The Titans released Cunningham from their practice squad Tuesday, Jason Wolf of The Tennessean reports.

The tight end failed to crack the Titans' 53-man roster out of training camp, but showed enough ability to earn a spot on the practice squad for the past three months. However, with the Titans ultimately electing to bolster their defensive-line depth with the signing of Johnny Maxey to the practice squad, Cunningham became expendable.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories