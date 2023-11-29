Hall was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to a hamstring injury, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

This is Hall's first practice limitation of any kind since September when he was still getting back to full strength from last year's ACL tear. He hasn't found much room to run of late, instead relying on pass-catching production and/or touchdowns to stay alive as a fantasy asset. There wasn't any sign of limitation in a loss to the Dolphins this past Friday, with Hall taking 14 touches for 49 yards while playing 66 percent of snaps on offense. He's finished in the range of 60-70 percent snap share six games in a row, and he'll likely be somewhere around that Sunday against the Falcons if he isn't too bothered by his hamstring.