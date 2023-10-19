Football is back! Every NFL week starts with a Thursday Night Football game for most of the remainder of the 2023 season, and these are our favorite slates to play Daily Fantasy Football. The TNF showdown slate allows you a smaller crop of players to choose from, and if your cheap sleeper pick hits, you can cash big in your tournaments or easily win your head-to-head DFS matchups. Tonight, we kickoff Week 7 with the New Orleans Saints hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Every week, I'll get the Thursday Night DFS picks from our experts and we'll feature them below. We'll take a mix of lineups from our panel of experts that feature builds on Fanduel. But first, let's preview the matchup and what we might expect.

The Saints are coming off an incredibly pass-heavy gamescript where quarterback Derek Carr threw for 353 yards passing on 50 attempts as their opponent -- the Texans -- played a lot of zone defense. Their Week 7 opponent, the Jaguars, have seen the second-most pass attempts per game this season (39.3). The expectation is the Saints will use another pass-heavy game script, but that might be stymied by the Jaguars' ball control offense and injuries along New Orleans' offensive line. The Saints are likely to be without right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (concussion) and newly-installed left tackle James Hurst. Instead of leaning on 2022 first-round pick Trevor Penning, they'll move Andrus Peat over to left tackle. The Jaguars pass rush hasn't been as effective as it should be on paper, but this could be their get-right game against a messy offensive line situation.

On the flip side, the Jaguars season hasn't gone as planned from a Fantasy Football standpoint. The expectation was that Trevor Lawrence and the pass game would explode, but Lawrence has just one 300-yard passing game and only two games with two or more passing touchdowns. His highest-scoring Fantasy game was 21 points. The Jaguars have found success in their run game in recent weeks, but that has evolved into more of a one-man show with Travis Etienne. We'll see if Calvin Ridley can carve back a target share starting tonight, but Christian Kirk has operated as the de factor WR1 in recent weeks.

Sportsline's Jacob Gibbs does the deep dive on the entire Week 7 main slate for DFS with a breakdown of all the players who should be in your captain consideration, a break down of the FLEX plays by tiers and more. Mike McClure has you covered with optimal lineups for the TNF slate on both DraftKings and FanDuel. Or you can lean on former Millionaire Maker winner Jimmie Kaylor for his picks.

Without further ado, here's a look at who our experts are picking on this DFS Thursday Night Football slate:

Dave Richard

FanDuel:

MVP: Derek Carr $14,000

FLEX: Chris Olave 12,000

FLEX: Christian Kirk $11,000

FLEX: Rashid Shaheed $9,500

FLEX: Saints $9,000

Jamey Eisenberg

FanDuel:

MVP: Derek Carr $14,000

FLEX: Alvin Kamara $15,000

FLEX: Chris Olave $12,000

FLEX: Rashid Shaheed $9,500

FLEX: Brandon McManus $9,500

Heath Cummings

FanDuel:

MVP: Alvin Kamara $15,000

FLEX: Travis Etienne $15,500

FLEX: Chris Olave $12,000

FLEX: Saints $9,000

FLEX: Blake Grupe $8,5000