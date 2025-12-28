Giants' John Michael Schmitz: Lands on IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Giants moved Schmitz (finger) to injured reserve Saturday, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.
Schmitz was moved to IR alongside starting left tackle Andrew Thomas (hamstring), so the Giants will be without two starting offensive linemen going into Sunday's game against the Raiders. With Schmitz's season over, Austin Schlottmann is set to start the last two weeks at center.
