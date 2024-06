Niemann signed with the Lions on Monday.

The veteran linebacker played in seven games and on 131 special teams snaps for Denver in 2023, but he did not play a down on defense. Niemann did record a career-high 70 tackles the year before with the Cardinals, and he finished with at least 44 tackles every year from 2019-2021 with the Chiefs. In Detroit, Niemann should have a chance to compete for playing time behind outside linebackers Derrick Barnes and Jack Campbell.