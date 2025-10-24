default-cbs-image
Schmitz (concussion) was a full participant at practice Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Schmitz was able to receive clearance from concussion protocol Thursday, leaving behind the concussion that sidelined him for Week 7. The 26-year-old will be back in his starting role at center Sunday versus the Eagles.

