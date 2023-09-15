Hall (knee) logged a full practice Friday but is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Dallas, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Hall started the week off with back-to-back limited practices, but his full participation Friday suggests the second-year running back is more likely than not to suit up Sunday. Per Cimini, coach Robert Saleh said Hall remains on a pitch count as the Jets ease the running back in after last year's torn ACL. Dalvin Cook had 16 touches to Hall's 11 in Monday's win over the Bills, and Cimini expects a similar distribution Sunday in Dallas.