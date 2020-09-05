Dobbs was waived by the Jaguars on Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Both Dobbs and Mike Glennon were surprisingly jettisoned leaving just unproven rookie Jake Luton as the only backup behind Gardner Minshew. It's especially shocking considering the Jaguars sent a 2020 fifth-round pick to the Steelers last year in an effort to lock in a secure backup behind then starter Nick Foles. Both Dobbs and Glennon should receive plenty of interest on the open market, but it seems likely at least one could return back to Jacksonville after a frantic waiver-wire period.
