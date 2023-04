Bartch (knee) may not be ready for training camp according to general manager Trent Baalke, Eugene Frenette reports.

Bartch dislocated his knee and suffered ligament damage during a Week 5 loss to Houston, which forced him to miss the remainder of the season. As Jacksonville's prospective starter at left guard, his potential absence could be a continued blow to the team's offensive line, until he is able to play again.