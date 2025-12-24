Schmitz (hand) won't practice Wednesday, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports.

Schmitz suffered a hand injury in the second half of Sunday's loss to Minnesota and wasn't able to finish the game. It's unclear how serious the issue is, but coach Mike Kafka said Wednesday that the team isn't planning to shut him down "yet," which isn't the most promising wording. If Schmitz can't play this Sunday against the Raiders, Austin Schlottmann could start at center for New York.