McNeill logged 32 tackles, 5.0 sacks, one pass breakup and one forced fumble over 13 regular-season games in 2023.

McNeill consistently looked like one of the best players on a Detroit defense that made huge improvements in run defense between 2022 and 2023. Finishing among the top-20 defensive tackles in sacks, McNeill's contributions as a pass rusher were also important for a unit that is struggling to find a complement to star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson. With each of McNeill and Hutchinson under contract in 2024 alongside a strong group of linebackers, the Lions defense, at a minimum, is returning the key pieces that made it an elite run defense in 2023.