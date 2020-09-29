site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Kai Forbath: Cut from Carolina's practice squad
RotoWire Staff
Forbath was cut from Carolina's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction report.
Forbath will now bide his time until another kicking opportunity presents itself around the league due to either injury or ineffectiveness.
