass defense is usually their strong point, expect strong performances from Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson, who is cleared to play.

Offensively for the Packers, Aaron Jones is cleared. Although the early clearance is a good sign, Fantasy managers have been burned by limited play by Jones. Jones is a low-end RB2 this week with uncertainty around the workload. Monitor news for more details throughout the weekend. Luke Musgrave is questionable and Fantasy managers should monitor his status throughout the weekend.

DFS impact

Jordan Addison is just $5,700 on DraftKings and an excellent play with the Packers' secondary injuries. Alexander Mattison and Cam Akers have budget-friendly salaries and face a poor Packers run defense dealing with injuries. Mattison and Akers have limited upside given the share backfield. Jones at $6,400 is a difficult play without clarity on his workload.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries



Saints

TE Taysom Hill (chest) - Questionable

TE Juwan Johnson (calf) - Cleared

TE Jimmy Graham (illness) - Questionable

OT Ryan Ramczyk (concussion) - Cleared

OG James Hurst (ankle) - Out

OG Max Garcia (illness) - Questionable

OG Andrus Peat (ankle) - Questionable

OLB Demario Davis (knee) - Questionable



CB Alontae Taylor (hip) - Questionable

FS Tyrann Mathieu (foot) - Questionable

FS Marcus Maye (hamstring) - Questionable



Colts

RB Zack Moss (elbow) - Questionable

TE Jelani Woods (hamstring) - TBD

TE Kyle Granson (concussion) - Out

OT Braden Smith (hip) – Out

CB Julius Brents (quadriceps) - Out

Zack Moss is trending in the wrong direction as he was limited on Thursday but failed to practice on Friday. His absence would be significant in this matchup. Moss has shared the workload with Jonathan Taylor and each running back had 18 carries in Week 7. The Colts have relied heavily on the ground game and Taylor is a must start regardless of Moss's status. If Moss is out, Taylor has top-five upside despite the difficult matchup. Fantasy managers should monitor injuries to the Saints secondary as well. If multiple players are out, Josh Downs and Michael Pittman both have WR2 upside.

After missing multiple games due to injury, Juwan Johnson is cleared for Week 8 while Taysom Hill and Jimmy Graham remain questionable. Although Johnson could be the sole tight end, he's only a streaming option in deep leagues fresh off the four-game absence.

DFS impact

Taylor is priced at $6,200 and New Orleans has been a difficult matchup for opposing back but, if Moss is out, Taylor is in play for tournaments. The Saints are dealing with a variety of injuries on defense and Josh Downs is a potential value play priced at just $4,800 after multiple strong outings with Gardner Minshew at quarterback.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

Patriots

RB Ty Montgomery (knee) - Cleared

TE Hunter Henry (ankle) - Cleared

OT Trent Brown (ankle) - Questionable



OT Riley Reiff (knee) - IR

OG Cole Strange (knee) - Cleared

DE Deatrich Wise Jr. (shoulder) - Questionable

DT Christian Barmore (knee) - Questionable

LB Josh Uche (foot) - Questionable

CB Jonathan Jones (knee) - Questionable

CB Shaun Wade (shoulder) – Questionable

Dolphins

RB Raheem Mostert (ankle) - Questionable

RB Alec Ingold (foot) - Questionable

WR Tyreek Hill (hip) - Cleared

WR River Cracraft (shoulder) - Questionable

WR Jayden Waddle (back) - Cleared

C Connor Williams (groin) - Questionable



CB Jalen Ramsey (knee) - Questionable

CB Nik Needham (Achilles) - Questionable

CB Kader Kohou (neck) - Cleared

CB Xavien Howard (groin) – Questionable

CB Cam Smith (foot) - Questionable

FS Jevon Holland (concussion) - Questionable

The Patriots continue to deal with injuries across the board, but they're heading into this matchup with momentum coming off a victory against the Bills. The defensive injuries are most notable for the Patriots. Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle all had underwhelming performances earlier in the year against the Patriots but could take advantage of key secondary injuries. Both Hill and Waddle are cleared for Week 8.

Raheem Mostert remains questionable but Mostert said he plans to play on Sunday. Fantasy managers should monitor his status and news around his potential workload throughout the weekend. If Mostert if active, he's a must-start as he had over 25 Fantasy points in Week 2 against New England. If Mostert is inactive, expect Jeff Wilson to see an increased workload along with Salvon Ahmed.

Miami is dealing with injuries across their secondary and Kendrick Bourne is a strong streaming option this week -- although it's important to note that Jalen Ramsey could return.

DFS impact

If Mostert is out, Jeff Wilson is just $4,500 on DraftKings and a potential play in tournaments. Given potential injury or workload limitations, it's best to avoid Mostert at a pricy $7,700. Kendrick Bourne is likely the best value play in this group at just $4,700. He's a strong tournament play given Miami's injuries.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

Jets

WR Randall Cobb (shoulder) - Questionable

OG Joe Tippman (thigh) - Out

DE Will McDonald (back) - Questionable

CB Michael Carter II (hamstring) - Questionable

CB D.J. Reed (concussion) - Cleared

CB Sauce Gardner (concussion) - Cleared

Giants

QB Daniel Jones (neck) - Out

RB Saquon Barkley (elbow) - Cleared



RB Gary Brightwell (hamstring) - Out



WR Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) - Cleared

TE Darren Waller (hamstring) - Questionable

OT Andrew Thomas (hamstring) - Doubtful

OT Evan Neal (ankle) - Questionable

OT Matt Peart (shoulder) - IR

C John Michael Schmitz (shoulder) - Questionable

LB Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) - Questionable



CB Adoree' Jackson (neck) - Questionable

K Graham Gano (knee) – Cleared

Daniel Jones is out for Week 8. The offense has actually looked more functional under Tyrod Taylor and the wide receivers could be low-end streaming options in deep leagues, but the Jets cleared both D.J. Reed and Sauce Gardner to return. The Giants will likely lean on Saquon Barkley, despite injuries across the entire offensive line. Darren Waller is listed as questionable. If active, Waller is a top-10 option with a total of 26 targets over the past three weeks.

The Giants defense has improved over the last two games but it's important to note Adoree' Jackson and Kayvon Thibodeaux are questionable. Breece Hall is a must start and Garrett Wilson is a top-24 option with upside if Jackson is out.

DFS impact

This game has one of the lowest point totals of the slate. Breece Hall is the main focus from this matchup at just $5,900. Waller is on the higher end of tight end salaries but the Jets are a good matchup for tight ends and Waller is a tournament play if active.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries



Jaguars

QB Trevor Lawrence (knee) - Questionable

WR Zay Jones (knee) - Out

OT Walker Little (knee) - Questionable

OG Brandon Scherff (ankle) - Questionable

CB Tyson Campbell (hamstring) - Questionable



FS Andre Cisco (lower body) - Questionable

Steelers

WR Diontae Johnson (hamstring) - Cleared

TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring) – IR

DT Cam Heyward (groin) - TBD

DT Larry Ogunjobi (shoulder) - Cleared

CB Joey Porter Jr. (calf) - Questionable

CB Levi Wallace (foot) - Questionable

CB James Pierre (ankle) - Questionable

Trevor Lawrence is questionable and Fantasy managers must monitor his status throughout the weekend. Lawrence played through his injury in Week 7 and had extra time to recover due to playing last Thursday, so the lack of clarity is concerning. Zay Jones is out for Week 8 and Christian Kirk remains a strong play.

Diontae Johnson logged a DNP on Thursday but returned to practice on Friday and is cleared. Johnson is a WR3/flex option with upside against a Jaguars defense that has struggled to stop the pass. Pat Freiermuth was placed on IR but Fantasy managers should look elsewhere for another option at tight end.

DFS impact

Outside of Travis Etienne, the majority of players for both teams are underpriced. George Pickens and Christian Kirk are the most appealing options to pull from this matchup but this game has weather concerns and could be an unnecessary risk in both cash and tournament play.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

Falcons

LB Tae Davis (concussion) - Out

LB Bud Dupree (groin) - Questionable

Titans

QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) - Out

WR Treylon Burks (knee) – Cleared

WR Chris Moore (concussion) - Cleared

TE Josh Whyle (concussion) - Out

CB Roger McCreary (hamstring) - Out

CB Caleb Farley (back) - TBD

Ryan Tannehill is out for Week 8. Will Levis is expected to get the start but we will see a combination of Levis and Malik Willis. It's difficult to trust anyone on the Titans. DeAndre Hopkins remains a flex option but Fantasy managers in shallow leagues can pivot to a receiver in a more stable situation. Treylon Burks returns to action this week and practiced in full all week so it's unlikely he will see any limitations. However, Burks should remain on Fantasy benches given the quarterback situation. Derrick Henry still has value this week, as it's unlikely the Falcons run away with the game.

