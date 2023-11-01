We enter Week 9 with several wide receivers not on the slate including Amon-Ra St. Brown, Brandon Aiyuk, Christian Kirk, Calvin Ridley, Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton and Deebo Samuel who was questionable to play this week. The start or sit decisions get tighter in a week like this.
Jamey Eisenberg has his Start 'Em & Sit 'Em calls for Week 9 at wide receiver here. His Waiver Wire column can also direct you to the best options that may be available in your leagues. And don't forget to check out Heath Cummings' quarterback preview for more help with matchup notes, Week 8 numbers to know and more. Plus check out Heath's Week 9 projections over at Sportsline..
Wide Receivers
PIT Pittsburgh • #18
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Kenny Pickett (ribs) is expected to start Thursday night against Tennessee, and hopefully, Pickett will continue to pepper Johnson with targets. He had 14 in Week 8 against Jacksonville and finished with eight catches for 85 yards, and he has now scored at least 12.9 PPR points in two games since returning from a four-game absence with a hamstring injury. Johnson should be considered a No. 2 PPR receiver against the Titans, who are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. And I like George Pickens as a high-end No. 3 PPR receiver in this matchup as well.
Nico Collins WR
HOU Houston • #12
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Collins had a disappointing game in Week 8 at Carolina with four catches for 30 yards on six targets, and he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 4. But I'm expecting a rebound performance this week against Tampa Bay, and the Buccaneers have struggled with opposing receivers of late. Since Week 6, a span of three games, six receivers have scored at least 11.4 PPR points against Tampa Bay, including three Bills (Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis and Khalik Shakir) in Week 8. Continue to start Collins as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues.
Zay Flowers WR
BAL Baltimore • #4
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Flowers just had the worst game of his career as the rookie had five catches for just 19 yards on seven targets in Week 8 at Arizona. Prior to that, he had scored at least 11.5 PPR points in three games in a row, and I expect him to get back on track in Week 9 against Seattle. The Seahawks are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and 10 receivers have scored at least 13.7 PPR points against Seattle this year. Baltimore could struggle to run the ball in this matchup, so look for Lamar Jackson to lean on Flowers in this matchup at home.
Josh Downs WR
IND Indianapolis • #1
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Downs is hot right now, and it's time to consider him a must-start Fantasy receiver in all leagues. He's scored at least 13.1 PPR points in four games in a row and five of his past six outings. He has two touchdowns in his past three games, and he has four games in a row with at least six targets. Gardner Minshew is locked in on Downs, and it's been fun to watch. I still like Michael Pittman as the best Colts receiver, but Downs isn't far behind. And you can start both with confidence in Week 9 at Carolina, especially Downs who is a former Tar Heel.
Tee Higgins WR
CIN Cincinnati • #5
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
At some point, Higgins is going to have a breakout game and end his four-game slump. He showed some signs of life in Week 8 at San Francisco with five catches for 69 yards on six targets, but he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 2 and has been laboring with injured ribs. Maybe the bye in Week 7 helped the healing process, and he has a favorable matchup in Week 9 against Buffalo. The Bills have allowed eight receivers to score at least 11.3 PPR points in their past four games, and three times a pair of receivers (Calvin Ridley and Christian Kirk, Kendrick Bourne and Demario Douglas and Chris Godwin and Mike Evans) each hit that mark. That bodes well for Ja'Marr Chase and Higgins in Week 9.
Jahan Dotson WR
WAS Washington • #1
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Let's hope Dotson's performance in Week 8 against Philadelphia wasn't a fluke when he caught eight passes for 108 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets. He now has 18 targets in his past two games, and Curtis Samuel (toe) is banged up. Terry McLaurin remains the No. 1 receiver for the Commanders and is a must-start Fantasy option, but Dotson is worth trusting again in three-receiver leagues. The Patriots also just allowed three Dolphins receivers (Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Cedrick Wilson) to score touchdowns in Week 8, so McLaurin and Dotson should have the chance to make plays in this matchup.
