Schmitz (hand) is doubtful to play in Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Schmitz upgraded to limited participation in practice Friday after opening the week as a non-participant due to a hand injury suffered in the Giants' Week 16 loss to the Vikings. However, it appears the 26-year-old still may need more time before returning. If Schmitz is unable to play in Week 17, Austin Schlottmann would likely start at center for New York.