DFS impact

There's value at multiple positions in this matchup but Titans players should be avoided as a whole. The Titans are dealing with injuries to their secondary, a group that was already a liability. Drake London is priced at just $5,100 and could be a strong value play this week.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

Eagles

ILB Zach Cunningham (ankle) - Cleared

DT Jordan Davis (hamstring) - Questionable

CB James Bradberry (ankle) - Cleared

CB Bradley Roby (shoulder) - Out

Commanders

WR Curtis Samuel (foot) - Questionable

OG Saahdiq Charles (calf) - Out

LB Cody Barton (ankle) - Out

CB Benjamin St-Juste (thigh) - Cleared

Defensive injuries are the focal point of this matchup but it's critical to note Curtis Samuel is questionable. A potential absence for Samuel could create a ripple effect within the Commanders offense, especially against an Eagles team that is best attacked through the air. If Samuel is out, we should see more usage from Antonio Gibson and Logan Thomas as Samuel plays the majority of his snaps out of the slot. Jahan Dotson might be the big beneficiary of increased targets as the player with the second-most snaps out of the slot for the Commanders.

DFS impact

If Samuel is out, Dotson is priced at just $4,500 on DraftKings. It's too risky for cash lineups but is a value play with low roster percentage for tournaments.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

Browns

QB Deshaun Watson (shoulder) - Out

RB Jerome Ford (ankle) - Questionable

RB Kareem Hunt (thigh) - Cleared

WR Marquise Goodwin (back) - Questionable

TE David Njoku (knee) - Cleared

OT Jedrick Willis (foot) - Questionable

LB Anthony Walker (shoulder) - Cleared

LB Sione Takitaki (hamstring) – Questionable

Seahawks

RB Kenneth Walker (calf) - Cleared

RB Zach Charbonnet (hamstring) - Cleared

RB Kenny McIntosh (knee) - Out

WR DK Metcalf (ribs, hip) - Cleared

WR Tyler Lockett (hamstring) - Questionable

C Evan Brown (hip) – Cleared

OG Phil Haynes (calf) - Doubtful

OG Damien Lewis (ankle) - Cleared

MLB Bobby Wagner (ankle) - Cleared

SAF Jamal Adams (knee) - Questionable

Fantasy managers ready to put Kareem Hunt into their starting lineups will have to wait a bit longer. Jerome Ford returned to practice on Friday and is questionable heading into the weekend. Hunt's had strong performances in back-to-back weeks with three total touchdowns but Ford has still operated as Cleveland's lead back. If Ford is unable to suit up, Hunt has top-24 upside, particularly with Deshaun Watson out and the Browns likely to lean on the run game. Pierre Strong also has value in deep leagues.

P.J. Walker will lead the Browns but should not start in one-QB leagues. Browns receivers have limited upside given the quarterback situation and difficult matchup with a healthier Seattle secondary. Amari Cooper is still a flex option and David Njoku is a streaming option this week.

DK Metcalf returned to practice in full this week and Kenneth Walker is cleared to play. Zach Charbonnet returns to play this week but Walker will still be the primary back and Charbonnet should sit on Fantasy benches. Tyler Lockett is questionable and his status should be monitored. Both Jake Bobo and Jaxon Smith-Njigba stepped up last week in Metcalf's absence. Bobo appears to be the more direct replacement for Metcalf and JSN the more direct replacement for Lockett. JSN is a flex option if Lockett is out.

DFS impact

If Lockett is out, JSN is just $4,300 on DraftKings and would be a chalky but interesting value play, even in a difficult matchup against Cleveland. If Ford is inactive, Hunt is cleared and in play at $5,200.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

Ravens

RB Keaton Mitchell (hamstring) - Questionable

WR Odell Beckham Jr. (shoulder) - Cleared

WR Tylan Wallace (hamstring) - Questionable

LB Odafe Oweh (ankle) - Questionable



CB Kevon Seymour (ankle) - Cleared

FS Marcus Williams (hamstring) – Out

Cardinals

QB Kyler Murray (knee) - Doubtful

WR Greg Dortch (ankle) - Questionable

WR Zach Pascal (neck) - Cleared

TE Zach Ertz (quadriceps) - IR

OT Elijah Wilkinson (neck) - Out

DT Kevin Strong (shoulder) - Out

SAF Jalen Thompson (hamstring) - Questionable



As expected, Kyler Murray is doubtful to play in Week 8. The Ravens are a difficult matchup but I feel I'd be doing a disservice if I failed to mention the revenge game for Marquise Brown. Even without Murray, Brown is WR3/flex option.

Another injury to note is the loss of Zach Ertz. Trey McBride will operate as the primary tight end and has streaming value this week and beyond.

DFS impact

The most critical piece to pull from this game is Trey McBride, who is just $2,800 on DraftKings and a strong value play, even in a difficult matchup.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

Chiefs

RB Jerick McKinnon (groin) - Cleared

WR Justin Watson (elbow) - Cleared

WR Richie James (knee) - TBD

LB Nick Bolton (wrist) - Out

K Harrison Butker (illness) - Cleared

Broncos

WR Brandon Johnson (hamstring) - Questionable

OT Garrett Bolles (hip) - Cleared

Kansas City will be without Nick Bolton for an extended period. The loss of Bolton is significant but the Chiefs still have one of the strongest defenses in the league. Pivot away from Denver offensive players if you have the depth.

DFS impact

There is no significant DFS impact in this game.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

Bengals

RB Chase Brown (hamstring) - Out

OT Orlando Brown (groin) - Cleared

49ers

QB Brock Purdy (concussion) - Questionable

WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder) - Out

OT Trent Williams (ankle) - Questionable

Brock Purdy returned to practice but is questionable. It seems that he could clear concussion protocol but Fantasy managers need to monitor his status throughout the weekend. If Purdy is unable to play, Sam Darnold would start and other offensive players shouldn't see a significant downgrade. Deebo Samuel is out for Week 8. Jauan Jennings saw a significant increase in targets last week and is a flex option in very deep leagues.

DFS impact

Due to player pricing and the potential for this to be a defensive struggle, it's difficult to pull any solid injury pivots from this matchup.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

Bears

QB Justin Fields (thumb) - Out

RB Roschon Johnson (concussion) - Cleared

OT Braxton Jones (neck) - Cleared

OG Nate Davis (ankle) - Out

OG Dan Feeney (knee) - Questionable

OT Darnell Wright (shoulder) - Cleared

SAF Eddie Jackson (foot) - Questionable

SAF Jaquan Brisker (illness) - Questionable

Chargers

WR Josh Palmer (knee) - Questionable

WR Jalen Guyton (knee) - Questionable

TE Gerald Everett (hip) - Questionable

SAF Alohi Gilman (heel) - Questionable

As expected, Justin Fields will miss his second game and Tyson Bagent will remain the starter. In Week 7, Bagent had a solid start as the Bears led with the run and will likely continue that trend this week. D'Onta Foreman is coming off a strong performance but Roschon Johnson cleared concussion protocol and we currently have no details around the shared workload for Week 8. Johnson played ahead of Foreman prior to the injury so he'll likely have a role this week. Given the matchup against the Chargers defense, both Foreman and Johnson are flex options. Fantasy managers should monitor news around the backfield in case workload details emerge.

DFS impact

For the showdown, lack of details around Johnson's workload makes it difficult to lean on one particular back.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

Raiders

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (back) - TBD

DE Maxx Crosby (knee) - TBD

LB Divine Deablo (ankle) - TBD

CB Marcus Peters (back) - TBD

CB Jakorian Bennett (shoulder) - TBD

CB Nate Hobbs (ankle) – TBD

K Dan Carlson (groin) - TBD

Lions

RB David Montgomery (ribs) - TBD

OG Jonah Jackson (ankle) – TBD

OG Halapoulivaati Vaitai (back) - TBD

C Frank Ragnow (toe) - TBD

DL Benito Jones (ankle) - TBD

David Montgomery is not officially out but it's unlikely he plays in Week 8. Jahmyr Gibbs is a top-10 back and has overall RB1 upside in an ideal matchup against Las Vegas. The Raiders are dealing with injuries across the defense, making a great matchup even better for the entire Detroit offense.

Jimmy Garoppolo practiced in full on Friday. He's not officially cleared but this is a good sign that he's on track to play on Monday. His return would be significant to both Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers. Outside of last week's performance, Detroit has typically been a strong defensive matchup but Adams and Meyers are strong starts if Garoppolo returns.

DFS impact

Given the Raiders defensive struggles and injuries, any showdown lineup should be focused on the Lions, Gibbs in particular.