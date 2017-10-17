Lions' Greg Robinson: Not practicing Tuesday
Robinson (ankle) did not participate in Tuesday's practice, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Robinson was forced out of Sunday's game with an ankle injury, but his absence Tuesday isn't very telling with the Lions heading into a bye week. Expect an update on Robinson's health when the team resumes practice next week.
