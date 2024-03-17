For the past week since the start of free agency, we've been waiting for news to break about a Justin Fields trade. And there were several positive possibilities to keep him in play as a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback, including destinations like Denver and Las Vegas, among others.

But then Saturday happened. And the news was difficult to digest.

The Bears traded Fields to the Steelers for a 2025 sixth-round pick that converts to a fourth-round selection if Fields plays 51 percent of snaps this season. This is the same Pittsburgh team that just signed Russell Wilson to a one-year deal earlier this week.

ESPN reported that Wilson will be the starter, not Fields. So barring an injury or Wilson getting benched, we won't be able to use Fields as a Fantasy option in 2024.

He should not be selected in the majority of redraft leagues. It's a tremendous disappointment given what Fields has done over the past three seasons.

In Chicago, Fields averaged 18.9 Fantasy points per game in 2023 and 21.1 points in 2022. Two seasons ago, Fields became the third quarterback in NFL history with over 1,000 rushing yards, joining Lamar Jackson and Michael Vick.

While Fields has disappointed in Chicago for the Bears, his Fantasy value has been impressive. He scored at least 22 Fantasy points in four of his final seven games last season. And in 2022, he scored at least 24 Fantasy points in six of his final nine outings.

Now, if Fields were to start in Pittsburgh, he would be a borderline No. 1 Fantasy option worth drafting with a mid-round pick. So hopefully he can compete with Wilson for the starting job in training camp, and maybe Mike Tomlin will lean toward the younger quarterback with more upside.

But if the report is accurate that Fields will be placed in an understudy role then his Fantasy value in redraft leagues is crushed. And that's crushing to Fantasy managers who wanted to draft him as a No. 1 option in 2024.