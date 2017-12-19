Jerome Cunningham: Cut from Tennessee's practice squad
The Titans released Cunningham from their practice squad Tuesday, Jason Wolf of The Tennessean reports.
The tight end failed to crack the Titans' 53-man roster out of training camp, but showed enough ability to earn a spot on the practice squad for the past three months. However, with the Titans ultimately electing to bolster their defensive-line depth with the signing of Johnny Maxey to the practice squad, Cunningham became expendable.
