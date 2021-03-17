Day 2 of free agency is in the books, and we should start to see even more movement beginning Wednesday. That's when teams are officially allowed to sign players, and hopefully we start to see a bit more movement, especially on the wide receiver front.

The biggest names left on the offensive side of the ball are all wide receivers, and while we've heard some rumblings around the likes of Kenny Golladay -- the Giants and Dolphins are in -- and Curtis Samuel -- Washington is making a push -- we're still waiting for those dominoes to fall.

That should happen soon enough, but there's been plenty to analyze just over the past two days, even if most of it has come from the Patriots, who shocked the world by adding Hunter Henry on Tuesday, just hours after coming to an agreement with Jonnu Smith. They've remade their receiving corps almost overnight, and they may not be done yet. Dave Richard broke down the Henry signing and what it means for the Patriots offense here, and you can read some of my thoughts on the situation here. Jamey Eisenberg also broke down Ryan Fitzpatrick's signing with Washington, a move that could help this offense really take off.

I've got the rest of the news and rumors from around the NFL here in today's newsletter, along with the biggest rankings risers and fallers from the first two days of free agency. We'll see plenty more moves shortly, but here's where things stand as of Wednesday morning.

We recap the biggest news of Day Two of NFL free agency on the Fantasy Football Today in 5 podcast. Listen below and subscribe at Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts:

News and Notes

Marvin Jones to the Jaguars -- I don't expect Jones to be the No. 1 receiver for the Jaguars, but I think he might be 1b to DJ Chark's 1a, with Laviska Shenault more like a 2a than a 3. Which means … well, it might be a mess. And, this probably won't be an especially pass-heavy offense, given the coaching staff Trevor Lawrence should be very good eventually, rookie quarterbacks not named Justin Herbert usually struggle to produce league-average efficiency, even very good ones. Which is all to say, I think this passing game may be a bit of a mess for 2021, and I don't plan on targeting anyone here.

to the Lions -- At first glance, you might think this is bad news for , but it doesn't really worry me. It's not like I had Swift projected for 100% of the Lions carries, or anything -- prior to the Williams signing, I had him getting 58% of their carries and 12% of their targets. Williams will play a bigger role in the passing game than , and did, most likely, but given the (expected) losses of and , there may be room for both of them to succeed. Even with Williams added to the RB room, I didn't move Swift down. Andy Dalton to the Bears -- Well, that's gotta be disappointing for Bears fans, who have had visions of Deshaun Watson and Russell Wilson scrambling in their heads. Of course, this move doesn't preclude the Bears from taking a big swing, but it may suggest that they aren't optimistic about their chances. Dalton is competent at best, but luckily for Allen Robinson , he is unlikely to represent any kind of downgrade from Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles . Robinson is likely still looking at 150 subpar targets, something he's very used to at this point in his career. Robinson should remain a top-12 WR, but unless the Bears can find a real upgrade, it's still hard to get excited about this offense.

Rankings Updates

Risers

Cam Newton : QB12 -- Too aggressive? Maybe. But I like what the additions of Smith and Henry mean for Newton -- if not for them, as you'll see -- and I have him as QB12 with just 3,350 passing yards and 22 touchdowns. That's how valuable Newton's rushing ability is, especially given his dominance near the goal-line.

: -- Brown should see an even higher target share with Davis and Smith gone, though it's fair to wonder whether he might have at least some trouble with the added defensive attention he'll likely see. I believe in the talent too much to worry much about that. Corey Davis : WR28 -- I actually have Davis projected for the 23rd-most receiving yards in the league, but I worry about him finding the end zone. If I'm low on his touchdown projection (six), he could pretty easily be a No. 2 Fantasy WR, and I may be more optimistic about him depending on whether the Jets are able to make a QB upgrade this offseason. Either way, I expect this offense to be much better than last year's.

Fallers

Ryan Tannehill : QB16 -- Given the relatively low pass volume in this offense, Tannehill has to be one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the league to be a viable Fantasy starter, and it's harder to see that happening with his receiving corps gutted. Brown is an incredible No. 1, a true alpha who makes his quarterback's job easier by both making tough contested catches and making big plays after the catch. However, he's kind of the only game in town right now, and the Titans don't have a ton of flexibility to make any additions.

