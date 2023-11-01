Diontae Johnson WR PIT Pittsburgh • #18

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN PIT -2.5 O/U 36.5 OPP VS WR 19th PROJ PTS 13.6 WR RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 26 REYDS 212 TD 0 FPTS/G 12.4 Kenny Pickett (ribs) is expected to start Thursday night against Tennessee, and hopefully, Pickett will continue to pepper Johnson with targets. He had 14 in Week 8 against Jacksonville and finished with eight catches for 85 yards, and he has now scored at least 12.9 PPR points in two games since returning from a four-game absence with a hamstring injury. Johnson should be considered a No. 2 PPR receiver against the Titans, who are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. And I like George Pickens as a high-end No. 3 PPR receiver in this matchup as well.

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB HOU -2.5 O/U 40 OPP VS WR 17th PROJ PTS 13 WR RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 33 TAR 48 REYDS 577 TD 3 FPTS/G 15.5 Collins had a disappointing game in Week 8 at Carolina with four catches for 30 yards on six targets, and he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 4. But I'm expecting a rebound performance this week against Tampa Bay, and the Buccaneers have struggled with opposing receivers of late. Since Week 6, a span of three games, six receivers have scored at least 11.4 PPR points against Tampa Bay, including three Bills (Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis and Khalik Shakir) in Week 8. Continue to start Collins as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues.

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA BAL -6 O/U 43 OPP VS WR 18th PROJ PTS 12.5 WR RNK 25th YTD Stats REC 44 TAR 61 REYDS 461 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.2 Flowers just had the worst game of his career as the rookie had five catches for just 19 yards on seven targets in Week 8 at Arizona. Prior to that, he had scored at least 11.5 PPR points in three games in a row, and I expect him to get back on track in Week 9 against Seattle. The Seahawks are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and 10 receivers have scored at least 13.7 PPR points against Seattle this year. Baltimore could struggle to run the ball in this matchup, so look for Lamar Jackson to lean on Flowers in this matchup at home.

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR IND -2.5 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 5th PROJ PTS 11.9 WR RNK 24th YTD Stats REC 40 TAR 56 REYDS 473 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.4 Downs is hot right now, and it's time to consider him a must-start Fantasy receiver in all leagues. He's scored at least 13.1 PPR points in four games in a row and five of his past six outings. He has two touchdowns in his past three games, and he has four games in a row with at least six targets. Gardner Minshew is locked in on Downs, and it's been fun to watch. I still like Michael Pittman as the best Colts receiver, but Downs isn't far behind. And you can start both with confidence in Week 9 at Carolina, especially Downs who is a former Tar Heel.