NE New England • #81
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
I'm excited about the setup for Douglas this week after Kendrick Bourne (ACL) was lost for the season, along with DeVante Parker (concussion) banged up. In Week 8 at Miami, Douglas led the New England receivers in snaps (41) and caught a season-high five passes on seven targets. He only managed 25 yards, but he has a great matchup in Week 9 against Washington. The Commanders are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to receivers, and Douglas could have his breakout game this week. In deeper leagues, you can also take a flier on JuJu Smith-Schuster or Tyquan Thornton, but I like Douglas as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all formats.
NO New Orleans • #22
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
I'm excited about Derek Carr in Week 9 against Chicago, and I expect his receivers to play well in this matchup. Chris Olave, despite his struggles with only two games of at least 12.7 PPR points in his past five outings, remains a must-start option. And Michael Thomas is a quality No. 3 PPR receiver since he's scored at least 10.5 PPR points in three of his past four games. Shaheed is a wild card because of his boom-or-bust production. He has three games this season with at least 18.3 PPR points and four outings with 7.2 PPR points or less. But when he's on he can win you a week in your Fantasy league, and I like his chances with this matchup against the Bears.
Rashee Rice WR
KC Kansas City • #4
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Rice had a down game in Week 8 at Denver with four catches for 56 yards on five targets, and his 9.6 PPR points snapped a three-game streak where he scored at least 11.2 PPR points. I'm expecting him to get back on track against the Dolphins in what should be a high-scoring affair in Germany. All the Chiefs struggled against the Broncos, so we can throw that game out. Rice should be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, and look for Patrick Mahomes to keep involving him as a significant piece of this high-powered offense.
Drake London WR
ATL Atlanta • #5
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
London is dealing with a groin injury, so keep an eye on his status. He's expected to play, but he missed practice Wednesday after leaving the Week 8 loss at Tennessee. London has now gone four games in a row without a touchdown, and he's been held to under 60 receiving yards in his past two outings against the Buccaneers and Titans. We'll see how he does with Taylor Heinicke as the new starter for the Falcons, but the Vikings defense has improved of late against No. 1 receivers. In the past three games, D.J. Moore (10.1 PPR points), Brandon Aiyuk (10.7 PPR points) and Christian Watson (6.3 PPR points) have posted unimpressive stat lines, and London could follow suit in Week 9.
GB Green Bay • #9
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
It's tough to trust Watson right now given his recent level of play. He's gone three games in a row without a touchdown, and in his past two games against Denver and Minnesota, Watson has combined for six catches for 60 yards on 13 targets. Jordan Love is trying to connect with Watson, but it's not working. And Romeo Doubs and Jayden Reed are having more success, so Love is spreading the ball around. I hope this is the week Watson breaks out of his slump, but he should only be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues against the Rams.
Josh Palmer WR
LAC L.A. Chargers • #5
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Palmer tried to play through a knee injury in Week 8 against Chicago, and he clearly wasn't right. He had four targets and finished with three catches for 24 yards, which was his worst outing since Mike Williams (ACL) was lost for the season in Week 3. Hopefully, Palmer can improve prior to Monday night's game at the Jets, but that's also a brutal matchup against the No. 1 team at allowing Fantasy points to receivers. Palmer's status could impact Quentin Johnston, who had five catches for 50 yards on six targets against the Bears.
K.J. Osborn WR
MIN Minnesota • #17
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Osborn just had his best game of the season in Week 8 at Green Bay with eight catches for 99 yards on 10 targets, but we know what happened in that game. Kirk Cousins (Achilles) was lost for the season, and I'm not going to trust Osborn in Week 9 with rookie Jaren Hall under center at the Falcons. I'm still OK with Jordan Addison as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, but Osborn gets downgraded from a No. 3 Fantasy receiver to someone who is risky with an inexperienced quarterback.
ARI Arizona • #2
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
There's a good opportunity to buy low on Brown, especially if he struggles in Week 9 at Cleveland. Kyler Murray (knee) is expected to make his 2023 debut in Week 10 against Atlanta, and Brown should benefit with Murray back. In Week 9, rookie Clayton Tune is making his first NFL start, and I expect him to struggle against a standout Browns defense. Cleveland is also No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and Brown has scored 7.9 PPR points or less in two of his past three games. Brown is only worth starting in three-receiver leagues with Tune under center.