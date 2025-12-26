Giants' John Michael Schmitz: Doubtful for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schmitz (hand) is doubtful to play in Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Schmitz upgraded to limited participation in practice Friday after opening the week as a non-participant due to a hand injury suffered in the Giants' Week 16 loss to the Vikings. However, it appears the 26-year-old still may need more time before returning. If Schmitz is unable to play in Week 17, Austin Schlottmann would likely start at center for New York.
